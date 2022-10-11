Claremore street shuts down for Christmas movie shoot

CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Christmas movie set is taking over downtown Claremore and causing a street to shut down to traffic.

The City of Claremore said Will Rogers Boulevard from South Cherokee Avenue to Muskogee Avenue will be closed to traffic until Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m.

The city said many of the downtown businesses will stay open during the road closure.

The movie shoot is for the same Christmas movie, “A Christmas Present”, that’s been seen filming throughout Green Country. The movie stars Candace Cameron Bure.

Celia Sherman, a manager at Boomerang Diner on Will Rogers Boulevard, said despite the road closure, business has picked up.

“The road hasn’t affected business at all. It’s actually been really busy,” said Sherman. “We’ve had a lot of people that have come in and eat just to see where the movie is being filmed.”

Sherman said the movie’s production crew has dined at the restaurant.

In September, a house in Owasso was seen decorated in fake snow and holiday decorations for the movie.

