Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina Andras
16 Year Old Missing Since 2008 Has Never Been FoundJeffery MacBerkeley, MO
Related
KMOV
Child, 3, dies in Jefferson County house fire
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 3-year-old child died in a house fire that broke out at a mobile home in High Ridge Tuesday morning. The fire broke out in the 3100 block of Diamond Drive. High Ridge Fire Protection District Chief John Barton said when the first fire truck arrived the flames were already intense.
myleaderpaper.com
Accident in High Ridge leads to arrest for suspected DWI
A 29-year-old High Ridge man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a two-car accident Tuesday, Oct. 11, on Schumacher Road south of Hwy. 30 in High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. He was arrested at about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday after being transported to Mercy Hospital...
Police correction: Woman still alive after being hit by vehicle
St. Louis County police have issued a correction and apology over a prior statement about a crash involving a pedestrian in Jennings.
3 charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a woman in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Three people were indicted Wednesday in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a 19-year-old woman in Jefferson County. According to charging documents, 22-year-old William Edward Martin, of St. Louis County, sold fentanyl to the woman in a Walgreens parking lot in Arnold on June 23.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
Driver flown to hospital after police chase ends in Troy, IL
TROY, Ill. (KMOV) -- One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a police chase Wednesday ended in Troy, Illinois, near the I-55/64 interchange. The Illinois State Police Department said they were notified of an “aggravated vehicular hijacking” on the interstate around 5:30 p.m. and attempted to stop the car involved. After the driver refused to stop, the car was disabled in the 7000 block of Plummer Business Drive, and the driver was seen with a handgun, the department said. Troopers then reported hearing a loud noise.
myleaderpaper.com
Two motorcycle crashes cause backup in Eureka
Two separate motorcycle crashes led to a backup on westbound I-44 west of Lewis Road in Eureka on Tuesday morning, Oct. 11, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. Cpl. Dallas Thompson with the patrol said the accidents were separate but those involved in the crashes were traveling partners. The first...
myleaderpaper.com
Malibu with key left inside stolen from Festus home
Festus Police are investigating the theft of a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu that had been parked in front of a residence. Police Chief Tim Lewis said the theft occurred sometime after midnight and before 11:40 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 200 block of North Third Street. “The victim, a 67-year-old female,...
Vehicle and school bus crash in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A vehicle and a school bus crashed early Thursday morning in north St. Louis. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. near Riverview Boulevard and Victoria Avenue. It is unknown at this time what led up to the collision. It is also unknown if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Missourian
Update: Home where Union firefighter was injured burns again
A Union firefighter was hospitalized and released Tuesday after falling through a floor into the basement in a home that was on fire south of Union. The same single-story house with a walk-out basement caught fire again Wednesday morning, burning most of what remained of it.
‘You’re not alone’ eyewitness describes harrowing moments comforting pedestrian killed in Overland
An eyewitness describes how he comforted the pedestrian killed in Overland Monday night during her last moments.
Driver dies after unidentified piece of metal hits windshield
A bizarre and frightening incident on a very busy stretch of a highway left one person dead.
“Trash everywhere, it’s a never ending cycle” concerns grow over road safety after driver is killed by piece of metal
Concerns about road safety have grown following the death of a driver on Interstate 64 on Tuesday afternoon who was struck by debris.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
1 dead, several ejected crash that may have involved racing, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One victim died in an accident that involved five cars in North City Monday evening. The accident happened near the intersection of Kingshighway and St. Louis Ave. around 5:00 p.m. Police say a 2020 Ford Mustang may have been racing with a 2017 Ford Mustang when it hit a 2008 Chevy Cobalt. The 2020 Mustang then went over the median dividing traffic on Kingshighway and hit a 2010 Lincoln MKS and another car.
Woman dies in crash on I-64, police say boulder may have broken through windshield before crash
ST. LOUIS — A woman died Tuesday afternoon after police said a boulder may have crashed through her windshield while she was driving on the highway. St. Louis police said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. on westbound Interstate 64 near Grand Boulevard. When police arrived, they found the woman's car crashed into a concrete pillar.
advantagenews.com
Two injured in Alton fight, one critical
What is being described as several people fighting Monday night at an Alton apartment complex has sent two people to the hospital, at least one with serious injuries. Alton Police received a 911 call reporting the fight in the Landings at Belle Meadows apartment complex just before 10pm. According to...
Arrest made a week after murder in Pine Lawn
The manhunt is over for the suspect wanted in a murder in Pine Lawn last week.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis woman allegedly abandons twins with Arnold babysitter
A 35-year-old St. Louis woman allegedly left her 2-year-old twins with a babysitter in Arnold, who contacted police after nearly 35 hours because she feared the mother had abandoned the boy and girl. The Department of Family Services took custody of the children, Arnold Police reported. The 23-year-old Arnold woman...
KMOV
Creve Coeur police use a drone in arrest of 2 teens after overnight car break-ins in West County
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for low-income students. The Rockwood School District serves more than 20,000 students. Just last week, its board voted to end three programs specifically for black students. Parents who talked with News 4 said their children and others feel isolated and silenced.
KMOV
Man dies after getting shot while watching TV in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis County overnight. The Ferguson Police Department said the man was in the living room watching television in the 900 block of Thatcher when someone shot him from outside the residence. Officers found the man unresponsive and took him to a hospital where he later died. The shooting happened around midnight.
Comments / 0