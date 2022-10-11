ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Ridge, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Child, 3, dies in Jefferson County house fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 3-year-old child died in a house fire that broke out at a mobile home in High Ridge Tuesday morning. The fire broke out in the 3100 block of Diamond Drive. High Ridge Fire Protection District Chief John Barton said when the first fire truck arrived the flames were already intense.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Accident in High Ridge leads to arrest for suspected DWI

A 29-year-old High Ridge man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a two-car accident Tuesday, Oct. 11, on Schumacher Road south of Hwy. 30 in High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. He was arrested at about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday after being transported to Mercy Hospital...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
High Ridge, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Fenton, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
High Ridge, MO
City
Eureka, MO
Jefferson County, MO
Accidents
High Ridge, MO
Accidents
City
St. Louis, MO
County
Jefferson County, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Jefferson County, MO
Crime & Safety
KMOV

Driver flown to hospital after police chase ends in Troy, IL

TROY, Ill. (KMOV) -- One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a police chase Wednesday ended in Troy, Illinois, near the I-55/64 interchange. The Illinois State Police Department said they were notified of an “aggravated vehicular hijacking” on the interstate around 5:30 p.m. and attempted to stop the car involved. After the driver refused to stop, the car was disabled in the 7000 block of Plummer Business Drive, and the driver was seen with a handgun, the department said. Troopers then reported hearing a loud noise.
TROY, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Two motorcycle crashes cause backup in Eureka

Two separate motorcycle crashes led to a backup on westbound I-44 west of Lewis Road in Eureka on Tuesday morning, Oct. 11, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. Cpl. Dallas Thompson with the patrol said the accidents were separate but those involved in the crashes were traveling partners. The first...
EUREKA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Malibu with key left inside stolen from Festus home

Festus Police are investigating the theft of a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu that had been parked in front of a residence. Police Chief Tim Lewis said the theft occurred sometime after midnight and before 11:40 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 200 block of North Third Street. “The victim, a 67-year-old female,...
FESTUS, MO
FOX 2

Vehicle and school bus crash in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A vehicle and a school bus crashed early Thursday morning in north St. Louis. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. near Riverview Boulevard and Victoria Avenue. It is unknown at this time what led up to the collision. It is also unknown if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Fire Marshal#House Fire#Accident#Ridge#Diamond Drive#The Sheriff S Office
Washington Missourian

Update: Home where Union firefighter was injured burns again

A Union firefighter was hospitalized and released Tuesday after falling through a floor into the basement in a home that was on fire south of Union. The same single-story house with a walk-out basement caught fire again Wednesday morning, burning most of what remained of it.
UNION, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
KMOV

1 dead, several ejected crash that may have involved racing, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One victim died in an accident that involved five cars in North City Monday evening. The accident happened near the intersection of Kingshighway and St. Louis Ave. around 5:00 p.m. Police say a 2020 Ford Mustang may have been racing with a 2017 Ford Mustang when it hit a 2008 Chevy Cobalt. The 2020 Mustang then went over the median dividing traffic on Kingshighway and hit a 2010 Lincoln MKS and another car.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Two injured in Alton fight, one critical

What is being described as several people fighting Monday night at an Alton apartment complex has sent two people to the hospital, at least one with serious injuries. Alton Police received a 911 call reporting the fight in the Landings at Belle Meadows apartment complex just before 10pm. According to...
ALTON, IL
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis woman allegedly abandons twins with Arnold babysitter

A 35-year-old St. Louis woman allegedly left her 2-year-old twins with a babysitter in Arnold, who contacted police after nearly 35 hours because she feared the mother had abandoned the boy and girl. The Department of Family Services took custody of the children, Arnold Police reported. The 23-year-old Arnold woman...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man dies after getting shot while watching TV in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis County overnight. The Ferguson Police Department said the man was in the living room watching television in the 900 block of Thatcher when someone shot him from outside the residence. Officers found the man unresponsive and took him to a hospital where he later died. The shooting happened around midnight.
FERGUSON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy