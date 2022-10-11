Read full article on original website
Sulphur Springs ISD closed Tuesday so members of community can attend funeral
The Sulphur Springs Independent School District has cancelled classes today so that members of the community can attend the funeral of a young man who died in an all-terrain vehicle accident last week. 26-year-old Carson Hicks died last Thursday following an ATV accident on his family’s land in Pickton. Hicks was an alumnus of Sulphur Springs High School and Texas A&M University-Commerce, which he attended on a rodeo scholarship. Hicks went on to manage the family business, J3 Cattle Company. Today’s memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs. It will also be live-streamed on the church’s website.
Emory Man Arrested On Controlled Substance Charge
An Emory man caught deputies’ attention by failing to dim his headlights as he approached them on Hillcrest Drive, but the controlled substance in his pocket resulted in his arrest, according to arrest reports. While talking to the man he stopped at 1:26 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 9, 2022,...
Hopkins County Democrat Headquarters Opens
Hopkins County Democrats invite you to join them in celebrating the opening of their campaign headquarters at 312 South Davis Street. Come join them and learn about the candidates and pick up a yard sign or two. For more information contact Tommy Long at 903-438-6069. Please remind everyone that the...
Commissioners Court Approves HCSO Vehicle Financing Agreement, Road Materials Bids
Hopkins County Commissioners Court approved financing agreements for four new vehicles for HCSO and road materials bids during the regular court session this week. The Commissioners Court approved a financing agreement for four Tahoes for HCSO through American National Leasing at a rate of 3.45% for three of the vehicles and 4.25% for the fourth vehicle.
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report — Oct. 3-9, 2022
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week Oct. 3-9, 2022, included:. Anden Watson, 18 years of age, of Winnsboro was arrested on Oct. 6, 2022, a Wood County Precinct 4 Warrant for Terroristic Threat. Matthew Perron, 51 years...
Fall Festival Sulphur Springs Saturday 10.15
The Hopkins County Fall Festival officially starts this Saturday in Sulphur Springs. The Parade lineup is 9:00 am and begins at 10:00. The route is from Buford Park to Brookshires Grocery Store. Here’s the Fall Festival’s schedule of planned funtivities this year:. October: Hay Bale Contestants displayed all...
Paris Police adds two new officers
Police Chief Richard Salter Jr. stated, “I would like to welcome Officers Alexis Ayers and Austin Puetz to the ranks of the Paris Police Department. They have chosen for one of the noblest professions in the world. They will strive every day to make a positive impact in the lives of those they are sworn to protect and serve. Please keep them in your prayers to bring them home safe to their families every day after their tours of duty are complete. “
Lamar County booking report || Oct. 13, 2022
SANCHEZ, ANTHONY R – PUBLIC INTOXICATION. WILLIAMS, KENNETH WAYNE – BURGLARY OF A HABITATION INTEND OTHER FE. RAPER, MATTHEW HENRY – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMB.
Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for 10/11
Meet Rhome, the Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week. Rhome is a 1 year old husky mix. He is fully vetted and microchipped and ready to find his forever home. Rhome is great with other dogs and would be great with kids. Rhome is fine with cats as they don’t seem to bother him at all. For a young guy he is pretty calm and loves everyone he meets.
Former PJC Director of Nursing accepts new position at OBU
Parker served as director of nursing at Paris Junior College in Paris, Texas. She has more than 15 years of experience in the higher education. Oklahoma Baptist University is pleased to welcome Dr. Stephanie Parker, MSN, RN, as the new chair of the School of Nursing. She began her duties Oct. 1 as the Lawrence C. and Marion Harris Chair of Nursing and Associate Professor of Nursing. Parker takes the place of Dr. Robbie Henson, OBU’s former Chair of Nursing, who retired in May after 31 years of service.
Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A number of East Texas lakes and waterways are still low after a hot August and September. Lakes like Gladewater, Devernia and Tyler are still showing the effects of the summer heat and drought. “Hopes that we would get that spring and summertime rains. Unfortunately they...
Hopkins County Jail Report
Sulphur Springs Police served a warrant at a house on Hodge Street, contacting 29-year-old Francisco Manuel Velasco for Violation of Probation for arson. They found a small quantity of methamphetamine and charged him with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Hopkins County Deputies responded to a church in Brashear where a...
Man dies in ATV accident
Carson Hicks, 26, resident of Sulphur Springs passed away on Thursday, Oct. 6 after suffering fatal injuries from a ATV accident. Hicks was ejected from his ATV after striking a ravine near County Road 2333 during a hunting trip with friends. Hopkins County Sheriff ’s Deputies, Issac Foley, Zack Horn and Drew Fisher arrived on the scene following a report of the accident at 11:19 p.m. on Thursday evening.
Odessa Vanderburg || Obituary
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Odessa Vanderburg, of Paris, Texas, was born to Connie Marie Sims and Herbert Stewart in Grant, Oklahoma on April 17, 1935. She departed this world on September 12, 2022. She was married to Donald J. Vanderburg (deceased) for 71 years, and is survived by three daughters: Becky Goza, Melany Martinez and Felecia Vanderburg. Odessa is survived by three siblings: Jane Vanderburg, Gary Tyler and Clem Tyler, and is preceded in death by additional siblings: Winona Hall, Earline Honsinger, Kenneth.
Dinner Bell Menu for October 12th, 2022
Dr. Andrew Yoder and Staff at I Focus Vision Center is a repeat Community Partner for Dinner Bell. Dinner Bell is so grateful for their continued support. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Local man attacks homeowner with a sledgehammer during burglary
Paris Police officers responded to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Graham St at 9:40 a.m. on Oct. 12. Officers were met by the victim. Paris Police officers responded to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Graham St at 9:40 a.m. on Oct. 12, 2022. Officers were met...
Lee’s Christmas Tree Farm is set to open for the holidays on Nov. 25, 2022.
This holiday season put Lee’s Christmas Tree Farm on your list. The farm can be enjoyed by the whole family and is full of fun events. This holiday season put Lee’s Christmas Tree Farm on your list. The farm can be enjoyed by the whole family and is full of fun events and of course picking out the perfect Christmas tree.
Sulphur Springs truck stop robber sentenced to 20 years
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One of two men accused of conducting an armed robbery at a truck stop was sentenced to a term in state prison. Charles Orin Lee Nash, 18, was sentenced in a Hopkins County court to 20 years in prison for his involvement in the armed robbery of a Love’s truck stop in Sulphur Springs in 2021. Nash was reportedly the one to go inside the truck stop, brandish a gun and leave with a box of 35 cartons of cigarettes, while his co-defendant, Cass Sullivan, was the getaway driver.
Doran Lee Hutchison || Obituary
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled memorial services for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15th at First Christian Church, 780 20th St. N.E. with Rev. Wade White, Duane Hamil, and Rev. Mark Hutchison officiating. Doran Lee Hutchison, 23, of Bogata, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, following an automobile accident in Red...
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Oct 12)
There will be limited access to the Paris Police Department on Wednesday, Oct 12, while Drake Construction removes the surface and adds new asphalt in the parking lot. The driveway will have limited access during the milling process. If you must enter the driveway, please enter safely and slowly, and obey the signs. You can park on the grass lawn in front of the building. If you require special assistance from the yard to the building, please call 903-784-6688 or 737-4114. Employees must park on the front lawn or in the parking lot east of the police department. We apologize for any inconvenience.
