Goodman: Vote 'Yes' on Prop. 469

Like many of you, I am blessed to call San Tan Valley my home. It is my privilege to serve our community as a member of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors.

We have a great county, but our transportation challenges need to be addressed. This was one of the primary reasons I ran for office, and is why I support Proposition 469, which will fund new roads and freeways all over Pinal County.

This includes the State Route 24 Parkway through San Tan Valley, which would be a new four-mile long, four-lane, east-west parkway between State Route 24 at Ironwood Road to the west, and the future alignment of the North-South Parkway to the east.

The plan also calls for a four-lane roadway in Casa Grande from Thornton Road to the west, to the future North-South Parkway to the east, located near Coolidge and connecting to Florence, San Tan and Apache Junction/Gold Canyon.

There is also a long list of other projects designed to address traffic needs in every corner of the county.

The need for better roads hit home for my family in 2017 when my daughter and her husband were on their way to the doctor to have their baby delivered. On the way, they became stuck in a traffic jam for 90 minutes. Thankfully they did just fine, but there were some tense moments.

I wanted to share this with you because it’s one more reason I am voting yes on Prop 469.

New roads and freeways will help boost our economy, reduce response times for police and fire and provide funds for Dial-A-Ride that will greatly benefit both seniors and the disabled. Please join me in voting YES on Prop 469.

Pinal County Supervisor

Mike Goodman