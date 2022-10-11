The Interact Club at Moorestown High School invites all to attend its 23rd annual “Soup for the Soul” charity event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 11, 2023. All proceeds are donated to Philabundance, which is dedicated to ending hunger in the Delaware Valley. Tickets to this fully student-run event, held at the Moorestown Community House, grant access to a buffet-style meal with all-you-can-eat soup and bread donated by local restaurants. Enjoy live music, a silent auction, raffles, and a balloon artist throughout the day. During this cold time of the year, what could be a better way to warm up than by enjoying a steamy bowl of soup with members of your community, while also supporting a great cause?

MOORESTOWN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO