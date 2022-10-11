Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
Fishtown Pickle Project Partners with Preston Elliot of WMMR’s Preston & Steve Show on Limited-Edition PicklesMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Crunch Cravings at Café SohoJ.M. LesinskiPhiladelphia, PA
Cooper Rush Likely to Start Against EaglesLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Related
thesunpapers.com
Interact club hosts 23rd annual “Soup for the Soul”
The Interact Club at Moorestown High School invites all to attend its 23rd annual “Soup for the Soul” charity event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 11, 2023. All proceeds are donated to Philabundance, which is dedicated to ending hunger in the Delaware Valley. Tickets to this fully student-run event, held at the Moorestown Community House, grant access to a buffet-style meal with all-you-can-eat soup and bread donated by local restaurants. Enjoy live music, a silent auction, raffles, and a balloon artist throughout the day. During this cold time of the year, what could be a better way to warm up than by enjoying a steamy bowl of soup with members of your community, while also supporting a great cause?
thesunpapers.com
Historical Society of Haddonfield hosts Haunted Haddonfield walking tours
Join the Historical Society of Haddonfield on a walking tour of old Haddonfield with ghost stories and legends from the popular books, Haunted Haddonfield I and Haunted Haddonfield II by Bill Meehan. The tours will take place Oct. 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29. The tour begins at 7 p.m. at Greenfield Hall and winds past the cemetery. The tour lasts about 60 minutes and can be enjoyed by everyone: couples, groups and families.
thesunpapers.com
Harrison Township PTA’s golf outing will include coat donations
The Harrison Township school district’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) will host its first golf outing Monday at Westwood Golf Club in Woodbury, an event that will benefit township schools. “We thought a PTA golf outing would do a lot for us,” said Andrew Walter, a volunteer for the event....
thesunpapers.com
Boys and Girls Club teen center at Rowan to stress career options
For elementary-school students growing up in Glassboro and Paulsboro, the Boys and Girls Club of Gloucester County center offers a safe haven after school. But the club will now be able to offer a place for middle- and-high school students to go after school and learn about career choices and options. It reached an historic agreement with Rowan College of South Jersey in Glassboro last month to establish a teen center for the club on campus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thesunpapers.com
Autumn Lands comes to Historic Smithville Park
Autumn is here, and the Burlington County Parks System is celebrating with the ultimate fall festival. Autumn Lands, Burlington County’s celebration of the fall season, will be held Saturday at Historic Smithville Park in Eastampton and will offer seasonal foods, music, entertainment and activities for everyone in the family. The free festival will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
thesunpapers.com
Haddon Fire Co. 1 Ladies Auxiliary presents: Mystery Bingo!
On Saturday, Oct. 15, the Haddonfield Fire Co #1 Ladies Auxiliary present Mystery Bingo at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m. Ticket are $35 per person and include-admission, game sheets, snacks & desserts. No alcohol is permitted and no one under the age of 18 is permitted.
thesunpapers.com
Township schools get ‘seal of approval’
The township school district for the first time earned a new distinction and award in late September from an online education program that has been geared to districts across the country, including Cinnaminson. EVERFI is an organization that for more than a decade has tackled intractable social issues by providing...
Fourth grade teacher bans gender pronouns in classroom
In response to critics who say American schools are “grooming” students to change their genders, a fourth grade teacher in New Jersey is setting the record straight.
RELATED PEOPLE
Peirce College: On the Move Since 1865
Peirce College recently announced that after 107 years it is moving the school’s main campus from 1420 Pine Street to the 19th floor of the Horace Trumbauer-designed Sun Oil Building at 1608 Walnut Street. Prompted by several factors, including a shift toward online learning accelerated by the pandemic, the move will be the fifth in the institution’s history. Peirce College has a storied past in Philadelphia, where its first classes were held just after the Civil War came to an end.
Redd leaves pension-boosting job with South Jersey university board to lead Camden nonprofit
Dana Redd is a Camden native who was mayor from 2010 to 2018.
Siblings who lost everything find a new home thanks to community
After a year of unthinkable tragedies for two siblings, the South Jersey community helped them find a new place to call home.
thesunpapers.com
Letter to the Editor: Joseph Horwitz
As a former candidate for Moorestown Board of Education (BOE) last year, I was pleased that many of my fellow candidates spoke about creating an inclusive BOE and rejected partisan and extreme dialogue. That’s why I was very concerned to recently read an endorsement of three of our current BOE candidates by a polarizing organization that calls itself The New Jersey Project. Claudine Leone Morano, Mark Villanueva and Danielle Miller were endorsed along with 165 other candidates who the founders claimed share their extreme views.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesunpapers.com
Police participate in National Take Back Initiative
Harrison Township police will participate in the National Take Back Initiative on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the department’s headquarters in Mullica Hill. The initiative is sponsored by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and held on what it calls National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, when police across the country set up collection sites for the deposit of outdated and or expired medications. Harrison has taken part in the National Take Back Initiative for several years.
Paris Baguette to Begin Construction on New Upper Darby H Mart Outpost
The new location is part of Paris Baguette’s current push to open 1,000 cafes over the next eight years, many of which are planned for H Mart stores.
Temple News
Temple recently expands Walking Escort Program
Temple University expanded its Walking Escort Program this semester, in an effort to increase student access to one of the university’s campus safety resources amid a recent rise in gun violence near Main Campus. Previously, the boundaries for the service were between Ninth and 16th Streets, but now students...
Money Magazine Recognizes Montco Town as a ‘Best Place to Live,’ Beating Even a Community in Hawaii
One Montco community rose to a national list of best places to live for 2022–2023. Money magazine’s list of 50 Best Places to Live in 2022–2023 includes only one Pennsylvania locale. And it’s not perhaps what most people might expect. New Hope? Nope. Swarthmore? Swing-and-a-miss. Berwyn? Balderdash!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New affordable senior housing community opens in Yeadon with smart home capabilities
After eight years in the making, an affordable housing community for seniors and adults with disabilities is finally open in Yeadon Borough, Delaware County. HumanGood’s Makemie Court equips each apartment with smart home technology.
At Bucks County queer prom, no royalty, wear what you like, ‘everybody belongs’
For Carson Delany, the hour-long train ride flies by when there’s the Rainbow Room on the other side. Over the last three years, the junior at Cheltenham High School has made the trek to Doylestown almost weekly to visit the Bucks County center for LGBTQ+ youth providing educational resources, programming, and, on Saturday, a queer prom.
SNL and Howard Stern alumni open comedy club in Vineland, NJ
Did you hear the one about the two guys who went into Vineland and opened a comedy club?. One is Kevin Brennen formerly of "Saturday Night Live" and the other is Reverend Bob Levy whom you may remember from his many appearances on "The Howard Stern Show." MARCH 02: Howard...
This Bucks County Middle School Just Announced Their New Assistant Principal
The new assistant principal has a long history in the local education circuit. A local middle school just recently announced the most recent addition to their staff: a brand new assistant principal. Robert K. Shafer Middle School, part of the Bensalem Township School District, recneryly named Joseph Crane as their...
Comments / 0