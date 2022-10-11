Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Man beaten with metal bat in Hicksville
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was taken to the hospital and another was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio after an altercation in Hicksville Monday evening. Hicksville Police found the victim bleeding with a head injury and several other injuries to his body in the area of...
WANE-TV
Ohio man attacked with bat; suspect arrested
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – Hicksville Police arrested a suspect Monday night for assaulting a man with an aluminum bat, according to a release from the police department. Dispatch got a call just after 7 p.m. reporting an assault involving a man who had been hit in the head and back with a bat.
13abc.com
Police identify suspect in death of 3-year-old child from Sylvania Township
Off-and-on showers with gusty winds this afternoon, with a line of heavier rain expected this evening. Dan Smith explains. 13abc, The Blade debate with Ohio House 41 candidates. Updated: 3 hours ago. 13abc and The Blade are hosting the debate between Josh Williams and Nancy Larson, the candidates in the...
hometownstations.com
Rape trial begins for 19-year-old Lima man
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The jury trial has begun for a Lima teen facing two counts of rape. It took most of the day to set the jury in 19-year-old Jourdyn Rawlins' trial. He was arrested in May 2021 on one count of rape after a victim says that she was spending time with Rawlins in his home when he allegedly forced himself on her. He was indicted again in November of last year for another alleged incident that happened in September of 2020 when he was 17 years old. Both girls are expected to take the stand in during the trial.
Lima man found guilty in hammer attack
LIMA — Jurors in the trial of Joshua Stevens, the Lima resident charged with two counts of felonious assault for allegedly striking another man with a hammer, deliberated for less than 90 minutes Wednesday before returning guilty verdicts on both counts. Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed...
13abc.com
Woman going to jail because her duck violated the condition of her sentencing
HOLGATE, Ohio (WTVG) - Tammy Murray has dozens of citations related to her animals getting loose. “I’m willing to go to jail for my animals because I got PTSD and these are my therapeutic animals,” says Murray, 59, who lives in Flatrock Township outside Holgate in Henry County.
WANE-TV
City denies request for body cam footage of Fort Wayne mayor’s arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s city attorney has denied WANE 15’s request for public records – including body cam footage – detailing Mayor Tom Henry’s arrest for alleged drunk driving. Henry was jailed early Sunday after a crash along Old Mill Road...
95.3 MNC
Goshen woman arrested for alleged beating
A Goshen woman was arrested after an alleged beating. It happened on Tuesday, October 11, at 8:34 a.m., when officials say that the woman, 19-year-old Aeslin Bystry, entered the home on 7th Street, without permission, allegedly injuring the 19-year-old inside. The victim was taken to Goshen General Hospital for minor...
Juvenile to be tried as adult in Halpern shooting
LIMA — One of four juveniles charged in the June 10 shooting death of 17-year-old Lima resident Jayden Halpern will be tried as an adult. The case of Bryanna Houston, who turns 18 later this month, was ordered by Allen County Juvenile Court Judge Todd Kohlrieser to be transferred to the general division of the county’s common pleas court. Pending indictment by a grand jury, Houston will stand trial there on charges of murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. Each count includes a firearm specification.
Family of slain Hillsdale County teenager frustrated with court process
It’s been a tough few months for Mary and Robert Flint. Their son was shot and killed in Somerset Center in late May, and now, frustration is growing over where the case stands.
wfft.com
Man arrested, facing multiple charges related to September incident
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested Wednesday morning around 7:40 and is facing charges related to an incident in September. Police say Adrian Collins was arrested near the intersection of Fourth Street and Spy Run Avenue and booked into the Allen County Jail. Collins faces charges stemming...
Suspect indicted in homicide of 3-year-old Declan Hill
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an earlier development in the story, which aired on Oct. 10, 2022. Michael Kitto is in custody and has been charged with the killing of 3-year-old Declan Hill, according to a press release Tuesday from the Sylvania Township Police Department.
Hillsdale County man arrested for fatal boating crash that killed 11-year-old
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI -- A months-long investigation into the death of an 11-year-old girl has resulted in the arrest of a Hillsdale County man, officials said. A 25-year-old man was arrested last week by officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, police said. A charge of marine safety - negligent crippling or homicide, was approved by the Hillsdale County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Sept. 30, according to court records.
FWPD arrests McClellan Street shooting suspect
A Fort Wayne man is facing charges of criminal recklessness, aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon in connection to a shooting last month in the 4900 block of McClellan Street, according to police.
Times-Union Newspaper
Benefit Planned For Deputy's Wife Battling Cancer
A benefit for a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s wife, who is battling cancer, is set for Nov. 5. Chief Deputy Shane Bucher told the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board Wednesday that Katie Hochstetler was diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer. She is married to deputy Andrew Hochstetler.
sent-trib.com
BG man pleads guilty to assault of 8-year-old
A Bowling Green man has pleaded guilty to assaulting an 8-year-old boy. Jeremy Mull, 36, was transported from the jail Friday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dexter Phillips said a plea agreement had been reached. It had Mull pleading...
hometownstations.com
Lima woman who did not show up for September sentencing hearing is now in custody
A Lima woman who skipped her sentencing hearing for felonious assault is currently in the Allen County Jail. According to the Allen County Jail website, 23-year-old Janicqua Bailey was booked into the jail Sunday night. She didn't show up in court for her sentencing hearing in September. Bailey was indicted on a charge of felonious assault after a bar fight at J's Pub back in January that left Brandin Fisher-Jones with serious injuries to his face and body. No word when her sentencing will be scheduled. Donovan Denson and Nicholas Williams, who were also charged with the crime, were sentenced to four to six years in prison. A fourth individual, Tysheen Polk was arrested in September and is going through the trial process.
WILX-TV
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks family of found pigs
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - More farm animals have gotten loose in Hillsdale County. Roughly a week after a horse was found on the loose in Hillsdale, two pigs were found near the intersection of Milnes and North Adams roads. A photo of the pigs can be seen above. Anyone who...
wtvbam.com
GoFundMe fundraiser started for two young men murdered in Angola last weekend
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN – A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created for two Angola men who were shot to death this past weekend. Fernando Fernández Reyes and Francisco Vásquez were found fatally shot just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning in the 400 block of North Elizabeth in Angola.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne police investigate Tuesday afternoon shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the city’s south side. Shortly after 1 p.m., police responded to the 4300 block of S Anthony Blvd in reference to a shooting. Officers and paramedics located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in non-life threatening condition.
