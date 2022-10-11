ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch This Chinese Flying Taxi Take Flight Above Dubai

By Tony Ho Tran
 2 days ago
It seems like startups and entrepreneurs have been hyping up flying taxis for years now—with little to actually show for it. However, one Chinese company has unveiled a flying car design that they’ve proven can take off and zoom you to your destination faster than any Uber.

The XPeng X2, an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle from EV firm XPeng Inc, soared in the skies of the United Arab Emirates city during a test flight on Monday. While the flight was uncrewed, the company said that they conducted a manned flight in July 2021.

Watch the action for yourself below:

Capable of traveling at a walloping 80 mph, the eVTOL would be able to come pick you up and fly you high above the plebs wallowing away in their cars amidst traffic below. While no cost information has been released for the XPeng X2, fellow eVTOL startup Lilium estimated that a flight from Manhattan to JFK International Airport would run you about $70 for a 10 minute flight on a similar machine. That’s not bad considering some Uber and Lyft costs—especially during surge hours.

The XPeng X2 isn’t the first flying car to be tested (and it certainly won’t be the last) but its successful flight in Dubai gives an exciting glimpse at the future of urban travel. However, eVTOL companies still need to overcome some big hurdles plaguing its industry from widespread adoption : battery life, safety, and general hesitancy among people to get into experimental flying devices.

So it’ll still likely be many years before you can grab a flying taxi to work. Once we can, though, we’ll be able to get to our next destination as the crow flies—and that sure as hell beats waiting around in traffic.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

The Associated Press

XPENG X2 Completes First Global Public Flight in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- XPENG AEROHT, the largest flying car company in Asia and an affiliate of XPENG, today conducted the first flight of its electric flying car, the XPENG X2, at Skydive Dubai. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005694/en/ XPENG X2 First Global Public Flight at Skydive Dubai (Photo: Business Wire)
electrek.co

Watch XPeng AeroHT complete its first international ‘flying car’ flight in Dubai with the X2 eVTOL

XPeng’s urban air mobility (UAM) company AeroHT has demonstrated huge progress for eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) vehicles by showcasing its fifth-generation X2 ‘flying car’ publicly taking off, flying, and successfully landing during a demonstration in Dubai. Additionally, the company offered a progress update for its sixth-generation flying car, which is an actual car with wheels that drives and can take off and fly. Check it out.
Business Insider

Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian

Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
