dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
cryptobriefing.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum Will Go “Much Higher” Post-Recession: Paul Tudor Jones
Paul Tudor Jones has said that Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from rising inflation and weak macroeconomic conditions due to their scarcity. He argued that the U.S. economy is either in or heading for a recession, and that markets could rally if the Federal Reserve stops hiking interest rates to combat inflation.
Generation No Thanks: Millionaire millennials are giving up on stocks and bonds—and it could have ‘significant implications’ for the future
The stock market hasn’t always been a refuge for millennials. The generation, which includes anyone born between 1981 and 1996, was coming of age when stocks dropped nearly 57% during the Great Financial Crisis of 2008. Then, after a decade of strong returns, millennials suffered through the pandemic-induced crash...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
How will Elon Musk pay for Twitter?
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Elon Musk bought himself some time on Thursday, after a judge accepted the billionaire's request to halt a Twitter lawsuit to allow him to close his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social media company by Oct. 28.
Blackstone invests $500 million in Resolution Life as part of asset management deal
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) signed a partnership deal to manage certain investments for Resolution Life and has agreed to invest $500 million in the life insurance group, the companies said on Wednesday.
TechCrunch
Funding in Indian startups shrinks by more than half
Indian startups raised $3 billion in the quarter that ended in September, down 57% from the previous quarter and 80% year-over-year, market intelligence platform Tracxn said in a report Tuesday. The figures are remarkable for many reasons, the most obvious being that startups are finding it difficult to raise capital at a time when most top tier funds in India — Sequoia India and Southeast Asia, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Accel, Elevation Capital, Matrix Partners India — have raised record large funds this year.
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, CA, 12th October 2022]. DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders...
dailycoin.com
Is Blockchain Changing the Fine Alcohol Industry?
Blockchain technology opened doors for premium alcohol businesses to provide investors with an easier way to invest in fine liquor and ensure the assets’ authenticity. Fine liquor is not just a trophy for the collector’s community but also a great alternative investment possibility. It has outstanding price stability and is less volatile than other assets. However, investors are still apprehensive about investing in liquor and trading it since some obstacles exist.
Elon Musk and Jason Calacanis messaged about how return-to-office mandates could be used as a ‘gentlemen’s layoff’ to get workers to voluntarily quit
In messages released as part of his court battle with the social media company, Musk and Jason Calacanis, a self-described “serial entrepreneur [and] angel investor,” discussed an ulterior motive for return-to-work mandates. Calacanis said in an exchange with Musk in April that a return-to-office mandate at Twitter—a reversal...
u.today
Elon Musk Sells His Perfume for SHIB, XRP Can Be Easily Bought in Europe, Ripple CEO Predicts When SEC Lawsuit Will End: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. SHIB Army rejoice: Elon Musk sells his "Burnt Hair" perfume for SHIB. Apart from being a head of Tesla, SpaceX and a few small-cap companies, Elon Musk has acquired a new title: “Perfume Salesman.” This funny description appeared on the centibillionaire’s Twitter bio after he launched the sale of a perfume called “Burnt Hair.” According to Musk’s recent tweet, so far, he managed to sell 20,000 bottles of this fragrance. In addition to traditional payment methods, there is also an option to pay in crypto. Thus, holders of SHIB, DOGE and other coins can buy this perfume via BitPay. The perfume costs slightly over $104 per bottle, and it can be paid for with PayPal, via Google Pay, and regular bank cards.
TechCrunch
Quantori is building an app development platform focused on life sciences
The startup is attempting to position itself as being uniquely prepared to work with this market, and today it announced a $15 million seed investment on a post-money valuation of $100 million. It certainly makes some bold claims, saying, “Quantori’s data engineering and data science platform for drug discovery and...
dailyhodl.com
Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire Says JPMorgan and Traditional Finance Threatened by Idea of Full Reserve Banking
The chief executive of the company behind USD Coin (USDC) says that traditional financial institutions are feeling vulnerable to the idea of full-reserve banking systems. In a new discussion with Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire says that blockchain is much more efficient than the systems used by banks to move and track money.
thenewscrypto.com
Sovryn Raises $5.4 Million to Accelerate Building a Global Financial Ecosystem
Sovryn, a company aiming to provide individuals all across the world financial independence and self-determination, has just announced that it has raised $5.42 million in a round of investment headed by General Catalyst. Collider Ventures, Bering Waters, Bollinger Investment Group, and Balaji Srinivasan also participated in the round as investors.
TechCrunch
Vedantu acquires majority stake in Deeksha for $40 million in offline push
The Bengaluru-headquartered Vedantu, which became a unicorn last year, said it will integrate its technology into offline centers of Deeksha as part of the strategic partnership to create a “scalable hybrid model.” Deeksha, is a 22-year-old institution that operates 39 physical centers in three Indian states and coaches students in 11th and 12th grade to operate for competitive exams.
Cross-Border Demands Banks Get Ready for ‘Clearing 2.0’
As real-time payments networks operate across the globe — FedNow in the U.S. and Faster Payments in the U.K., to name just two examples — those systems still need to communicate with one another as payments cross borders. Data needs to flow, in real time, across currencies and time zones.
TechCrunch
The Berlin startup that wants to give Zapier a run for its money
This was the thinking behind the Berlin-based Levity startup. It came up with a way for businesses to create AI-powered, “no-Code” rules for automating tasks in a way that non-technical people can use. It’s now raised $8.3 million in seed funding, co-led by Balderton Capital (out of London)...
TripActions raises equity at $9.2 billion valuation, gets Coatue's structured financing
Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corporate travel and expense company TripActions said it raised $304 million from investors in equity and debt-like structured financing on Wednesday, as the company gears up for expansion and a public listing.
dailyhodl.com
$43,000,000,000,000 Financial Giant BNY Mellon To Offer Bitcoin (BTC) Services to Wealthy Clients: Report
US banking giant Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is set to offer Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto custody services. Earlier this year, BNY Mellon CFO Emily Portney stressed the importance of mainstream financial institutions obtaining clear definitions of what is permitted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) before offering crypto investment services to their clients.
Benzinga
Crypto, Sustainability Are Popular Among Young Investors: Bank of America Survey
Ownership of sustainable investments has doubled since 2018. 46% young investors own cryptos and 75% think that conventional stocks and bonds alone cannot produce above average returns. Digital assets and sustainability are popular among young investors. That's according to a new survey from Bank of America BAC, which determined that...
