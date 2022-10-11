Read full article on original website
Some Dunkin' Donuts customers say they're bailing from the company's new rewards program after it raised the threshold for a free drink
Dunkin' Donuts unveiled a new program that looked to be more generous and start rewards earlier. Customers aren't happy.
Dunkin’ changed its rewards program. Devotees of the coffee brand are expressing their outrage on Reddit.
An army of loyal Dunkin’ fans has risen up against their favorite coffee chain after it rolled out a new rewards program that they say makes it more difficult to earn a free drink of their choice. The previous DD Perks program offered a free drink of any kind...
Dunkin' Donuts Customers Express Fury Online at Pricer Rewards Program
The Boston-brewed coffee chain almost doubled the amount you need to spend in order to get a free beverage through the rewards program.
Dunkin' Customers Complain About New Rewards Program
Dunkin' has launched Dunkin' Rewards, a tiered customer loyalty system that replaces its previous DD Perks plan. The new program gives customers 10 points for every $1 spent, compared to five points with DD Perks, and allows you to start getting free menu items after 150 points, rather than the previous 200-point minimum.
Dunkin' rolls out new customer loyalty program and not everyone is happy about it
Dunkin’ has replaced its old rewards program, DD Perks, with a new program called Dunkin’ Rewards, and it’s not going over well with some customers. “Change is always going to be an adjustment,” Dunkin President Scott Murphy told CNN Business, but touted the new plan’s flexibility, adding “in the long run, Dunkin’ loyalists will benefit even more.”
