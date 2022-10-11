Read full article on original website
Police chase of stolen car in Gary ends in crash; leaves 1 dead, another hospitalized
GARY, Ind (CBS) -- The driver of a stolen U-Haul died after crashing into an SUV, hitting a utility pole, and rolling over during a high-speed police chase in Gary Wednesday evening.Around 5:47 p.m., a license plate reader alerted the in-car computers of a stolen vehicle passing cameras. It was located at Central Avenue and Ripley Street where a patrol officer confirmed the stolen car from Schererville. The chase began on the Indiana toll road when police put stop sticks on the road, but they didn't work.The driver later crashed after going the wrong way into oncoming traffic on 5th Avenue near Jefferson Street.One person in the red SUV hit by the stolen car was taken to the hospital by Gary EMS in unknown condition.
WNDU
Police serve warrant for Quality-Inn shooting suspect at Village Green in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a police presence responded to serve a warrant at Village Green Mobile Home Park in Mishawaka. According to authorities, the Roseland Police Department was serving a warrant in the 1500 block of Pheasant Run for a person of interest in connection to a shooting at Quality Inn on Monday. A SWAT truck was on scene. The suspect was not located.
abc57.com
One injured in shooting at the Quality Inn in Roseland, suspect on the run
ROSELAND, Ind. --- An investigation is underway after a shooting in Roseland Monday night. St. Joseph County Police were called to Quality Inn on North Dixie Way on reports of a shooting just after 9 p.m. Officials say a man was shot in the stomach and the shooter fled the scene.
WNDU
Police investigating after man shot at Quality Inn in Roseland
ROSELAND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man was shot Monday night in Roseland. Police were called around 9:20 p.m. to the Quality Inn on S. Dixie Way in Roseland on reports of a shooting. When they arrived at the hotel, they found 25-year-old Shaquwan Coalmon suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen.
WNDU
Michigan City man injured after getting shot inside house
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured in a shooting, stemming from an apparent home invasion in Michigan City. According to the Michigan City Police Department, officers were sent to the 1000 block of W. 7th Street for a shots-fired call involving a man hit by gunfire Monday night around 6:30 p.m. After an investigation, authorities believe a suspect entered the home before firing several rounds into the property, hitting the victim in the leg.
go955.com
South Bend IN police department seeking help in finding missing man they believe may be in West MI
SOUTH BEND, IN (WKZO AM/FM) — The South Bend Indiana Police Department is seeking the public’s help in West Michigan to help locate a missing person. 28-year-old Stefan Thurmand was last seen on Thursday, September 22 in South Bend, Indian. Authorities there shared a photo and information regarding Thurmand in South Bend last week, but believe he could possibly be somewhere in West Michigan.
abc57.com
SBPD reports less gun violence incidents, more shooting victims this year to date
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- The South Bend Police Department held their quarterly public safety update on Wednesday, and reviewed crime statistics and different strategies used by officers in the months since July. Mayor James Mueller joined police officials to give an update on the status of hiring officers into the...
abc57.com
Michigan State Police investigating larceny of vehicle from White Pigeon Township
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State troopers are investigating the larceny of a motor vehicle from the 16000 block of Fawn River Road. According to the investigation, on October 2, an unknown male used a fraudulent cashier's check to buy a light green 2020 Chevrolet Camaro. If you have...
WGNtv.com
Docs: Neglect charges filed after Northwest Indiana man claims boy who died ‘fell down stairs’
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Neglect charges have been filed after a 2-year-old Northwest Indiana boy died Monday. On Oct. 5, police responded to a home in the 1700 block of Tuckahoe Park Drive, located in Valparaiso, on the report of a child not breathing. According to court documents, Kyle...
22 WSBT
Woman dies after Monday night crash involving car and house
Mishawaka, Ind. — A woman involved in Monday night's crash has died. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office says Ashley Nicole Stevens, 31, was transported in critical condition to a local hospital on Monday but died today (October 12th). The Prosecutor’s office says a 16-year-old driver was driving...
hometownnewsnow.com
Motorcycle Driver Impaired in Double Fatality
(Michigan City, IN) - Alcohol was involved in two people killed in a motorcycle crash in Michigan City over the summer. The victims were 41-year-old Kevin McCullough and 43-year-old Jennifer Houser, both from Illinois. Police said they were on a motorcycle eastbound on Homer Street when the driver ran a...
WNDU
South Bend Police opening new academy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A closer alternative to training police recruits will soon open in Michiana. At Wednesday’s quarterly public safety meeting, Mayor James Mueller joined city police officials in announcing the launch of the South Bend Police Academy. “This is going to be one piece of the...
95.3 MNC
Teenager injured after Sunday shooting in Mishawaka
A teenager was injured after a shooting in Mishawaka. It happened on Sunday, October 9, at 8:10 p.m., when police were called to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on reports of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old victim, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police Department moves to new location October 17
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department will begin operating out of its new location on Monday. Some departments, like the Police Records/Service Division, will start working out of the new location on Monday while others, like the Detective Bureau, will be working from the current location on North Church Street for the time being.
hometownnewsnow.com
Man Shot by One of Numerous Rounds
(Michigan City, IN) - Police are investigating a weekend shooting in Michigan City. According to police, the gunman entered a residence Sunday evening in the 1000 block of West 7th Street and began firing. One of the rounds struck the male victim in the leg. Officers applied a tourniquet to...
abc57.com
Woman, two children injured when car strikes cow crossing CR 46
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A woman and two children were injured when their vehicle struck a cow crossing CR 46 Monday evening, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the Saturn was traveling westbound on CR 46 just east of CR7 when it struck a cow crossing CR 46.
abc57.com
Mishawaka sued over police pursuit that killed 18-year-old woman
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Mishawaka in connection with the death of 18-year-old Elizabeth Johnson-Neher. Johnson-Neher was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck by a vehicle fleeing Mishawaka Police. On December 2, 2020, a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Jessie Ricardo...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:42 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 5300 block of East Old Road 30, Pierceton. Personal/business documents were stolen. 6:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 100 block of North Leiby Lane, Warsaw. Online fraud occurred. Value of $1,000. 1:32 p.m. Saturday,...
abc57.com
17-year-old shot on Fir Road in Mishawaka, St. Joseph County Police Department investigating
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one teen injured. Police were notified of a walk-in shooting suspect at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka at 8:10 p.m. Sunday. A 17-year-old shooting victim was treated and released for gunshot wounds to...
abc57.com
SWAT situation at Village Green in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The SWAT team is at a residence in Village Green in Mishawaka Tuesday evening. SWAT is at a residence on Pheasant Run. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, SWAT is searching for a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant.
