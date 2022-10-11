Woman may have been held in Missouri home for weeks

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — A woman who says she escaped from a man’s home may have been held for weeks, according to court documents.

Last week police began searching an Excelsior Springs house where a woman reported being held hostage , leading to the arrest of the man charged in her kidnapping .

Clay County prosecutors charged Timothy Haslett Jr. with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping, as well as second-degree assault.

According to the search warrant application, police said the woman was found wearing a locked metal collar and had duct tape around her neck when officers arrived.

The woman told officers that a man named Timothy picked her up on Prospect at the beginning of September, according to the court document. She then said Haslett took her to an Excelsior Springs house and kept her in a small room in the basement.

She told investigators she was restrained by handcuffs on her wrists and ankles while in the room. She said Haslett sexually assaulted her multiple times while she was held against her will. The victim said he also injured her, leaving marks on her back.

The victim told police she was able to finally escape and run to a nearby house when Haslett took his child to school.

The warrant also shows officers removed the lock and collar from the victim’s neck because it was restricting her breathing.

On the way to the hospital, the victim told officers she could point out the house where she was held. The home was about a block away from where she ran for help.

Excelsior Springs police waited for Haslett to return home from taking his child to school. They stopped Haslett and arrested him on an unrelated animal control violation.

Haslett is scheduled to be in court Tuesday.

