Buena Vista, CO

The Associated Press

First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Farm Bill Listening Session Packed with Topics of Local Concern

As promised, the staff for Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet held a listening session at the Hutchinson Homestead Learning Center on Wednesday October 5, to get feedback regarding the upcoming renewal of the Farm Bill. The meeting room was packed with people from Chaffee, Park, Saguache, Fremont, and Custer counties, representing a broad range of topics contained in the Farm Bill; many areas that people may not necessarily know are part of this major bill.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

University of Colorado Regents censure board member Glen Gallegos over inappropriate workplace behavior

University of Colorado Regents voted Wednesday to censure Republican board member Glen Gallegos following behavior towards colleagues that was deemed “disparaging, disrespectful and, at times, has been perceived as threatening.”. All board members, including Gallegos himself, voted to approve the censure. The action prevents Gallegos from being elected to...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Colorado Colleges and Universities to Waive Applications Fees October 18-20

Governor Polis Announces Fifth Annual Free Application Days. On Wednesday, Governor Polis and the Colorado Department of Higher Education (CDHE) announced the fifth annual Colorado Free Application Days, allowing students to apply for free from Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, to public colleges and universities and several private institutions in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Person
Al Simpson
arkvalleyvoice.com

Colorado (the state) Is Going Digital

Some would say it’s about time. Today Governor Jared Polis and the Office of Information Technology(OIT) announced the launch of an innovative Colorado Digital Government Strategic Plan that will modernize and increase access to online state services to provide the best constituent experience in the country. By putting Coloradans...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Bright Health announced it is pulling out of Colorado — now 1,760 Summit County residents will need to find a new health insurance carrier before the year’s end

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 11, Bright Health announced it was pulling out of Colorado and eight other states, meaning the health insurance provider is no longer offering its affordable individual and group plans to consumers in the High Country and across the state. Peak Health Alliance...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
newsy.com

Federal Funds Coming For Red Flag Laws: What The Laws Do

An 18-year-old with several swastikas and a school kill list on his bedroom wall was prohibited from possessing firearms after the Denver Police Department petitioned in June for an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) under Colorado’s red flag law. The same department filed for another ERPO in June in...
DENVER, CO
coloradosun.com

Can a strain of wheatgrass with an odd name help Colorado farmers use less water?

With the flashlight shining out of the back of his cellphone, Perry Cabot, a water resources specialist at Colorado State University’s Western Colorado Research Center in Fruita, hunched behind a grain drill, a piece of equipment farmers use to plant seeds in a field. The research center’s operations manager, Jim Fry, piloted a tractor that slowly dragged the equipment through the dirt. Cabot followed along, pointing the light toward the bottom of the machine.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado is in good shape when it comes to precipitation

There is no longer a time of year when Colorado is "in the clear" when it comes to wildland fires but so far, this year has been unusually quiet."We had a very robust monsoon, a lot of rainfall fell," said Valarie Meyers, Fire Meteorologist for the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center.Meyers has been keeping track of weather patterns her entire career. In her current role, her predictions help determine firefighting resources for a very large, multi-state region.This time last year, Colorado was in exceptional drought but the long-term, drought concern is for the eastern plains. "During the monsoon, it totally knocked...
COLORADO STATE

