Read full article on original website
Related
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
The percentage of electric-vehicle owners in the US who switch back to gas is shrinking
The share of households who already owned an electric car and switched back to a gas vehicle shrank from 52% to almost 35% between 2021 and 2022.
Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles
Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
FOXBusiness
Marco Rubio says California electric car plan 'self-defeating': People will be 'charging their cars with coal'
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., dismissed California's intent to ban sales of gas-powered cars by 2035, arguing that until there is new battery technology, electric cars will still be relying on fossil fuels for power. During a press conference held at Resurrection Muscle Cars in West Palm Beach, Fla., Rubio fielded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
moneytalksnews.com
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles
Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
California County Tells People to Shelter In Place Because of Tesla Battery Fire
A Tesla Megapack caught on fire this morning at a PG&E facility in Monterey County, California, emitting enough toxic smoke that the county issued a shelter-in-place advisory for the surrounding area. A number of road closures were also ordered including Highway 1. Tesla Megapacks are giant lithium ion batteries that...
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
studyfinds.org
Electric cars being charged at night making America’s power grids unstable, study warns
STANFORD, Calif. — Leaving your electric car charging overnight to have it ready in the morning seems like a good idea in theory. But in reality, research suggests doing so does more harm in the long run. Stanford scientists say that it’s more costly to charge your electric car at night and it could stress out your local electric grid.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error
You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
'This Is Where All The Rich People Are Going To Hide During The Apocalypse': Nuclear-Powered Sky Hotel Revealed
This article was originally published on June 27, 2022. A Yemeni engineer has unveiled his vision for an AI-piloted aircraft that will allow up to 5,000 passengers to remain in flight indefinitely, with engines fueled by nuclear power. What Happened: Hashem Al-Ghaili calls it the “Sky Cruise,” and has released...
This Is What The B-52 Will Look Like With Its New Rolls-Royce Engines
BoeingBoeing's video marked the completion of wind tunnel testing with the new nacelles, which will house Rolls-Royce F130 engines.
Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million
Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
An Uber passenger was charged almost $39,000 for a 15-minute journey after the destination was incorrectly set to Australia
Oliver Kaplan, 22, had just finished work and took an Uber ride to meet some friends for a drink – a journey of about four miles.
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
POLITICO
Potholes on the road to electric cars
The Biden administration is betting heavily on electric vehicles as part of its efforts to slash the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. But for the United States to make that generational switch from gasoline, a lot has to go right. Instead, the road to an EV-laden future continues to get more...
ohmymag.co.uk
A massive asteroid will hit Earth in November, according to 'time traveller'
Will the next few years be bleak for the Earth and humanity? As Russia threatens to use 'all necessary means' to support its military, fears of a nuclear apocalypse are reigniting. But on social media, one user has predicted a different kind of end of the world. A visitor from...
AOL Corp
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
allthatsinteresting.com
$1.5 Million Floating Home Prototype Sinks Into The Water Just As It’s Unveiled
The SeaPod, builty by Panama-based technology company Ocean Builders, is meant to be a self-sustaining, eco-restorative home that floats above the waves. At its grand unveiling on September 22, a futuristic luxury model home meant to float on the water toppled over in front of an audience that included Panama’s president, Laurentino Cortizo.
1957 Chevy, F-150 Collide: 1 Dead
A crash involving a 1957 Chevy Bel Air and a modern Ford F-150 in Wiggins, Mississippi left one dead. According to a local report, the husband and wife in the Tri-Five were headed to Cruisin’ the Coast, a classic car festival which has been running since 1996. Check out...
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.
Interesting Engineering
San Francisco, CA
121K+
Followers
12K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT
Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.https://interestingengineering.com
Comments / 9