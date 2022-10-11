Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Your holiday shopping just got easier: 10 hottest toys for every kid on your list
Every time the holiday season rolls back around, parents find themselves faced with the same question: What are the best gifts for kids this year? With their short attention spans and rapidly changing interests, kids are notoriously tough to shop for. After all, you want to get them something that they'll actually play with and won't get bored of after a couple of hours.
TODAY.com
Must-have toys to add to your cart this holiday season
Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach kicks off a new holiday shopping series with the must-have toys to add to your list this season, including a glow-in-the-dark marble run, Kinetic Sand Swirl N' Surprise and more!Oct. 19, 2022.
Comments / 0