Havana, FL

Ochlockonee River Kennel Club hosts program for veterinarians, pet owners

By Special to the Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago
The Ochlockonee River Kennel Club (ORKC) is hosting an event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, with a special presentation by Sandy Weaver, who is known as “The Veterinarians’ Champion.”

Weaver is the Program Director at the Center for Workplace Happiness, with a focus on personal development and team dynamics work with veterinarians and their staff.

The purpose of her presentation is to help Tallahassee area pet owners better understand their veterinary teams so they can partner more effectively in the care of their pets. Weaver is a QPR Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Instructor, dual-certified virtual presenter and an award-winning author and speaker.

Through her book, “Happy Vet Happy Pet - Caring for Your Pet’s Caregiver,” as well as through presentations in communities around America, Weaver explains the issue and empowers pet-owners to be part of the solution to the exceptionally high rate of suicide in the veterinary community.

Area veterinarians, their support teams, and the general public are invited to attend. The event begins at 6 p.m. with an informal social with refreshments, and Weaver will begin her presentation at 7 p.m. The club is at 226 Merritt Lane, Havana, FL 32333.

