Read full article on original website
Related
Father, Daughter Accused Of Assaulting Person In Mamakating After Verbal Altercation
A father and daughter from the region have been charged with allegedly assaulting viscously attacking another person. The incident took place in Sullivan County around 10:20 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9 in the town of Mamakating. According to Trooper Steven Nevel, state police from the Wurtsboro barracks responded to a residence...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Convicted felon sent back to prison for Dover hate crime
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Court Judge Edward McLoughlin has sentenced another one of the men involved in a hate crime that occurred in Dover in December of 2021. Forty-year-old Joshua Benson was sentenced by McLoughlin on Wednesday. Benson has been in prison before after armed robbery convictions. The convicted...
News 12
Airmont man charged with arson and criminal mischief
An Airmont man is faces charges after a fire on Monday. In a post on their Facebook page, Ramapo police say that when they arrived on the scene, officers observed smoke coming from the area of a balcony/porch at the location, but no active fire. The fire appeared to have...
Father and daughter arrested over Sullivan County brawl
A father and daughter from Mamakating were arrested on Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police Say Hudson Valley Father and Daughter Double-Teamed Victim
State police say a Hudson Valley father and his teenage daughter teamed up to brutally assault a local victim. It's heartwarming when you see a parent spending time with their child and sharing their interests, but not when that hobby is violently attacking someone. That's exactly what state police say a Hudson Valley father and daughter were up to on Sunday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Mahopac man charged with dumping boat in cemetery
MAHOPAC – Carmel Town Police have solved the mystery of who dumped a 19-foot Sunbird boat at Union Valley Cemetery in Mahopac with the arrest of a local man. The boat, with all of its identifiable markings removed, was discovered at the cemetery on September 2. Carmel detectives and...
wabcradio.com
Anger Over Release of Man Convicted of Killing Westchester Police Officer
WHITE PLAINS, NY (77WABC) — New York State officials are protesting the release of a man convicted of killing a Westchester Police Officer. Long Island Congressman and Republican nominee for Governor Lee Zeldin is one of them. He says dozens of “cop killers” have been released by the state’s board of parole.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Marlboro man charged with driving without license and with forged Texas registration
TOWN OF ULSTER – A traffic stop on Flatbush Road in the Town of Ulster resulted in charges being lodged against a Marlboro man. Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over Javier Antonio Orellana Pena, 40, at around 4 p.m. on October 9. An investigation alleges that he was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trio crashes car on NYS parkway after attempting to rob upstate Walgreens: report
Three alleged robbers crashed in their car on a New York State parkway after trying to rob an upstate Walgreens Tuesday morning.
NBC New York
Questions on Possible Law Enforcement Failures Before Hotel Killing Enter NY Gov. Race
Both New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee in the gubernatorial race, spoke out 10 days after the shocking hotel killing of a father visiting his son at Marist College. Zeldin — who has made crime a safety a cornerstone of his campaign — said Dutchess...
norwoodnews.org
Mt. Hope: 26–Year-Old Man Critical after Road Collision
A 26-year-old man is in critical condition, following a road collision in Mt. Hope, police said. On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at around 7.30 p.m., officers from the 46th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a pedestrian who had been struck at the intersection of East 183rd Street and Creston Avenue.
NY Republican unloads after illegal immigrants caught, released at border charged in hate-fueled burglary ring
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman rips Biden after illegal immigrants caught, released in California, Texas and Arizona caught in hate-fueled Long Island burglary ring.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HV Thieves Crash On New York’s Most Dangerous Road At 100 MPH, 2 At Large
Suspects fleeing an alleged robbery caused a very scary situation as they fled on a very dangerous road in the Hudson Valley at speeds of 100 MPH. On Tuesday around 11 a.m., New York State Police were told about a reported robbery attempt at the Walgreens on Freedom Plains Road in Poughkeepsie.
New: Upstate New York Men Indicted For ‘Unprovoked’ Murder of NY Dad
We've learned more information about the two men charged in the "unprovoked" murder of a New York dad. On Friday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced that a Dutchess County Grand Jury voted to indict Roy Johnson and Devin Taylor. The two men with ties to Dutchess County are the two suspects charged in the shooting death of a 53-year-old Long Island father at the Courtyard Marriott Poughkeepsie location. The father was visiting his son during Marist College's Family Weekend.
2 teens shot outside of gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin's Long Island home
Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin’s twin daughters called the police Sunday after two people were shot outside of Zeldin’s Long Island home.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Letter to the Editor: Rolison will make us safe again
In August, more than 5000 New York residents switched their driver‘s licenses to the state of Florida. Since January 1, that number exceeds 41,000 New Yorkers. Many businesses and employers have followed suit. I wonder why. Since Democrats took over the state senate in 2018, the woke ideologues who...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Good Cause Eviction law faces legal challenge in Newburgh
Coming to the United States from Turkey, Alp is taking the opportunity to learn more English, so he can go back to his home country and become an English teacher there. While he’s here in Newburgh, he appreciates the protection he feels he has under the city’s Good Cause Eviction law.
No Dogs Fault After Attacks on Humans in New York State
It is not the dog's fault if it bites someone. If you have a dog and it bites someone, the dog will not be at fault. In fact, New York State law is very clear on who is at fault when a dog bites or attacks someone. We reviewed the...
nystateofpolitics.com
Sheriffs question New York's concealed carry law
Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Smith says he’s never handled a gun-related crime with a legal firearm owner. For him, the state’s new concealed carry law raises too many questions. "I just think they’ve gone too far," he said. "They go too far, they go to the extreme and...
Hudson Valley Judge Censured For Political Social Media Posts
The world of Social Media is a strange place. We as people have the ability to at any point or time we choose, connect to hundreds and thousands of people with a couple of taps on a screen. While that may have some advantages, it also has some disadvantages as one Hudson Valley Judge recently found out for themselves.
Comments / 0