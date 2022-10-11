ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorestown, NJ

Interact club hosts 23rd annual “Soup for the Soul”

The Interact Club at Moorestown High School invites all to attend its 23rd annual “Soup for the Soul” charity event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 11, 2023. All proceeds are donated to Philabundance, which is dedicated to ending hunger in the Delaware Valley. Tickets to this fully student-run event, held at the Moorestown Community House, grant access to a buffet-style meal with all-you-can-eat soup and bread donated by local restaurants. Enjoy live music, a silent auction, raffles, and a balloon artist throughout the day. During this cold time of the year, what could be a better way to warm up than by enjoying a steamy bowl of soup with members of your community, while also supporting a great cause?
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Historical Society of Haddonfield hosts Haunted Haddonfield walking tours

Join the Historical Society of Haddonfield on a walking tour of old Haddonfield with ghost stories and legends from the popular books, Haunted Haddonfield I and Haunted Haddonfield II by Bill Meehan. The tours will take place Oct. 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29. The tour begins at 7 p.m. at Greenfield Hall and winds past the cemetery. The tour lasts about 60 minutes and can be enjoyed by everyone: couples, groups and families.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Harrison Township PTA’s golf outing will include coat donations

The Harrison Township school district’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) will host its first golf outing Monday at Westwood Golf Club in Woodbury, an event that will benefit township schools. “We thought a PTA golf outing would do a lot for us,” said Andrew Walter, a volunteer for the event....
WOODBURY, NJ
Boys and Girls Club teen center at Rowan to stress career options

For elementary-school students growing up in Glassboro and Paulsboro, the Boys and Girls Club of Gloucester County center offers a safe haven after school. But the club will now be able to offer a place for middle- and-high school students to go after school and learn about career choices and options. It reached an historic agreement with Rowan College of South Jersey in Glassboro last month to establish a teen center for the club on campus.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Moorestown, NJ
Autumn Lands comes to Historic Smithville Park

Autumn is here, and the Burlington County Parks System is celebrating with the ultimate fall festival. Autumn Lands, Burlington County’s celebration of the fall season, will be held Saturday at Historic Smithville Park in Eastampton and will offer seasonal foods, music, entertainment and activities for everyone in the family. The free festival will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Haddon Fire Co. 1 Ladies Auxiliary presents: Mystery Bingo!

On Saturday, Oct. 15, the Haddonfield Fire Co #1 Ladies Auxiliary present Mystery Bingo at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m. Ticket are $35 per person and include-admission, game sheets, snacks & desserts. No alcohol is permitted and no one under the age of 18 is permitted.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Township schools get ‘seal of approval’

The township school district for the first time earned a new distinction and award in late September from an online education program that has been geared to districts across the country, including Cinnaminson. EVERFI is an organization that for more than a decade has tackled intractable social issues by providing...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
Peirce College: On the Move Since 1865

Peirce College recently announced that after 107 years it is moving the school’s main campus from 1420 Pine Street to the 19th floor of the Horace Trumbauer-designed Sun Oil Building at 1608 Walnut Street. Prompted by several factors, including a shift toward online learning accelerated by the pandemic, the move will be the fifth in the institution’s history. Peirce College has a storied past in Philadelphia, where its first classes were held just after the Civil War came to an end.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Letter to the Editor: Joseph Horwitz

As a former candidate for Moorestown Board of Education (BOE) last year, I was pleased that many of my fellow candidates spoke about creating an inclusive BOE and rejected partisan and extreme dialogue. That’s why I was very concerned to recently read an endorsement of three of our current BOE candidates by a polarizing organization that calls itself The New Jersey Project. Claudine Leone Morano, Mark Villanueva and Danielle Miller were endorsed along with 165 other candidates who the founders claimed share their extreme views.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Police participate in National Take Back Initiative

Harrison Township police will participate in the National Take Back Initiative on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the department’s headquarters in Mullica Hill. The initiative is sponsored by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and held on what it calls National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, when police across the country set up collection sites for the deposit of outdated and or expired medications. Harrison has taken part in the National Take Back Initiative for several years.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
Temple recently expands Walking Escort Program

Temple University expanded its Walking Escort Program this semester, in an effort to increase student access to one of the university’s campus safety resources amid a recent rise in gun violence near Main Campus. Previously, the boundaries for the service were between Ninth and 16th Streets, but now students...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
