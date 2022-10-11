ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkin' Customers Complain About New Rewards Program

Dunkin' has launched Dunkin' Rewards, a tiered customer loyalty system that replaces its previous DD Perks plan. The new program gives customers 10 points for every $1 spent, compared to five points with DD Perks, and allows you to start getting free menu items after 150 points, rather than the previous 200-point minimum.
Dunkin' rolls out new customer loyalty program and not everyone is happy about it

Dunkin’ has replaced its old rewards program, DD Perks, with a new program called Dunkin’ Rewards, and it’s not going over well with some customers. “Change is always going to be an adjustment,” Dunkin President Scott Murphy told CNN Business, but touted the new plan’s flexibility, adding “in the long run, Dunkin’ loyalists will benefit even more.”
National Coffee Day 2022: Freebies from Dunkin’, Krispy Kreme, Panera; What about Starbucks?

There’s one thing we know for certain – Americans love their coffee. Figures from the National Coffee Association shows 60% of Americans choose coffee each day over other beverages, including water. And while a lot of that coffee is consumed at home, people are happy to take it to go, as well. The association showed drive-through and in-app ordering of coffee has jumped more than 30% in the last year.
Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Its Iconic $10 Taco Pass For One Day Only

Have you been to a theme park and heard someone talking about their season pass? For a special fee, they explain, you could have unlimited access to rides, perks like free snacks at select concession stands, and so on. Indeed, these "season passes" have proven to be tempting not only for customers, but also for the parks themselves. According to Skift, parks rely on marketing season passes to visitors in order to bring in a greater profit, thanks to the long-term commitment of pass holders.
Man schedules his employees by calling them the night before their shift

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked for a man who didn't create and post a schedule for his employees to follow at the store he owned. Instead, he would wait until after the store closed at 10 p.m. Then he would have one of his other employees call the workers one by one to let them know what time to come in the following day.
The hidden gems of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Like Prime Day, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is chock full of impossible-to-resist deals on everything from clothing to kitchen appliances. But with so many sale items to choose from, shopping can get a little overwhelming. If you’re having...
Aldi named Christmas retailer of the year as it unveils festive range

Aldi has once again been crowned Christmas Retailer of the Year at the industry-renowned Quality Food Awards (QFA), marking its third win in as many years. The supermarket also picked up a further 48 awards and commendations for its 2022 Christmas offering, including the Best Mince Pies and Best Pigs in Blankets.
How Maria Empanada’s founder Lorena Cantarovici took on the restaurant industry

When Argentinian former banker Lorena Cantarovici arrived in the United States, she had $300 and opened her first location of Maria Empanada with $4000 in loans. “It was super challenging. That door didn’t open enough for me to survive. Maria Empanada almost died two years in,” she said. “But something told me I was going in the right direction.”
Amazon hiring 1,000 employees in South Carolina

Amazon announced that they are hiring 150,000 employees to help deliver holiday packages with 1,000 of jobs available in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles in cities and towns across South Carolina. “We’re proud to offer a wide variety of roles for people of all backgrounds, with more than 150,000 roles...
Starbucks Star Days 2022 Canada

Get ready to start seeing stars with Starbucks Canada! Starting October 17 until October 23, Starbucks is celebrating its Starbucks Rewards members with the annual return of Starbucks Star Days 2022 Canada, the most rewarding week of the year. This year, Star Days will feature the Million Star Giveaway and Star Days Arcade as ways for Rewards members to win.
