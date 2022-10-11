Read full article on original website
Multiple Mountain Lion Sightings Caught on Camera in Iowa [VIDEO]
Mountain lion sightings are pretty rare in the Hawkeye State -- to the point that the species isn't considered native to Iowa. Mountain lions have no legal wildlife status in Iowa. That means that they can be taken and possessed by anyone at anytime as long as legal methods and means are used to take the animal. Mountain lions and black bears are not listed in the Iowa Code as designated wildlife species, because they were extirpated before fish and game legislation became prominent.
KETV.com
Eastern Nebraska, western Iowa currently under 'red flag warning'
OMAHA, Neb. — Much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa is currently under ared flag warning because of high wind and low humidity. The National Weather Service said it will go on until at least 7 p.m. Wednesday night. "It is very dry outside. Fires can start, the leaves,...
Is It Legal To Bury A Loved One In Your Yard in Iowa?
While no one chooses to be faced with the death of a friend or family member, the sad reality is, it's part of life. Unless there is some magic pill created by science in the future, it's something everyone will have to go through. Back in April of this year, we were wondering if it was legal to bury a pet in your yard in Iowa. I'm now wondering, could you do this with a friend or family member?
kyoutv.com
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa
NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
Iowa to dramatically cut back on restaurant inspections
The state of Iowa is planning to dramatically scale back the routine inspection of restaurants and other food-service establishments by making only one onsite inspection every five years. Currently, most Iowa restaurants are subjected to at least one routine inspection every three years. They are also inspected in response to complaints or changes in ownership. […] The post Iowa to dramatically cut back on restaurant inspections appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Thousands of These Little Pests Want to Be in Your Home This Iowa Winter
It's that time of year again. The time of year when outdoor plants start to die off, and so do pesky bugs. Well, most of them do, anyway. Some like to punch their ticket to the winter hotel known as your house. DUN DUN DUNNN!!. Actually, there's really no need...
Look At These Cool Vintage Iowa Items For Sale On Etsy [PHOTOS]
Before we get started I want to give credit where credit is due. My fiance is a lot more familiar with Etsy than I am and she found a lot of these really cool Iowa items for sale. Fiance with a +1 in the win column for today. Look at...
Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again
(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
This Incredibly Dangerous Activity Is Legal in Iowa
We've learned a lot about Iowa driving laws of late. Can you drive barefoot in Iowa? Can you Legally drive with a pet on your lap in Iowa? All good questions, all important things to know. Not only do you want to make sure you're obeying the law every time you operate a motor vehicle, but you also want to do everything you can to keep yourself and those around you safe. I have another question for you...
Have You Tried Northeast Iowa’s Best Pork Tenderloins?
The featured image is not from the restaurants mentioned in this story. After almost 5,000 votes for 449 establishments, the Iowa Pork Producers kicked off the start of National Pork Month by releasing the top five tenderloin restaurants in Iowa. To determine the top five, Kelsey Sutter, IPPA’s marketing and...
voiceofalexandria.com
State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels
During three consecutive inspections, Johnson County health officials verified complaints of bed bugs at the now-closed Days Inn in Coralville. The hotel was also sued by one guest, Scott Hamlin of Arizona (inset), who said he was left with more than 100 bites from bed bugs. (Photos from Johnson County District Court filings)
Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH
(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
Central Iowa rivers reduced to puddles by drought
The lack of rain has left rivers and streams in parts of Iowa in an constant state of recession since Spring.
The Top Predator in Iowa is Unbelievably Cute
I'm a grown adult. A man with no kids, and no so I no longer buy stuffed animals. That said, I had a close encounter on I-380 this morning with a cute lil... predator. Today, I nearly smoked a coyote who was farting around on the side of the road.
Iowa Restaurants to See “Dramatic Change” in Inspection Schedule
According to Iowa Capital Dispatch, a new rule will "dramatically change" how often restaurants in the state are subject to health department inspections. Instead of the current inspection schedule of every three years, it will be rolled back to every five. In addition to inspections every three years, they are also checked following ownership changes and directly in response to complaints. Those will continue, but "in the absence of those issues, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals intends to visit each Iowa restaurant no more than once every five years under a set of new rules." Those new rules take effect on November 9.
KETV.com
Iowa State Patrol pursuit ends in crash near Council Bluffs
An Iowa State Patrol pursuit ended with a crash Thursday morning, according to Council Bluffs police. The crash happened at mile marker 8 of Interstate 80 westbound, about a mile west of the Highway 6 exit, around 7:30 a.m., police said in a Facebook post. A trooper attempted to pull...
Low river levels shut down Iowa hydroelectric dam
With the ongoing drought, river levels across the state of Iowa have receded again with many now showing more rocks and sand bars than they do water.
I Saw Something Very Unique in My Front Yard
I enjoy the holiday season, but to me, this is the most wonderful time of the year. The temps are manageable. They're not too hot, not too cold (yet). The air is crisp, and the leaves are changing in the Midwest. Well, they're supposed to be changing anyway. This weekend...
kiwaradio.com
Iowans Pledge 430,000 Acres Of Land To Monarch Habitat
Ames, Iowa — Iowans are steadily promising to devote their farmland, roadsides and even urban properties to habitat for monarch butterflies. A 20-year program which Iowa State University launched five years ago is reporting significant progress, with 430-thousand acres of land already set aside. Nicole Shimp is a program specialist with ISU’s Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium which is releasing its Monarch Conservation Effort Report.
