ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Suspect wanted in killing of his estranged wife taken into custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police announced Wednesday that they have 45-year-old Adam Bennefield in custody. Bennefield was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on one count of murder in the second degree and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Bennefield was wanted in connection to the Oct. 5 homicide of his estranged wife Keaira […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man convicted in 44-year-old murder case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 44-year-old cold case is coming to an end. On Tuesday, an Erie County jury convicted 63-year-old John Sauberan of killing Linda Tschari on February 8, 1978 at her home on Pooley Place in Buffalo, District Attorney John Flynn announced. Later that day, her brother, who lived in the front house […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Erie County, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to gun charge, failing to appear

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S. Attorney announced Tuesday that a Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to a gun charge as well as failing to appear in court. Attorneys say that on March 19, 2018, police executed a search warrant at the home of 28-year-old Edwin Colon and found a semi-automatic pistol, ammunition and a […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man charged with murder, multiple felonies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Tuesday morning on multiple felony charges, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Abouycea Thornton was charged with one count of murder in the second degree, one count of assault in the second degree, and one count of aggravated criminal contempt. On Sept. 17, 2022, […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced on drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 44-year-old Buffalo man learned his fate for his role in a cocaine conspiracy, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Louis Gilbert was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing 500 grams or more of cocaine. He was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday. Between […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Murder#Violent Crime
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Charged After Police Locate Dead Dog

A Jamestown man was arrested on an animal cruelty charge after Jamestown Police were called to remove a dog from a residence on the city's north side last week. Officers responded to the undisclosed residence on October 4th and located the dog, which was dead. 41-year-old Christopher Hibbard had allegedly failed to provide food and water to the dog, and further investigation found that Hibbard had allegedly failed to seek necessary medical attention for the dog once it was in a malnourished and sick state. Hibbard was taken into custody and transported to the Jamestown City Jail on a charge of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals (failure to provide proper sustenance). He was later released with an appearance ticket due to New York State's bail reform law, and he is scheduled to appear in Jamestown City Court at a later date.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arrested for Hillbrook Drive incidents

EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Eden Police announced Wednesday that a 40-year-old Buffalo man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies for incidents that occurred on Hillbrook Drive over the past year. Adam A. Jones was charged with two counts of felony criminal mischief in the third degree, for incidents that occurred on […]
BUFFALO, NY
People

New York Mother of 3 Is Fatally Shot One Day After Estranged Husband Was Charged with Domestic Violence

Police say that Keaira Bennefield was shot and killed on October 5 as she sat in a car outside her mother's home A New York mother of three was shot and killed last week, and police believe that her estranged husband — who had been arrested the previous day on domestic violence charges — is responsible for her murder. Keaira Bennefield, 40, was killed on October 5 as she sat inside her car outside her mother's home, according to Spectrum News. Two of her children were in the...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
wnypapers.com

Jury finds defendant guilty of murder in cold case homicide

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn on Tuesday announced a jury found 63-year-old John M. Sauberan of Buffalo guilty of one count of murder in the second degree (class “A-I” felony). Jurors rendered a decision in the afternoon after three hours of deliberation following a five-day trial, convicting the defendant of the only charge in the indictment against him.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Man shot in the foot, police investigating

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are asking for assistance after a man was shot in the foot. Police said they responded to the call just before 2 a.m. Tuesday this morning near Kent Street and Houghton Street. The 35-year-old was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked […]
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Neighbors react to domestic violence murder

(WUTV) -- Police are still looking for a Cheektowaga man, Adam Bennefield, after he shot and killed his estranged wife last week as she was driving her children to school. Police say Keaira Hudson was working with a domestic violence advocate to find safe housing for herself and her kids after a previous violent encounter.
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Clarence man arrested for DWI in Great Valley

On October 8, 2022, Troopers out of SP Olean arrested Michael J. Donner, 21 of Clarence, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On October 8, 2022, Troopers conducted a traffic stop of Donner on state route 219 in the town of Great Valley for traffic infractions. While interviewing Donner, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. After failing multiple SFSTs, Donner was placed under arrest and processed at SP Olean where a B.A.C. of .13 % was recorded.
CLARENCE, NY
News 8 WROC

Four killed in Niagara County crash

ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were killed and one more was injured in a crash in Royalton involving a car and an RV on Tuesday afternoon, New York State Police said. Police responded at approximately 3:15 p.m. to the intersection of Slayton Settlement Road and Orangeport Road for the two-vehicle collision. The one person […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy