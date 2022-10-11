Marshall cross country preps for postseason

In cross country, course familiarity can be a massive factor in shaving valuable seconds off of final times. The Marshall cross country team had a very important meet over the weekend in this regard. The Cardinals ran at Albany High School’s Baertschi Farm on Saturday, Oct. 8, which will also be the host site for WIAA sectionals on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The boys finished 24th of 26 qualified varsity teams with a team score of 548. The girls squad did not have the numbers to qualify as a team, but ran well regardless.

Iowa-Grant took first in the boys race with a team score of 111. Little Chute finished second with 137 points and Fennimore was third with 160. New Glarus/Monticello won the girls race with 102 points, followed by Monroe with 115 and Little Chute with 133.

Despite this being a massive race with some stellar competitors, junior Jaxon Hornby continued what’s been a stellar season. He finished 15th overall with his time of 17:48.30 to lead the Marshall boys.

A pair of juniors were up next for the Cardinals as Huston Siedschlag took 125th with a time of 21:17.30 and Miles Zimmerman finished 128th with a time of 21:29.90. Sophomore Christopher Gamon-Garcia wasn’t far behind in 136th with his time of 21:55.00. Senior Christian Wellington Alton wrapped up the scoring for the varsity with a 23:12.80 to take 153rd.

Freshman Madalyn Weyh led the girls. She ran a time of 23:44.60 to grab 84th place. He time helped set a pace for sophomore running buddy Emma Hellenbrand, as well. Hellenbrand wasn’t far behind her, taking 87th with a time of 23:49.40. The Cardinals’ final runner, junior Isabella Hellenbrand, took 134th with a time of 31:02.40.

With this meet in the rear-view mirror, the Cardinals have now wrapped up the regular season. Up next, Marshall will travel to Lions Park in Mazomanie for the Capitol Conference meet, hosted by Wisconsin Heights, on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Following conference, Marshall will begin the WIAA state tournament on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Cardinals were placed into Sectional 6 of Division 3 which, as luck would have it, will be hosted by Albany at Baertschi Farm.