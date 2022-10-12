Say Goodbye To Pesky Stains With These Fast-Acting Teeth Whitening Strips While They’re on Major Sale

If you’ve looked in the mirror lately and said, “I wish my teeth were whiter,” then you might be interested in an at-home teeth whitening treatment . Honestly, one of the main reasons I don’t even bother with professional whitening treatments is because I don’t have time to sit in a waiting room for hours at the dentist’s office.

With that said, I’ve been on the hunt for a high-quality teeth whitening treatment that not only yields professional grade results, but can be done from the comfort of my own home on my own time—and Crest’s 3D Whitestrips are on sale now during Amazon’s Early Access Sale .

From the OG teeth whitening brand, Crest, these strips are on sale now for $30 —nearly 35 percent less than its standard price of $46. At this price you’ll get a full set (40 strips) for a 20-day treatment plus two counts of the 1-hour express strips for a grand total of 44 strips.

The teeth whitening strips are designed to remove up to 14 years of stains after using them for 30 minutes a day for 20 day—say goodbye to decade-old coffee stains (thanks Starbucks). On the flipside, you’ll even begin to notice visible results after consistent use after only three days.

Made with advanced seal technology, these strips stay put on your teeth for the entire 30 minutes even as you talk and drink water. Plus, they are made to remove stains beneath the enamel while remaining enamel-safe so you don’t experience the dreaded pain and sensitivity that people tend to associate with teeth whitening treatments.

And it’s no surprise that these strips are a #1 best-seller in teeth whitening kits on Amazon with over 53,000 five-star ratings from happy customers who have watched their smile transform with this product that “actually works.” One five-star shopper praised the strips for staying put “without sliding around” and how he could “see a difference as soon as he took the strips off.” Another reviewer said she received “many compliments” after use and they were really “easy to use.”

Want an even whiter smile? Be sure to snag Crest’s 3D Whitestrips during Amazon’s Early Access Sale.

Remember, to participate in the Early Access Sale , you must currently have an Amazon Prime membership or sign up for a 30-day free trial to gain access. Trust us—you’ll be happy you signed up with the deals you’ll see during the next two days similar to this one. Oh, and let’s not forget about free two-day shipping on eligible items site-wide so you’ll get your purchases fast (yes, no long waits.)

