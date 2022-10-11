Cleveland Guardians Set Playoff Roster vs. New York Yankees

As the A.L.D.S. prepares to open tonight at Yankee Stadium, here's the official roster for the Guardians.

The city of Cleveland is still buzzing after the Guardians swept the Tampa Bay Rays last weekend to win their first playoff series since 2016.

But for as excited as fans are right now about a thrilling win and a chance to keep chasing their World Series dreams, they are just as excited to have a shot at the Evil Empire this week.

The Guardians and New York Yankees open up their best-of-5 series tonight at Yankee Stadium and considering how hostile things were in Cleveland's last trip to town, I think everyone is expecting the environment to be pretty raucous.

Cleveland's team is tight and they are the hottest group in Major League Baseball since September 5. They are also the darling of the MLB playoffs as the youngest team in the sport and they've captured the hearts of fans across the country - especially Oscar Gonzalez and his Spongebob Squarepants walk-up music.

Game 1 begins tonight in New York at 7:37 p.m. Eastern Time.

Here is the official Guardians roster for the series, after Nick Sandlin suffered a season-ending injury last week. Kirk McCarty was also removed from the roster this round, while Aaron Civale and Cody Morris have been activated.

Cleveland Guardians American League Division Series Playoff Roster

Catchers (3) : Austin Hedges, Luke Maile, Bo Naylor

: Austin Hedges, Luke Maile, Bo Naylor Infielders (6) : Jose Ramirez, Amed Rosario, Andres Gimenez, Josh Naylor, Gabriel Arias, Owen Miller

: Jose Ramirez, Amed Rosario, Andres Gimenez, Josh Naylor, Gabriel Arias, Owen Miller Outfielders (5) : Myles Straw, Steven Kwan, Will Brennan, Oscar Gonzalez, Will Benson

: Myles Straw, Steven Kwan, Will Brennan, Oscar Gonzalez, Will Benson Pitchers (12) : Shane Bieber, Triston McKenzie, Cal Quantrill, Emmanuel Clase, James Karinchak, Trevor Stephan, Sam Hentges, Enyel De Los Santos, Zach Plesac, Eli Morgan, Aaron Civale, Cody Morris

