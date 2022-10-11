ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Guardians Set Playoff Roster vs. New York Yankees

By Brendan Gulick
ClevelandBaseballInsider
ClevelandBaseballInsider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19tHry_0iUa3OJt00

As the A.L.D.S. prepares to open tonight at Yankee Stadium, here's the official roster for the Guardians.

The city of Cleveland is still buzzing after the Guardians swept the Tampa Bay Rays last weekend to win their first playoff series since 2016.

But for as excited as fans are right now about a thrilling win and a chance to keep chasing their World Series dreams, they are just as excited to have a shot at the Evil Empire this week.

The Guardians and New York Yankees open up their best-of-5 series tonight at Yankee Stadium and considering how hostile things were in Cleveland's last trip to town, I think everyone is expecting the environment to be pretty raucous.

Cleveland's team is tight and they are the hottest group in Major League Baseball since September 5. They are also the darling of the MLB playoffs as the youngest team in the sport and they've captured the hearts of fans across the country - especially Oscar Gonzalez and his Spongebob Squarepants walk-up music.

Game 1 begins tonight in New York at 7:37 p.m. Eastern Time.

Here is the official Guardians roster for the series, after Nick Sandlin suffered a season-ending injury last week. Kirk McCarty was also removed from the roster this round, while Aaron Civale and Cody Morris have been activated.

Cleveland Guardians American League Division Series Playoff Roster

  • Catchers (3) : Austin Hedges, Luke Maile, Bo Naylor
  • Infielders (6) : Jose Ramirez, Amed Rosario, Andres Gimenez, Josh Naylor, Gabriel Arias, Owen Miller
  • Outfielders (5) : Myles Straw, Steven Kwan, Will Brennan, Oscar Gonzalez, Will Benson
  • Pitchers (12) : Shane Bieber, Triston McKenzie, Cal Quantrill, Emmanuel Clase, James Karinchak, Trevor Stephan, Sam Hentges, Enyel De Los Santos, Zach Plesac, Eli Morgan, Aaron Civale, Cody Morris

-----

Read More:

Cal Quantrill Talks How The Guardians Will Pitch Aaron Judge

The Guardians Need To Do This Against The Yankees In The ALDS

Guardians Make Two Bullpen Moves Ahead Of A.L.D.S In New York

MLB Announces Guardians vs. Yankees A.L.D.S. Game Times

Aroldis Chapman Is Out For The Yankees, How Will It Affect The Guardians

Never Say Die: Despite Offensive Struggles, Guardians Win Playoff All-Time Classic

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel
Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies

There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

3 Cardinals who won’t be back and where they will go

The St. Louis Cardinals are sure to have a different look in 2023. With some legends retiring, other players may be leaving to reshape the team. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played in their final games with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the departure of these two legends, plus Adam Wainwright expected to decide his future with the club soon, the Cardinals could have a completely new look.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Indy100

Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer

Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
State
New York State
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
The Spun

Yankees Suffer Big Injury Loss Before Division Series

This morning, the New York Yankees released their roster for the American League Division Series, and reliever Scott Effross was not on it. Effross, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, has an elbow injury and will need Tommy John surgery, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.
BRONX, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To John Smoltz's Performance Today

John Smoltz is on the call for FOX for the Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 1 this afternoon, serving as game analyst. Smoltz isn't exactly a fan favorite during games, and today is no different. There have been a variety of complaints about the Hall of Fame pitcher, ranging from a supposed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Aaron Civale
Person
Nick Sandlin
Person
Emmanuel Clase
Person
Luke Maile
Person
Cal Quantrill
Person
Gabriel Arias
Person
Myles Straw
Person
Triston Mckenzie
The Spun

Baseball Fans Didn't Like 1 Commercial During Yankees-Guardians Game

MLB fans weren't too happy with an in-game promotion during Tuesday night's playoff matchup between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon."
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#Major League Baseball
CBS Philly

It's going to cost you to go to the first Phillies home playoff game in 11 years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you want to see the Philadelphia Phillies in person Friday when the National League Divisional Series comes to Philadelphia, it will cost you. Tickets for Friday's Game 3 and Saturday's Game 4 if necessary are both sold out.Of course, there are tickets available on the secondary market like StubHub.We checked the cheapest ticket for Game 3 at the time of publishing starts at $201. You can get a seat for Game 4 for $179.  Game 1 in Atlanta is Tuesday at 1:07 p.m. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Yankees’ Josh Donaldson was embarrassingly thrown out after misjudging a HR and MLB fans dragged him

This could have gone a lot better for Josh Donaldson. On Tuesday, the New York Yankees were hosting the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALDS with the score tied 1-1 in the fifth inning. With no one out and the bases clear, Donaldson skied a ball out to deep right field that seemed to have home run distance. Unfortunately, the ball hopped off the wall and back into the field for the Guardians to make a play on.
BRONX, NY
Hot 99.1

Fans Boo New York Mets Iconic Voice For Slamming Buck

When you are a Major League Baseball play-by-play announcer/analyst, you are paid for your opinion. Ex-players and managers stack broadcast booths across the country to provide key insight. Mets play-by-play star, Gary Cohen grew up a New York Mets fan, not too far from Shea Stadium. Cohen along with former 1986 Mets Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez combine for one of the most popular broadcast booth trios in the game. On Sunday night, Cohen was part of the SNY postgame crew, as the game was on ESPN. The ever-popular Queens native got roundly booed by the live audience for his comments regarding Mets manager Buck Showalter.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

Brian Kenny went on MLB Network and accused Joe Musgrove of cheating

A day after Game 3 of the San Diego Padres-New York Mets Wild Card Series, Brian Kenny appeared on MLB Network and accused pitcher Joe Musgrove of cheating. Given that Game 3 of the Wild Card Series between the San Diego Padres and New York Mets was the only baseball game on on Sunday night, there was a lot of attention on it. On Twitter, there were fans who pointed out that Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove’s ears looked shiny, and pondered if it was a substance. Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check Musgrove’s ears in the sixth inning, and after an inspection, they determined that there was no illegal substance on him.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClevelandBaseballInsider

ClevelandBaseballInsider

Cleveland, OH
1K+
Followers
580
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

ClevelandBaseballInsider is a FanNation channel covering the Cleveland Indians

Comments / 0

Community Policy