Diddy Professes His 'Love' For Yung Miami With Iced-Out Chain Gift

Diddy and Yung Miami are evidently still going strong after making their romance official earlier this year. Earlier this week, the Bad Boy mogul professed his admiration for the City Girls rapper by gifting her an icy chain with a pendant that spells out “Love,” a nod to his R&B-leaning alias.
Quavo And Takeoff Clarify Why Migos Broke Up

Quavo and Takeoff have finally provided clarity on the Migos’ current status after months of speculation, label drama, social media unfollows, and the duo and Offset releasing a slew of music separately. In a teaser from Unc & Phew’s upcoming appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, the “Workin Me” rapper in particular spoke on matters related to family, brotherhood, and loyalty.More from VIBE.comCardi B And JT Exchange Words On Twitter21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 Over Snitch AllegationsOffset Sent Andre 3000 3 Songs In Hopes Of Collaborating “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you...
GloRilla Reveals Her Real Name, Fans React

GloRilla is showing the world just how blessed she is. This past Saturday (Oct. 8), the CMG signee revealed her real name: Gloria Hallelujah Woods. The Memphis native appeared thrown off that people just learned her middle name but affirmed that her government name is further proof of why her life is currently flourishing.More from VIBE.comGloRilla Delivers Debut Performance, Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoYo Gotti Signs Rising Rapper GloRilla To CMG “& why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah?”...
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat

Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
Meek Mill & Boosie Badazz Believe DaBaby Is Being Blackballed Following Low Album Sales

Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz have both spoken out in defense of DaBaby amid claims he’s being blackballed by the music industry. Earlier this week, Akademiks reported the North Carolina rapper’s latest album Baby On Baby 2 is projected to earn 16,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, placing it outside of the top 20 on the Billboard 200.
Gucci Mane Regrets Performing 'Pookie' Diss During Jeezy Verzuz

Atlanta, GA – Gucci Mane and Jeezy faced off in one of the most-watched Verzuz battles in November 2020. Nearly two years later, Guwop has expressed regret over performing “Truth,” a diss track aimed at Jeezy’s deceased associate Pookie Loc. Speaking with Rap Radar‘s Elliott Wilson...
Sade is back in the studio

A new Sade album is reportedly in the works for the first time in over a decade. The news broke Monday (October 10), not via the Nigerian-born, Essex-bred soul superstar or her band, but in a Billboard cover interview with Brad Pitt and French producer Damien Quintard on their reopening and renovation of the historic Miraval Studios. Sade had already been announced as a slated future resident of the room, but Pitt and Quintard have now confirmed that — less than a year after the rebuild was announced — recording is already underway, and that Sade and her backing band are the space’s first official guests.
Offset Seemingly Shaded By Quavo & Takeoff After Migos’ Breakup Rumors: ‘It’s About Loyalty’

Family first. Rappers Quavo and Takeoff don’t seem to miss their Migos bandmate Offset. In fact, the pair of rappers seemed to totally write off the “CODE” rapper, 30, while appearing on the Big Facts podcast on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. During the show, which you can see here, Quavo, 31, and Takeoff, 28, sent a message about “family” and “loyalty” while carefully avoiding any direct mention of Offset.
Fabolous Called Out By Stepdaughter Over Sibling Birthday Wishes

Fabolous has caught some flack from his stepdaughter Taina Williams, who has criticized the rapper for not being involved in her life. It all started when Fab sent some birthday wishes to his 2-year-old daughter Journey on Monday (October 10), posting a heartfelt shoutout on Instagram. “I named you Journey...
Diddy Believes New York Hip-Hop Is In “Last Place” Due To Unoriginality

Diddy believes New York rappers should step away from regional music trends, or be left in the dust. During a sitdown with Funk Flex on Tuesday (Oct.4), the Bad Boy Records founder discussed his time away from New York, declaring he’s “back outside” and has returned for the throne in his hometown. More from VIBE.comJermaine Dupri Confirms So So Def And Bad Boy 'Verzuz' BattleDiddy Speaks On His Quest To Find Love After Losing Kim PorterKanye West Lashes Out At Diddy Over Criticism Of 'White Lives Matter' Shirt While on the topic of New York’s Hip-Hop scene, Puffy expressed his concerns about the...
NBA YoungBoy Wants To Put Out Collaborative Album With Baton Rouge Artists

NBA YoungBoy is already planning another album, and he wants to release a collaborative project with only artists from his hometown Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Jason “Cheese” Goldberg, YoungBoy’s engineer, dropped the news on Instagram with a video of him making the call to all Baton Rouge artists. According to Goldberg, the criteria for being featured on the album isn’t as extensive as you might think.
Jim Jones Sparks ‘$1M In Cash Or Dinner With Diddy?’ Debate

Jim Jones has sparked up a new dinner or money debate featuring Diddy after sharing a pic of him and the Bad Boy mogul sharing a conversation. The Dipset Capo opened the floor for discussion with a red-tinted photo of the pair sat together in a studio. He explained in the caption if it came down to $1 million in cash or having a talk with the Diddy, he’ll go with the latter.
