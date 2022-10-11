Read full article on original website
Related
wjct.org
Pace Center for Girls gets $2 million for substance abuse prevention
The Pace Center for Girls, an education program for at-risk teenage girls in middle and high school, is expanding services for substance abuse prevention and intervention thanks to a new $2 million grant. The award from THE PLAYERS Championship Village will fund a three-year pilot program through Pace Reach, which...
wjct.org
AMA president, in Jacksonville, weighs in on vaccine controversy
Speaking in Jacksonville, the head of the American Medical Association joined a chorus of people questioning the Florida surgeon general's advice against COVID-19 vaccines for young men. Dr. Jack Resneck Jr. said the advice of Dr. Joseph Ladapo, the surgeon general, was not consistent with large studies confirming the safety...
wjct.org
DeSantis and redistricting; Rick Steves’ ‘The Art of Europe’; What’s Good Wednesday
Questions have been raised as to whether Gov. Ron DeSantis misled the public and violated state law in his push to redraw the state's political boundaries. A new ProPublica investigation examines the governor’s aggressive redistricting plan. The report examines how the current congressional map was drawn and who helped decide its new boundaries.
wjct.org
Want to vote? Tuesday is the deadline to register
New voters have until Tuesday to register to vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election, which includes races for Congress, governor, other statewide offices, state Legislature, judges and others. Duval County residents also will elect a sheriff. Here's what you should know about registering to vote:. How can I check...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjct.org
Feds deny increased protection for gopher tortoises
Concluding that the animals are “not in danger of extinction,” federal wildlife officials Tuesday rejected listing gopher tortoises in Florida as endangered or threatened species. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released a 113-page decision that said gopher tortoises would continue to be considered a threatened species in...
wjct.org
TV station buyout faces resistance over Jacksonville
Tegna Inc. is facing potential opposition from high-level government officials, while its effect on the Jacksonville market has raised concerns from other parties. Hedge fund Standard General L.P. agreed in February to buy Tegna Inc., operator of 64 U.S. television stations, including WTLV TV-12 and WJXX TV-25 in Jacksonville. The...
wjct.org
Finally: Deaf couple gets their marriage license after suing
A deaf Jacksonville couple now has the paperwork they need to get married, a week after suing over the court clerk's refusal to give them a marriage license. The couple sued after the Duval County Clerk of Courts Office refused to process their marriage license until they provided a sign language interpreter.
wjct.org
Demolition coming for old Ford plant that built Model Ts
Jacksonville is the River City but a century ago, it had some Motor City running through it as well. The Ford Motor Co, assembly plant cranked out the Model T automobile and then the Model A between 1924 and 1932 when the plant was one of the biggest automobile assembly plants in the Southeast, producing 200 cars in an eight-hour day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wjct.org
Former executive accused of defrauding Baker County nonprofit
The former executive director of a Baker County nonprofit was arrested this week on four felony charges after an investigation uncovered fraud and theft of funds from the organization, authorities said. Lea Rhoden, 42, is charged with grand theft, scheme to defraud, fraudulent use of a credit card and forgery,...
wjct.org
Sky-high rent increases coming back to earth
The crazy-high rent increases in Jacksonville may be coming to an end. Rents in the metro area rose less last month than they did in most U.S. cities, according to a new report. Five cities saw median rents decline, and Jacksonville was right behind them with an increase of only...
wjct.org
St. Johns County seeks solutions for Summer Haven erosion
Officials are still trying to figure out how to deal with coastal damage caused by Ian. One of the areas hit hardest is Summer Haven. It’s an area locals know well where ocean water has pushed underneath some homes and toward the Matanzas River on the other side. There...
Comments / 0