Leave us contractors alone we are happy as things are now the people that want to be an employee go get a real job before you f up everything for everyone else. How many drivers have full time jobs but do the ride share to supplement their income ? We don’t need benefits because we have better benefits than what Uber would even consider trying to provide, I don’t need to pay for two different types of medical insurance I have great benefits thru my real job.
I wouldn’t drive if I had to be one of their employees. The whole benefit of having a gag job is not to have a boss. If you need other benefits go get a real job
I’m proud and happy to be an independent contractor for UBER. Drivers who want to be employees are just the ones who want to stand around at the airport waiting area talking and doing nothing while getting paid anyway. Leave us the way we are!
