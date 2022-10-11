SEATTLE (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 Saturday night. Keegan Kolesar, Reilly Smith and Shea Theodore also scored to help the Golden Knights win their third straight to open the season. Adin Hill stopped 31 shots in his first start. Justin Schultz and Jaden Schwartz scored in the third period for Seattle. Martin Jones had 19 saves through two periods, and Philip Grubauer stopped all five shots he faced in the third. Kolesar scored just 12 seconds into the game. After the opening faceoff, the puck was on the stick of Seattle defenseman Will Borgen in his own zone. William Carrier took it away from him and got it to Kolesar just beyond the top of the crease for a shot into the lower left for his first of the season.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO