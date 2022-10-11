A Jamestown man was arrested on an animal cruelty charge after Jamestown Police were called to remove a dog from a residence on the city's north side last week. Officers responded to the undisclosed residence on October 4th and located the dog, which was dead. 41-year-old Christopher Hibbard had allegedly failed to provide food and water to the dog, and further investigation found that Hibbard had allegedly failed to seek necessary medical attention for the dog once it was in a malnourished and sick state. Hibbard was taken into custody and transported to the Jamestown City Jail on a charge of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals (failure to provide proper sustenance). He was later released with an appearance ticket due to New York State's bail reform law, and he is scheduled to appear in Jamestown City Court at a later date.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO