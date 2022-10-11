ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley, MN

12-year-old boy shot by uncle in hunting accident dies

By Tommy Wiita
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MK9On_0iUa13nT00
Tommy Wiita

The 12-year-old boy who was accidentally shot by his uncle while hunting squirrels in northern Minnesota at the weekend has died from his injuries.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office provided an update Tuesday after learning that the boy died at a Twin Cities hospital Sunday, after being airlifted there from the scene of the accident.

An autopsy is scheduled to be done by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office in the coming days.

Deputies were called to a wooded area in Moose Lake Township near Motley, Minnesota Sunday morning on a report of a hunting accident.

According to the sheriff's office, a St. Paul family was hunting squirrels on public land when the boy was accidentally shot by his 47-year-old uncle.

It's unclear if any charges will be filed in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 12

Chris B
2d ago

My sympathies to the family for this tragic loss and know this child has been called home to his Heavenly Father. He shall not be hindered in his journey to the arms of his Savior. May God Comfort You All in your time of need.

Reply
9
Nuel Mike
1d ago

So, prayers and no common sense gun safety? Ok. Surely if you're out shooting you must beware of where the rest of the family is at all times. No?

Reply(1)
4
Sabrina Holliday
2d ago

oh my this family is gonna be in so much pain I send a deep amount of prayer to the family

Reply
7
Related
fox9.com

12-year-old shot while hunting squirrels in central Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was shot by his uncle while they were squirrel hunting near Motley, Minnesota, on Sunday morning. The Cass County Sheriff's Office received a report of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township at 8:19 a.m. on Sunday. Deputies arrived and learned a family from St. Paul was hunting squirrels in a wooded area on public land when a 47-year-old man accidentally shot his 12-year-old nephew, a news release says.
MOTLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Uncle accidently shot nephew, 12, while squirrel hunting in central Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – A 12-year-old boy has died after an accident during a hunting trip with his uncle. The Cass County Sheriff's Office say the 47-year-old man accidentally shot the boy while they were hunting squirrels on public land near Motley Sunday morning.The boy was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital with serious injuries. On Tuesday, the sheriff's office confirmed that the boy had died as a result of his injuries.The sheriff's office is still investigating. An autopsy is pending.The boy's sister has started a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.
CASS COUNTY, MN
gowatertown.net

Minnesota boy dies in hunting accident

MOTLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old boy who he was shot by his uncle while hunting in northern Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the boy, from St. Paul, was hunting squirrels on public land near Motley, Minnesota when he was shot by accident by his 47-year-old uncle. The boy was airlifted to the Twin Cities where he died of his injuries.
MOTLEY, MN
KELOLAND TV

MN woman charged with threatening Somali family

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnesota woman is accused of a threatening to kill a Somali family while invading their St. Cloud-area home on two occasions. Alyssa Holmberg, of Ogilvie, is charged with bias-motivated assault and three other counts in connection with the Saturday disturbance at a Waite Park apartment building.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Motley, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Motley, MN
WJON

Update: State Patrol Releases Details on Highway 23 Crash

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released more details on the crash that shut down westbound traffic on Highway 23 east of Sauk Rapids early Thursday morning. A vehicle was going west on the highway while a second vehicle was going east on the highway taking...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boy#Violent Crime#Twin Cities
thelesabre.com

Siblings of Sartell: The Mrozeks

Can you imagine living with quintuplets? That has been Kaylei Mrozek’s life since she was two years old. Kaylei’s “normal” has been chaotic, disorganized, unique, and complete since the Mrozek quintuplets have been born. The Mrozek siblings are all at the high school this year and...
SARTELL, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
80K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy