A new Sade album is reportedly in the works for the first time in over a decade. The news broke Monday (October 10), not via the Nigerian-born, Essex-bred soul superstar or her band, but in a Billboard cover interview with Brad Pitt and French producer Damien Quintard on their reopening and renovation of the historic Miraval Studios. Sade had already been announced as a slated future resident of the room, but Pitt and Quintard have now confirmed that — less than a year after the rebuild was announced — recording is already underway, and that Sade and her backing band are the space’s first official guests.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO