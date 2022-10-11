ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Inflation is No. 1 concern for struggling small businesses

(The Center Square) – Newly released polling data shows inflation is a top concern for small businesses as prices continue to rise. The National Federation of Independent Business released the survey, which shows that 30% of owners named inflation as the single-most important problem in running their business. “Inflation...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Outlast#Colorado State University#Business Industry#Smallbusiness Industry#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where Incomes Are Rising the Fastest

The story of people’s income in America is essentially one where the figure has risen yearly. Periods of recession have been an exception. Since The Great Recession, the increase has been fairly steady, with a setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The American Community Survey, part of the Census, has released its median income figures […]
VERMONT STATE
Business Insider

California could 'export inflation' to the rest of the US when it sends up to $10 billion in relief payments this October, a Harvard economist says

California is planning to send residents $10 billion in relief checks to help cope with inflation. This measure could help Californians, but "export inflation" to the rest of the US. Several states have adopted inflation relief measures that could have a similar effect. California Governor Gavin Newsom is taking matters...
CALIFORNIA STATE
dallasexpress.com

Inflation Outpacing Wages Says Federal Reserve

Americans are having trouble keeping their wages from feeling the eroding effects of inflation, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Despite wages rising at the fastest pace in decades, inflation continues to outpace gains by American workers, the Dallas Fed reports. Within the past two years, the U.S....
DALLAS, TX
The Herald News

Affordable Cities With the Most 6-Figure Jobs

Photo Credit: Maridav / Shutterstock Over the last two years, U.S. workers have contended with one of the most unusual economic environments in memory. On one hand, persistent tightness in the labor market has provided greater opportunity and wage growth for many workers. The unemployment rate today sits at just 3.7%, but the economy nonetheless continues to add hundreds of thousands of jobs each month. In efforts to recruit and retain workers in this environment, many employers have been boosting wages, especially for lower-earning workers. But the highest levels of inflation in decades have eaten into workers’ gains. Year-over-year increases in the Consumer Price Index have topped 5% for every month since May 2021, peaking at 9.1% in June 2022. And many of the categories where costs have risen fastest are necessities that take up a large portion of household budgets, like shelter and groceries.
BUSINESS
Discover Politics

Is there an escape from inflation?

Prices are rising everywhere, money is depreciating. However, experts advise: keep calm! They see many signs that the economy can recover from the price shock - in about two years, writes Deutsche Welle.
DC News Now

Consumers dining out less amid inflation woes, survey says

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Inflation has influenced consumers to stray away from meals at restaurants and cut back on spending at grocery stores, according to a recent survey that documented personal spending habits over the past six months. The National Research Group found that 45 percent of consumers tried reducing spending at restaurants, 44 […]
BUSINESS
The Herald News

The share of employees in six figure occupations declined last year after decades of growth

While lower-earning workers have struggled the most, even high earners have been impacted. After nearly two decades of steady growth, the share of workers in “six-figure” occupations—those with median annual wages of $100,000 or more in 2021 dollars—declined sharply last year. After reaching an inflation-adjusted peak at 8.8% in 2020, 2021’s share was just 6.4%. In light of inflation’s impacts, many workers have sought out better-paying occupations. But many of the fields with the most demand for workers may not offer major increases in salary: according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the majority of the fastest-growing occupations earn well under $100,000 per year. For workers seeking both plentiful job opportunities and high wages, fields in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) are their best bet. The BLS projects 10.8% employment growth in STEM jobs by 2031, with median wages of $95,420, compared to 4.9% growth and $40,120 in pay for all other fields.
BUSINESS
San Diego Channel

Social Security recipients expected to receive largest benefit hike in 4 decades

Social Security recipients are expected to receive the largest cost-of-living adjustment in 40 years. The adjustment, which will be announced on Thursday, is expected to be around 9%. Coupled with a decline in the Medicare Part B premium, the Social Security boost will put more money in the hands of...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy