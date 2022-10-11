Read full article on original website
NHL
Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch
Buffalo's football team returns favor for home opener at KeyBank Center. Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener.
NHL
Crosby has three points, Penguins score six in win against Coyotes
PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby began his 18th NHL season with a goal and two assists, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins defeat the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 in the season opener for each team at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday. The 35-year-old's 18 seasons are the most in Penguins history, passing Mario Lemieux's...
NHL
Evgeni Malkin Announces 'I'm Score for Kids' Initiative
The Program Benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. Pittsburgh Penguins alternate captain Evgeni Malkin has unveiled his 'I'm Score for Kids' initiative benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, it was announced today. Malkin has committed to donating $710 per each of his regular-season...
Marchessault scores 2, Golden Knights beat Kraken 5-2
SEATTLE (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 Saturday night. Keegan Kolesar, Reilly Smith and Shea Theodore also scored to help the Golden Knights win their third straight to open the season. Adin Hill stopped 31 shots in his first start. Justin Schultz and Jaden Schwartz scored in the third period for Seattle. Martin Jones had 19 saves through two periods, and Philip Grubauer stopped all five shots he faced in the third. Kolesar scored just 12 seconds into the game. After the opening faceoff, the puck was on the stick of Seattle defenseman Will Borgen in his own zone. William Carrier took it away from him and got it to Kolesar just beyond the top of the crease for a shot into the lower left for his first of the season.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Canucks
Coming off a 5-2 opening night victory, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (1-0-0) will host Bruce Boudreau's Vancouver Canucks (0-1-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday. Game time is 4:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised locally on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Oct. 13, 2022
The thrill and excitement of a proper Opening Knight has returned as the Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-0) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-0) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The game is presented by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 |...
NHL
Caps Host Habs
The Capitals continue a busy early season stretch of hockey on Saturday night when they host the Montreal Canadiens at Capital One Arena. Saturday's contest with the Canadiens is the Caps' third in four nights at season's outset; they dropped a set of back-to-backs at home to Boston and in Toronto on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
NHL
Panthers goalie Knight makes stunning save on Skinner
Covers lots of ground for spectacular stop in win against Sabres. Jeff Skinner tries to put home a nice pass in tight, but Spencer Knight slides across and makes a spectacular glove stop in the 2nd. 01:36 •. Any chance Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner thought he had at a...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE
FLAMES (0-0-0) vs. AVALANCHE (1-0-0) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Mikko Rantanen (4) Goals - Arturri Lehkonen, Valeri Nichushkin (2) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - N/A / PK...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Winning Ways
LOS ANGELES - The gusher of offensive production the Kraken generated in Wednesday's road opener was flowing freely again here in southern California in a 4-1 win for Seattle, making it three of four possible standings points to start the second season. Among the scoring highlights: Matty Beniers notched his 12th point in his first 12 NHL games, newcomers Andre Burakovsky and Oliver Bjorkstrand have registered a goal and assist each in their first two Kraken games and fan-favorite-returnee Brandon Tanev notched the game-winning goal.
NHL
CBJ announce Bread Financial as new Championship Partner
Bread Financial also announced as Official Financial Services Partner, logo featured on club's home helmets. The Columbus Blue Jackets today announced a multi-year partnership with Bread FinancialTM to be its new Championship Partner and first Official Financial Services Partner. Columbus-headquartered Bread Financial provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions, and is the Blue Jackets' home helmet partner for the 2022-23 National Hockey League season. Bread Financial's logo will be visible as 3.75" x 2.25" decals on the right and left sides of each home helmet beginning tonight as the Blue Jackets host the Tampa Bay Lightning in the regular season home opener.
NHL
LA Kings @ Minnesota Wild: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Minnesota Wild:. Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, MN) - Forward Alex Iafallo is the only Kings player with points in each of his first two games this season. Iafallo scored the lone goal for LA during Thursday's loss against Seattle.
NHL
MTL@WSH: What you need to know
WASHINGTON - The Canadiens will be looking for their first road win of the season when they visit the Capitals on Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into puck drop. 1. Saturday's game is the second half of a back-to-back on the road. The Canadiens were blanked 3-0...
NHL
NHL statement on Ian Cole
NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today that it had concluded its investigation into anonymous allegations posted on social media against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole, having found no evidence to substantiate the allegations. The investigation of the allegations, which were made anonymously in a social media...
NHL
Avalanche Conclude Stanley Cup Festivities with Ring Ceremony
Photo courtesy of Michael Martin - Team Photographer for the Colorado Avalanche. Following a summer of celebrations, as a result of victoriously hoisting the Stanley Cup this past June, the Colorado Avalanche received one of the final commemorations of their championship last Monday at Castle Pines Golf Club. Players, staff,...
NHL
'NHL Saturday', 'NHL Sunday' schedule announced
41 games to air in primetime in Europe beginning Oct. 15. NEW YORK - For the fifth straight year, the National Hockey League and its international media partners will bring live game broadcasts in prime time to hockey fans in Europe during the 2022-23 season. A record 41 NHL Saturday presented by SAP and NHL Sunday presented by SAP games will be broadcast to fans this season in more than 30 countries and territories, starting with the October 15 regular-season contest between Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres and Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers. The full broadcast schedule is available here.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 3, Islanders 1
With Sergei Bobrovsky standing tall in net, the Florida Panthers opened up their 2022-23 season in impressive fashion by grinding out a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday. When asked about the win, head coach Paul Maurice said he "loved all of it." "I...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at American Airlines Center:. Game 1: Dallas Stars (1-0-0, 2 points) vs. Nashville Predators (2-1-0, 4 points) When: Saturday, October 15 at 7 p.m. CT. Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX. TV: Bally Sports...
NHL
Matthews can score 60 again for Maple Leafs, Kane, Ovechkin say
The Toronto Maple Leafs center found a soft spot in the slot against the Washington Capitals at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday. As teammate Mark Giordano prepared to shoot from the left point, Matthews turned his body so he could extend his stick waist-high into the shooting lane. Giordano released a...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Devils for first road game of season
NEWARK, N.J. -- The Detroit Red Wings will play their first road game of the 2022-23 season on Saturday night when they face the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket).
