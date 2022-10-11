OU football: Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel still in concussion protocol, but 'feeling real good'

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
Oklahoma Daily
Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 6: Breaking down historic Texas loss, can OU beat Kansas?
Oklahoma is looking to bounce back with a win over Kansas at home on Saturday. The Sooners are coming off back-to-back-to-back losses against Kansas State, TCU and Texas, and are hoping to get quarterback Dillon Gabriel back from a head injury. OU Daily sports editors Mason Young and Colton Sulley...
Oklahoma Daily
OU volleyball: Sooners fall to Texas Tech 3-1 on road
Oklahoma (11-6, 1-4 Big 12) fell to Texas Tech (14-4, 3-2) 3-1 on Wednesday in Lubbock. Sophomore setter Payton Chamberlain led the Sooners in assists with 34 and freshman outside hitter Alexis Shelton led in kills with 13. OU started strong in the first set with a 5-1 run capped...
Oklahoma football: Brent Venables early tenure at OU historic
Oklahoma football is in a position that is virtually unprecedented in program history. Oklahoma has lost three consecutive games for the first time since 1998. The Sooners lost by the third largest margin in the history of the program, the worst margin of defeat to Texas and also to an unranked opponent.
Venables Vibes: Oklahoma's Brent Venables Gives QB Update, Says no 'Magic' Fix for Defense
The OU head coach said he's confident Dillon Gabriel will return to action this week against No. 19-ranked Kansas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Expounds on His Notion That the Sooners are 'Tired'
While some elements will lighten up as OU preps for Kansas this week, he dug in on "you have to practice tough to play tough" ahead of next week's open date.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: WATCH Dillon Gabriel, Drake Stoops others interviews after Sooners practice
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, wide receiver Drake Stoops, linebacker DaShaun White, offensive lineman Chris Murray, defensive lineman Jeffery Johnson and safety Justin Broiles previewed the Sooners' matchup with Kansas. Watch what they said in interviews after Monday's practice here:
Oklahoma Daily
Goal Oriented - Episode 6
Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 6: Breaking down historic Texas loss, can OU beat Kansas?. Oklahoma is looking to bounce back with a win over Kansas at home on Saturday.
2024 phenom Tia Milloy commits to Patty Gasso, Sooners
NORMAN, Okla. — Tell me you haven’t heard this before. The rich just keep getting richer. Patty Gasso and the Sooners picked up another elite commitment Monday evening. This time, it’s from 2024 middle infielder Tia Milloy, out of Redmond (Wash.) High School. “I am so excited...
RELATED PEOPLE
Making a name for herself: Southmoore's Taitum Bradshaw leaving her impact on softball program
By Michael Kinney Even before Taitum Bradshaw ever put on a Southmoore softball jersey, she knew what was expected of her. With two older sisters who went through the program, she had a bird’s-eye view of the success the team had strung together and what it took to make it happen. “She's ...
guthrienewspage.com
Guthrie falls for the first time this season with an Irish game-winning field goal
Guthrie, needing a touchdown, marched north and scored a touchdown to tie Bishop McGuinness. However, with 40 seconds remaining on the clock the Irish had just enough time to pull out the victory. Trailing 27-20 with 3:12 left in the game, junior Jaylen Harper soared in the air over a...
OU College Of Dentistry Offers Free Care To Oklahoma Veterans
The University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry, Oklahoma Dental Association, Oklahoma Dental Foundation and Henry Schein Dental will host the third annual Veteran’s Day Dental Clinic on Saturday, Nov. 12. The coordinated one-day event improves access to care and provides professional dental services at no cost to Oklahoma veterans....
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOR EXCLUSIVE: Stitt’s secret plan to build a new Governor’s mansion
KFOR unearthed a secret plan to build a brand new Governor's mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex.
news9.com
New Norman Ward Boundaries Go Into Effect
NORMAN, Okla. - New ward boundaries for the city of Norman will go into effect starting on Thursday. District five will take on part of district one, while several other districts will become more standardized along major roads.
KOCO
Idea shot down to make downtown Norman a business improvement district
NORMAN, Okla. — The idea of improving downtown Norman by making it a business improvement district was shot down. The city said it’s no longer an option after the application was withdrawn. An email sent to Norman city officials was a formal request to withdraw the business improvement district application, ending their plans.
Norman Photographer Documents Human Cost Of Turnpike Expansion
As the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority awaits authorization from the state Supreme Court to move forward on its $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma plan, a photographer is documenting homes that lie in the proposed path of new toll roads. Jessie Newell of Shawnee is a member of Pike Off OTA, a Norman-based...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news9.com
Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues
An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
wdnonline.com
Midwest City withdraws from CJAC, Edmond renews agreement
Amid calls for local municipalities to stop sending detainees to the Oklahoma County Jail, the city council of Midwest City recently voted to end its participation with the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Advisory Council (CJAC), while the Edmond City Council renewed its agreement with CJAC for 10 years. Edmond elected...
KOCO
Edmond city council faced with decision to eliminate bus route
EDMOND, Okla. — There was uncertainty in Edmond when the city council was faced with a decision to eliminate the bus route. Lots of workers in Edmond said it’s their only way to get to their jobs every day. The question was if the route down to Oklahoma City would survive and after public comments, the council decided to keep it but cut down on routes.
pdjnews.com
UCO’s Department of Engineering/Physics
The University of Central Oklahoma’s Department of Engineering and Physics has elevated its designation to the School of Engineering, reflecting the school’s overall growth, quality and broad range of STEM-focused programs. The school is home to four accredited engineering programs including biomedical engineering, electrical engineering, engineering physics and mechanical engineering. “The…
Comments / 0