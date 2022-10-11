Read full article on original website
Man wanted for allegedly killing his wife is in police custody
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man wanted in connection with the shooting death of his wife has been taken into custody. Buffalo Police announced Adam Bennefield, 45, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. Bennefield is accused of violating a protection order and shooting his wife following a domestic incident.
Suspect wanted in killing of his estranged wife taken into custody
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police announced Wednesday that they have 45-year-old Adam Bennefield in custody. Bennefield was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on one count of murder in the second degree and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Bennefield was wanted in connection to the Oct. 5 homicide of his estranged wife Keaira […]
Buffalo man convicted in 44-year-old murder case
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 44-year-old cold case is coming to an end. On Tuesday, an Erie County jury convicted 63-year-old John Sauberan of killing Linda Tschari on February 8, 1978 at her home on Pooley Place in Buffalo, District Attorney John Flynn announced. Later that day, her brother, who lived in the front house […]
16-year-old pleads guilty in connection to fatal shooting on Koons Avenue
The shooting occurred on the 200 block of Koons Avenue on January 25. A 17-year-old girl was killed and a 19-year-old man was injured.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to gun charge, failing to appear
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S. Attorney announced Tuesday that a Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to a gun charge as well as failing to appear in court. Attorneys say that on March 19, 2018, police executed a search warrant at the home of 28-year-old Edwin Colon and found a semi-automatic pistol, ammunition and a […]
Buffalo man wanted for allegedly killing his wife, has a violent criminal past
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local police agencies want to find Adam Bennefield. They believe he is the person who killed his wife last week. Keaira Bennefield was shot to death in a car in front of her kids who were in the vehicle on Richlawn and Shawnee in the Central Park area of Buffalo.
Buffalo man charged with murder, multiple felonies
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Tuesday morning on multiple felony charges, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Abouycea Thornton was charged with one count of murder in the second degree, one count of assault in the second degree, and one count of aggravated criminal contempt. On Sept. 17, 2022, […]
Buffalo man sentenced on drug charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 44-year-old Buffalo man learned his fate for his role in a cocaine conspiracy, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Louis Gilbert was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing 500 grams or more of cocaine. He was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday. Between […]
Jamestown Man Charged After Police Locate Dead Dog
A Jamestown man was arrested on an animal cruelty charge after Jamestown Police were called to remove a dog from a residence on the city's north side last week. Officers responded to the undisclosed residence on October 4th and located the dog, which was dead. 41-year-old Christopher Hibbard had allegedly failed to provide food and water to the dog, and further investigation found that Hibbard had allegedly failed to seek necessary medical attention for the dog once it was in a malnourished and sick state. Hibbard was taken into custody and transported to the Jamestown City Jail on a charge of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals (failure to provide proper sustenance). He was later released with an appearance ticket due to New York State's bail reform law, and he is scheduled to appear in Jamestown City Court at a later date.
Buffalo man arrested for Hillbrook Drive incidents
EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Eden Police announced Wednesday that a 40-year-old Buffalo man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies for incidents that occurred on Hillbrook Drive over the past year. Adam A. Jones was charged with two counts of felony criminal mischief in the third degree, for incidents that occurred on […]
New York Mother of 3 Is Fatally Shot One Day After Estranged Husband Was Charged with Domestic Violence
Police say that Keaira Bennefield was shot and killed on October 5 as she sat in a car outside her mother's home A New York mother of three was shot and killed last week, and police believe that her estranged husband — who had been arrested the previous day on domestic violence charges — is responsible for her murder. Keaira Bennefield, 40, was killed on October 5 as she sat inside her car outside her mother's home, according to Spectrum News. Two of her children were in the...
Jury finds defendant guilty of murder in cold case homicide
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn on Tuesday announced a jury found 63-year-old John M. Sauberan of Buffalo guilty of one count of murder in the second degree (class “A-I” felony). Jurors rendered a decision in the afternoon after three hours of deliberation following a five-day trial, convicting the defendant of the only charge in the indictment against him.
Community heartbroken and wondering why Adam Bennefield wasn’t red-flagged, which would have caused his weapons to be confiscated.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Keaira Hudson’s last cry for help was a Facebook video she posted calling out to her followers to see the abuse she faced a week before her estranged husband Adam Bennefield allegedly shot and killed her while on cashless bail. Her murder has left the...
Man shot in the foot, police investigating
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are asking for assistance after a man was shot in the foot. Police said they responded to the call just before 2 a.m. Tuesday this morning near Kent Street and Houghton Street. The 35-year-old was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked […]
Buffalo landlord arraigned after allegedly exposing tenant to unsafe lead levels
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo landlord was arraigned on one count of a willful violation of health laws, an unclassified misdemeanor.
Convicted arsonist in 1982 LODD charged in new series of arson fires
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A man who did 24 years in prison for arson that took the life of a Falls firefighter is undergoing a mental health evaluation after being linked to a series of blazes that erupted Monday night and early Tuesday. Falls police have confirmed that Joseph...
Eden Police make arrest following incident at town supervisor's home
EDEN, N.Y. — For months now, we've been reporting on a series of incidents along Hillbrook Drive in the Town of Eden that started a year ago. Eden Police say the incidents have involved things being thrown into people's homes, and on March 28, they said a fake pipe bomb was tossed through the window of the town supervisor's home.
Neighbors react to domestic violence murder
(WUTV) -- Police are still looking for a Cheektowaga man, Adam Bennefield, after he shot and killed his estranged wife last week as she was driving her children to school. Police say Keaira Hudson was working with a domestic violence advocate to find safe housing for herself and her kids after a previous violent encounter.
Clarence man arrested for DWI in Great Valley
On October 8, 2022, Troopers out of SP Olean arrested Michael J. Donner, 21 of Clarence, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On October 8, 2022, Troopers conducted a traffic stop of Donner on state route 219 in the town of Great Valley for traffic infractions. While interviewing Donner, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. After failing multiple SFSTs, Donner was placed under arrest and processed at SP Olean where a B.A.C. of .13 % was recorded.
Four killed in Niagara County crash
ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were killed and one more was injured in a crash in Royalton involving a car and an RV on Tuesday afternoon, New York State Police said. Police responded at approximately 3:15 p.m. to the intersection of Slayton Settlement Road and Orangeport Road for the two-vehicle collision. The one person […]
