First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)
Another Popular Colorado Landmark May Be Renamed and Here’s Why
Many mistakes have been made throughout America's history which is one of the reasons why a landmark in Colorado may undergo a name change. According to a report from CBS News, Mount Evans, a 14'er located in Clear Creek County, Colorado is undergoing review for a possible name change by the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Farm Bill Listening Session Packed with Topics of Local Concern
As promised, the staff for Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet held a listening session at the Hutchinson Homestead Learning Center on Wednesday October 5, to get feedback regarding the upcoming renewal of the Farm Bill. The meeting room was packed with people from Chaffee, Park, Saguache, Fremont, and Custer counties, representing a broad range of topics contained in the Farm Bill; many areas that people may not necessarily know are part of this major bill.
Daily Record
Colorado board of education to consider conservative “American Birthright” guidelines in social studies standards debate
A Republican member of the Colorado State Board of Education will introduce an amendment Wednesday for her colleagues to consider a set of social studies standards modeled after Florida’s guidelines that emphasize patriotism when the group meets to vote on the civics and media literacy portion of the guidelines.
The Most Common Last Names in Colorado – Is One Yours?
Welcome to Colorful Colorado. The variety of outdoor landscapes in our state matches up nicely with the variety of surnames found here. Have you ever wondered how popular your last name is?. We're taking a look at the top 30 most popular last names found in Colorado according to the...
cpr.org
University of Colorado Regents censure board member Glen Gallegos over inappropriate workplace behavior
University of Colorado Regents voted Wednesday to censure Republican board member Glen Gallegos following behavior towards colleagues that was deemed “disparaging, disrespectful and, at times, has been perceived as threatening.”. All board members, including Gallegos himself, voted to approve the censure. The action prevents Gallegos from being elected to...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Colorado Colleges and Universities to Waive Applications Fees October 18-20
Governor Polis Announces Fifth Annual Free Application Days. On Wednesday, Governor Polis and the Colorado Department of Higher Education (CDHE) announced the fifth annual Colorado Free Application Days, allowing students to apply for free from Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, to public colleges and universities and several private institutions in Colorado.
One Colorado Rancher fighting to keep his way of life alive, whatever it takes
Colorado is home to almost 39,000 farms. But many of the small family farms have been struggling to make ends meet.
Indigenous tribes of Colorado offer name alternatives for Mount Evans
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Mount Evans has been called Mount Evans since 1895. Now, Indigenous tribes in Colorado are rallying to rename it. Tuesday, a state board updating the names of landmarks will consider the change. The 14,265-foot mountain is named after Gov. John Evans. Evans was in...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Colorado (the state) Is Going Digital
Some would say it’s about time. Today Governor Jared Polis and the Office of Information Technology(OIT) announced the launch of an innovative Colorado Digital Government Strategic Plan that will modernize and increase access to online state services to provide the best constituent experience in the country. By putting Coloradans...
coloradosun.com
Bright Health is pulling out of Colorado’s insurance market. That’s a blow to a Polis-backed initiative.
Health insurance company Bright Health announced Tuesday that it won’t offer insurance plans in Colorado next year, meaning roughly 55,000 people in the state will need to find new coverage. The decision is part of a move by Bright to pull out of every state in which it operates...
cobizmag.com
Water Pipeline Back in Play? — The Future of Colorado’s Water Distribution
From Aaron Million’s 12th-floor office in downtown Fort Collins, you can see Wyoming in the distance. Depending upon the route, it can be 3,000 feet uphill. The downhill side of that equation, however, has become a key feature in Million’s pipeline vision. Million wants to import water 338...
skyhinews.com
Ranchers in Colorado’s northwest are on edge as wildlife officials investigate suspected second wolf pack
Ranchers in yet another Colorado town say they’re preparing for more wolf attacks while state wildlife officials investigate the killings of 18 calves south of Meeker, possibly from the state’s newest pack. Lenny Klinglesmith confirmed that his calves had been killed and that he wants his neighbors to...
Summit Daily News
Bright Health announced it is pulling out of Colorado — now 1,760 Summit County residents will need to find a new health insurance carrier before the year’s end
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 11, Bright Health announced it was pulling out of Colorado and eight other states, meaning the health insurance provider is no longer offering its affordable individual and group plans to consumers in the High Country and across the state. Peak Health Alliance...
newsy.com
Federal Funds Coming For Red Flag Laws: What The Laws Do
An 18-year-old with several swastikas and a school kill list on his bedroom wall was prohibited from possessing firearms after the Denver Police Department petitioned in June for an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) under Colorado’s red flag law. The same department filed for another ERPO in June in...
coloradosun.com
Can a strain of wheatgrass with an odd name help Colorado farmers use less water?
With the flashlight shining out of the back of his cellphone, Perry Cabot, a water resources specialist at Colorado State University’s Western Colorado Research Center in Fruita, hunched behind a grain drill, a piece of equipment farmers use to plant seeds in a field. The research center’s operations manager, Jim Fry, piloted a tractor that slowly dragged the equipment through the dirt. Cabot followed along, pointing the light toward the bottom of the machine.
Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Colorado
HomeSnacks found the state's most affordable cities for 2022.
Colorado is in good shape when it comes to precipitation
There is no longer a time of year when Colorado is "in the clear" when it comes to wildland fires but so far, this year has been unusually quiet."We had a very robust monsoon, a lot of rainfall fell," said Valarie Meyers, Fire Meteorologist for the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center.Meyers has been keeping track of weather patterns her entire career. In her current role, her predictions help determine firefighting resources for a very large, multi-state region.This time last year, Colorado was in exceptional drought but the long-term, drought concern is for the eastern plains. "During the monsoon, it totally knocked...
coloradosun.com
Denver’s Omnitrax buys San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad, driving hope for economic spark in Colorado’s San Luis Valley
Denver-based Omnitrax — a transportation logistics company with 26 railroads in 12 states — is under contract to purchase the San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad following a bankruptcy auction, sparking hope for an economic lift from the historic railway. The San Luis & Rio Grande will be...
Colorado town a 'best in the West' spot for fall foliage
It's hard to pick just one Colorado town to recommend when it comes to finding great fall foliage, making it no surprise that another local spot has been deemed one of the best places to see fall colors in the country. According to a recent ranking from Rocket Homes, Grand...
