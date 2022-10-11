Read full article on original website
Related
8 Household Items That Remain Affordable, Despite Inflation
It's no secret that global inflation has been on the rise in 2022, with an average 5.83% increase in prices for goods and services in the U.S from 2021 to 2022. Things like food, fuel and rent have...
thecentersquare.com
Inflation is No. 1 concern for struggling small businesses
(The Center Square) – Newly released polling data shows inflation is a top concern for small businesses as prices continue to rise. The National Federation of Independent Business released the survey, which shows that 30% of owners named inflation as the single-most important problem in running their business. “Inflation...
Major supermarket chain announces national price-cutting campaign to ease inflation burden
A major supermarket chain recently announced that it would be kicking off a nationwide price-cutting campaign in all of its US stores to help ease the burden of the recent inflation spike for its customers.
In Less Than 5 Years, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
The national average home value is $356,336 in the U.S., a figure that's expected to rise by 2.7% over the next year. In some cities, the average home costs less than that -- but not for long. In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Do Prices Go Down In a Recession? Here’s What Usually Gets Cheaper
While the prices of individual items may behave unpredictably due to unexpected economic factors, it is true that a recession might cause the prices of some items to fall. Because a recession means...
US economy will soon start losing 175,000 jobs a month, Bank of America warns
New York CNN Business — The Federal Reserve’s fight to squash inflation will cause the US economy to start losing tens of thousands of jobs a month beginning early next year, Bank of America warns. Although the jobs market remained surprisingly strong in September, the Fed is working...
Amazon Raises Hourly Pay for Warehouse and Delivery Workers
An Amazon worker delivers boxes in Los Angeles. Amazon has increased its pay for warehouse workers and delivery drivers. Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo. As more and more of its workers talk about joining labor unions to seek higher pay, Amazon has decided to give those employees a raise. Amazon announced it’s...
Where is the housing market headed in 2023? Here are the predictions
Many real estate analysts have downgraded their forecasts as mortgage rates continue to hover around 7%. Here are the varying predictions for what will happen to U.S. home prices in 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US employers added 263,000 new jobs in September as ‘cracks’ appear in labor market
Jobs market growth has remained robust despite rising interest rates and fears of a recession, but how long it can maintain trajectory is unknown
The State Where Incomes Are Rising the Fastest
The story of people’s income in America is essentially one where the figure has risen yearly. Periods of recession have been an exception. Since The Great Recession, the increase has been fairly steady, with a setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The American Community Survey, part of the Census, has released its median income figures […]
California could 'export inflation' to the rest of the US when it sends up to $10 billion in relief payments this October, a Harvard economist says
California is planning to send residents $10 billion in relief checks to help cope with inflation. This measure could help Californians, but "export inflation" to the rest of the US. Several states have adopted inflation relief measures that could have a similar effect. California Governor Gavin Newsom is taking matters...
dallasexpress.com
Inflation Outpacing Wages Says Federal Reserve
Americans are having trouble keeping their wages from feeling the eroding effects of inflation, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Despite wages rising at the fastest pace in decades, inflation continues to outpace gains by American workers, the Dallas Fed reports. Within the past two years, the U.S....
Economists predict home prices will fall, even if the US avoids a recession
Soaring inflation has led to a slowdown in the US economy, though some measures stay strong. The Feds fight against inflationary pressure has greatly weakened housing activity. It means US home prices are now on a downward trajectory even if the economy avoids a recession. There's a strange dynamic happening...
Affordable Cities With the Most 6-Figure Jobs
Photo Credit: Maridav / Shutterstock Over the last two years, U.S. workers have contended with one of the most unusual economic environments in memory. On one hand, persistent tightness in the labor market has provided greater opportunity and wage growth for many workers. The unemployment rate today sits at just 3.7%, but the economy nonetheless continues to add hundreds of thousands of jobs each month. In efforts to recruit and retain workers in this environment, many employers have been boosting wages, especially for lower-earning workers. But the highest levels of inflation in decades have eaten into workers’ gains. Year-over-year increases in the Consumer Price Index have topped 5% for every month since May 2021, peaking at 9.1% in June 2022. And many of the categories where costs have risen fastest are necessities that take up a large portion of household budgets, like shelter and groceries.
Is there an escape from inflation?
Prices are rising everywhere, money is depreciating. However, experts advise: keep calm! They see many signs that the economy can recover from the price shock - in about two years, writes Deutsche Welle.
Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
National Association of Realtors' Lawrence Yun said home prices will remain flat in 2023, with increases in half of all markets and decreases in the other half.
Consumers dining out less amid inflation woes, survey says
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Inflation has influenced consumers to stray away from meals at restaurants and cut back on spending at grocery stores, according to a recent survey that documented personal spending habits over the past six months. The National Research Group found that 45 percent of consumers tried reducing spending at restaurants, 44 […]
San Diego Channel
Home heating bills expected to spike during winter, US energy administration says
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is warning consumers about energy prices for heating in parts of the U.S. that could see an alarming price spike in the coming months. The EIA says energy customers could see a jump of up to 28% in their heating bills this winter compared...
The share of employees in six figure occupations declined last year after decades of growth
While lower-earning workers have struggled the most, even high earners have been impacted. After nearly two decades of steady growth, the share of workers in “six-figure” occupations—those with median annual wages of $100,000 or more in 2021 dollars—declined sharply last year. After reaching an inflation-adjusted peak at 8.8% in 2020, 2021’s share was just 6.4%. In light of inflation’s impacts, many workers have sought out better-paying occupations. But many of the fields with the most demand for workers may not offer major increases in salary: according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the majority of the fastest-growing occupations earn well under $100,000 per year. For workers seeking both plentiful job opportunities and high wages, fields in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) are their best bet. The BLS projects 10.8% employment growth in STEM jobs by 2031, with median wages of $95,420, compared to 4.9% growth and $40,120 in pay for all other fields.
San Diego Channel
Social Security recipients expected to receive largest benefit hike in 4 decades
Social Security recipients are expected to receive the largest cost-of-living adjustment in 40 years. The adjustment, which will be announced on Thursday, is expected to be around 9%. Coupled with a decline in the Medicare Part B premium, the Social Security boost will put more money in the hands of...
Comments / 0