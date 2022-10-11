ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mamakating, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Convicted felon sent back to prison for Dover hate crime

POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Court Judge Edward McLoughlin has sentenced another one of the men involved in a hate crime that occurred in Dover in December of 2021. Forty-year-old Joshua Benson was sentenced by McLoughlin on Wednesday. Benson has been in prison before after armed robbery convictions. The convicted...
DOVER, NY
News 12

Airmont man charged with arson and criminal mischief

An Airmont man is faces charges after a fire on Monday. In a post on their Facebook page, Ramapo police say that when they arrived on the scene, officers observed smoke coming from the area of a balcony/porch at the location, but no active fire. The fire appeared to have...
RAMAPO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Mahopac man charged with dumping boat in cemetery

MAHOPAC – Carmel Town Police have solved the mystery of who dumped a 19-foot Sunbird boat at Union Valley Cemetery in Mahopac with the arrest of a local man. The boat, with all of its identifiable markings removed, was discovered at the cemetery on September 2. Carmel detectives and...
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
#Violent Crime
norwoodnews.org

Mt. Hope: 26–Year-Old Man Critical after Road Collision

A 26-year-old man is in critical condition, following a road collision in Mt. Hope, police said. On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at around 7.30 p.m., officers from the 46th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a pedestrian who had been struck at the intersection of East 183rd Street and Creston Avenue.
MOUNT HOPE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New: Upstate New York Men Indicted For ‘Unprovoked’ Murder of NY Dad

We've learned more information about the two men charged in the "unprovoked" murder of a New York dad. On Friday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced that a Dutchess County Grand Jury voted to indict Roy Johnson and Devin Taylor. The two men with ties to Dutchess County are the two suspects charged in the shooting death of a 53-year-old Long Island father at the Courtyard Marriott Poughkeepsie location. The father was visiting his son during Marist College's Family Weekend.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Letter to the Editor: Rolison will make us safe again

In August, more than 5000 New York residents switched their driver‘s licenses to the state of Florida. Since January 1, that number exceeds 41,000 New Yorkers. Many businesses and employers have followed suit. I wonder why. Since Democrats took over the state senate in 2018, the woke ideologues who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Good Cause Eviction law faces legal challenge in Newburgh

Coming to the United States from Turkey, Alp is taking the opportunity to learn more English, so he can go back to his home country and become an English teacher there. While he’s here in Newburgh, he appreciates the protection he feels he has under the city’s Good Cause Eviction law.
NEWBURGH, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Sheriffs question New York's concealed carry law

Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Smith says he’s never handled a gun-related crime with a legal firearm owner. For him, the state’s new concealed carry law raises too many questions. "I just think they’ve gone too far," he said. "They go too far, they go to the extreme and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Judge Censured For Political Social Media Posts

The world of Social Media is a strange place. We as people have the ability to at any point or time we choose, connect to hundreds and thousands of people with a couple of taps on a screen. While that may have some advantages, it also has some disadvantages as one Hudson Valley Judge recently found out for themselves.
LLOYD, NY

