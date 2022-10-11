ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get a sneak peek of design phase of Tallahassee's History and Culture Trail

Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency, Leon County Government and the City of Tallahassee invites the community to an artful celebration of the History and Culture Trail project at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. at Anita R. Favors Plaza, 116 West Van Buren Street.

The ceremony will celebrate the completion of the design phase and serve as the announcement for the seven artists selected to create public artworks along the trail. At the event, attendees will have the opportunity to get a sneak peek of what’s to come of the trail and make their contribution to the “We Are All One” mural at the Anita R. Favors Plaza.

The History and Culture Trail, located along FAMU Way Corridor, is expected to be completed in early 2023.

Once complete, the History and Culture Trail will be approximately 1.5 miles long and run along the FAMU Way Corridor. A $1.1 million investment, this project represents one of the most significant infusions of outdoor public art in Tallahassee-Leon County history.

To stay connected on the Blueprint projects, visit blueprintia.org.

