Florida State

click orlando

Gov. DeSantis awards $2M from Florida Disaster Fund to first responder groups

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced the disbursement of $2 million from the growing Florida Disaster Fund to several groups representing law enforcement and first responders in the state. During a news conference at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office’s Willian H. Reilly Administration Building...
FLORIDA STATE
City
Orlando, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
WESH

New tropical disturbance being tracked in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new tropical wave formed Thursday in the Atlantic. The large area of disorganized showers and storms was located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, the National Hurricane Center said. "Environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for some slow development of this system as...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in nicely decorated places that also provide and amazing atmosphere.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, and you also happen to love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their food and service.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Florida

When it comes to finding the next home, people are thinking about how to stretch their dollar. With a rapidly-changing housing market, Americans are on the hunt for comfortable places for both their lifestyle and their budget. That's why HomeSnacks unveiled their 2022 lists of the cheapest places to live for every state.
FLORIDA STATE
Martin Edic

Opinion: The Florida dream is over

Skyline of Florida city with palmsDenys Kostuchenko/Unsplash. I don’t want to write this. I have many friends who have realized a dream of spending winters in a warm place near the ocean. Two of them saw their homes down there destroyed this week. Fortunately they weren’t there, but that also means they could not try to protect their property either.
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August

Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
LEE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Georgia features Deep South's only competitive US House race

GEORGETOWN, Ga. – In an uphill fight against a 30-year incumbent, Republican congressional candidate Chris West was scratching for votes in Georgia's second-smallest county on a recent October evening. West was telling voters in Georgetown, just across the Chattahoochee River from Alabama, that they should dump longtime Democrat Sanford...
GEORGIA STATE
click orlando

Some storms possible as cold front moves into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A stationary front is bring the chance for some heavy downpours Thursday that could lead to more flooding across Central Florida. There will also be the chance for thunder and lightning with a few strong wind gusts especially into the afternoon. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Judge says cigarette maker should pay Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In a case involving tens of millions of dollars a year, a judge has sided with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and ruled that another cigarette maker is responsible for paying Florida under a landmark legal settlement about health-related costs of smoking. The ruling Friday by a...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

How to donate baby formula, other supplies for Hurricane Ian victims

ORLANDO, Fla. – Baby supplies are needed in hurricane-affected parts of Florida, and Healthy Start Florida is putting out a call for donations. The agency said it needs pre-mixed baby formula — not powdered formula — since some areas don’t have access to safe drinking water. It also needs baby bottles with disposable liners and other baby supplies like diapers.
FLORIDA STATE

