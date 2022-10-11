ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan And Harry's New Position On The Royal Website Hints At Their Relationship With King Charles

Prior to the queen's death, royal watchers worried about what would happen to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when Charles became king. And, thus far, nothing much has changed. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still very much on the outs with Charles, and, indeed, the rest of the family. A royal insider even warned the Daily Beast that the king might be planning to "exile" his youngest son as a result of Harry's recent behavior.
Expert Says The Person Who Should Fear Prince Harry's Memoir The Most Isn't Even A Royal - Exclusive

The Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir continues to be a major source of tension. In fact, experts agree it's the one thing Prince Harry needs to drop if he wants to reunite the royal family. As the Daily Mail reported, during an interview on "Lorraine," former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown asserted that this is the optimum time for Harry to sort things out, since royal watchers were thrilled to see him reunited with Prince William, in particular, while mourning the queen's death.
How Much is Prince Harry Worth?

Prince Harry was born on Sept. 15, 1984, in London to King Charles III and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Harry -- whose full name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David -- is the younger brother of...
Meghan Markle Reportedly Wanted To Live In Windsor Castle And Be 'Seen As A Princess'

More bombshell allegations about Meghan Markle‘s hopes and dreams for her future with Prince Harry have dropped, as it’s recently been reported that she wanted to move to Windsor Castle and be “seen as a princess” after the royal wedding in 2018. (Her dreams appear to have gotten bigger over the years, as before meeting Prince Harry, she allegedly wanted to be seen as the next Gwyneth Paltrow, according to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown’s book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil.)
Meghan Markle Wants ‘Nothing More’ Than For Harry & Royal Family To ‘Heal’ Fractured Relationship

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties, the relationship between the couple and his royal family has been quite strained. With all the members coming together to mourn Queen Elizabeth II, it looks like there is a chance for them to reconcile. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Meghan is in “full support” of her husband Harry making peace and is doing all she can to facilitate it.
Prince Harry's Theory Royals Were Jealous of Meghan Slammed by Biographer

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were both viewed as bullies by their staff and the theory the royals were jealous of Meghan is "risible," according to a royal author. Valentine Low's new book Courtiers charts the breakdown of relations between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the staff that Meghan was famously accused of bullying in an internal email sent by Kensington Palace communications secretary Jason Knauf in October 2018. Meghan denied the allegation.
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Weren't Thrilled With Their Royal Living Situation

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, decided to step down from their royal duties, it triggered a flurry of tabloid headlines and media attention. The event caused such an uproar it was even dubbed "Megxit," suggesting that Meghan was solely behind the decision. But the couple would soon open up about why they decided to distance themselves from the royal family. In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Sussexes explained that their departure was due to a lack of support from Buckingham Palace, as well as claims of racism (via NPR).
Kate Middleton and Prince William Were Reportedly ‘Relieved’ Meghan and Harry Left the U.K. After ‘Drama’

The original royal Fab Four—Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry—was short lived on the royal events circuit following Meghan and Harry's decision to step back from their senior royal family roles and move to the U.S. in 2020. But Kate and William were glad to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex go after all the behind-the-scenes “drama” leading up to Meghan and Harry's decision to permanently leave their roles in 2021, Katie Nicholl writes in her new book The New Royals, per Entertainment Tonight.
‘The Crown’ Explores Prince Philip’s Rumored Affair With Penny Knatchbull

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. There have long been rumors that Prince Philip had affairs—and now The Crown is going there, with a report in The Sun suggesting that the new series of the hit Netflix show will depict a romance between Prince Philip and his close friend Penny Knatchbull when it debuts on Nov. 9.
Meghan Markle, the ‘difficult' Duchess, complained about ‘not getting paid’ for royal tour, book claims

After Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the reconciliation between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the royal family remain uncertain. Before "Megxit," royal insiders revealed that the Duchess of Sussex showed negative behavior towards the staff and even allegedly forced Prince Harry to put out a statement confirming they were an item, according to an explosive excerpt in the book "In Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown" by Valentine Low.
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

