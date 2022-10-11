ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Stanford investigating 2nd alleged campus rape in 2 months

By Greg Wong
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fdboN_0iUa0xjl00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Stanford University last week began investigating another alleged sexual assault, the second reported rape on campus in recent months.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

The latest incident occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the Stanford Department of Public Safety .

A mandated reporter told authorities that a woman was working in her office when a man entered the room, grabbed her, dragged her into the basement and raped her.

No other information was released. Police said the victim did not want to provide a statement to law enforcement at this time.

In an update on Saturday , officials said an investigation remains active and that "limited information" was available to police. They urged anyone with additional information to contact the school's Department of Public Safety by calling 650-752-9633.

The report comes just two months after a similar incident was allegedly committed in a campus bathroom. KCBS Radio reached out to Stanford Police for an update on that investigation, but did not receive a reply prior to publication.

Authorities have not said that the two incidents are related, except that they both were reported by a mandated reporter, not the victims themselves.

The only description of a perpetrator in both cases is the suspect is an adult male.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Police Swarm Multiple Bay Area Schools After ‘Swatting' Incidents

Police on Wednesday responded to multiple "swatting" incidents at high schools in the Bay Area. Law enforcement officials said there have been no evidence to suggest an "active shooter" or "shooting threat" at any of the campuses. Here's a breakdown of the incidents reported by police:. San Jose police said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

Multiple Bay Area schools victims of false shooting reports

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – Police officers all over San Francisco Bay Area scrambled to multiple reports of shootings at school campuses Wednesday morning, only to find that the calls were hoaxes.Woodside High School and South San Francisco High School in San Mateo County both reported the hoax calls, with the one in Woodside reported shortly after 10 a.m. alleging a possible active shooter on the campus.San Mateo County sheriff's deputies responded and searched the campus before determining there was no threat to public safety.The call that prompted the South San Francisco High School lockdown had said an intruder was on campus, and police responded and found no threat, according to the South San Francisco Unified School District. The lockdown was lifted and school was resuming as regularly scheduled, but school district officials said parents who prefer to keep their student at home for the rest of the day will have it considered an excused absence.Similar false reports of shootings also occurred at George Washington High School in San Francisco, Lincoln High School in San Jose and Irvington High School in Fremont. By 1 p.m., police confirmed all reports were fake. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

Several alleged hate crimes being investigated in Marin County

Fugoli's office hired a special investigator earlier this year -- William Reid -- who specializes in investigating cases involving hate crimes, Brown Act violations and community education and outreach. Frugoli said the new hate crimes investigator is already working with local law enforcement agencies to document and track the alleged...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Stanford, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stanford, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey High School counselor under investigation for inappropriate texts with a student: police

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A counselor at Monterey High School is under investigation by police and the school district for allegedly sending inappropriate texts to a female student. Monterey Police said they have interviewed four students, and as of now, nobody has been arrested. Police also confirmed that the staff member is a man but would The post Monterey High School counselor under investigation for inappropriate texts with a student: police appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
KRON4 News

Stabbing victim dies after attack near SF’s Castro

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man who was stabbed at Market and Buchanan streets on Oct. 11 has died, according to a San Francisco Police Department press release. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Market Street due to a reported stabbing just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The SFPD confirmed to KRON4 in a phone […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Stanford worker raped in campus basement, university says

A woman working in her office at Stanford University said she was dragged into the basement of a building and raped on Friday afternoon, authorities said. Authorities did not identify where on campus the alleged sexual assault took place, but the victim said it occurred at 12:30 p.m. The department...
STANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Stanford University#Violent Crime#The School#Stanford Police#Audacy#Kcbs Radio Facebook
crimevoice.com

Suspect in a Wheelchair Allegedly Shoots Another Man to Death

OAKLAND —Kahalil A. Attiba, 40, of Oakland, who uses a wheelchair, is in custody ineligible for release on bond. Attiba faces multiple charges in connection with the murder of a man earlier this month. The victim Louis “Joey” Truehill, a 60-year-old Oakland resident, was fatally shot on the 1300...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

DA says Milpitas police lawfully shot and killed 42 year old man

Police officers in Milpitas were in the right during a shootout that killed an armed suspect, according to a new report from the Santa Clara District Attorney's office. The report found officers acted in self-defense when they shot and killed 42-year-old Michael Nelson Jr., when he was sitting in a stolen car. Officers were trying to arrest Nelson when he pulled a loaded, illegal gun and got into a shootout with police at a busy shopping center last year, the DA found.
MILPITAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police identify victim who died from mass shooting by UC Berkeley

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Days after three were injured and one was killed in a shooting near UC Berkeley campus, police have identified the victim who died from his wounds.Isamaeli Semaia Mataafa, 29, died at Highland Hospital from his wounds at around 6:36 a.m. He had been brought to the hospital just 5 hours earlier.The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Telegraph Avenue and Durant Avenue, about a block away from Unit 3, a complex made up of several buildings with dozens of dormitory housing, mostly first-year students. READ MORE: 1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting near UC Berkeley campusThe shooting broke out during a fight between several people. Dozens of shots were fired and at least 20 shell casings were found at the scene.The three wounded were men ages 22, 24, and 28, and none of them was a student.Police did not provide any updates on whether a suspect had been identified.
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
NBC Bay Area

Photo Released of Chemical Bottle in Senior Care Poisoning Lawsuit

New details have come to light in the Aug. 24 alleged poisoning out of Atria Walnut Creek, a Bay Area senior care facility. In a civil lawsuit against the parent company, Atria Senior Living, the son of 94-year-old Constantine Canoun included a photo of the chemical bottle from which he says his father drank shortly before being rushed to the hospital.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Swatting incidents reported at multiple Bay Area schools

Police in the Bay Area are investigating swatting incidents at two different schools. Police in South San Francisco say a swatting incident occurred at South San Francisco High School and as a result, the school was placed on lockdown. There was "no merit" to a report of an active shooter on campus, police said.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

DEA at the scene of potential Campbell meth lab

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) – The Campbell Police Department is on the scene of what it called a “potential drug lab in an apartment” in a Facebook post late Tuesday. The saga began at 2:27 a.m. Tuesday, when officers stopped a car for a code violation near Railway and Kennedy Avenue, the post stated. “During the […]
CAMPBELL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Frustrated SF homeowner does own detective work following string of burglaries

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco homeowner frustrated by police inaction and tired of being a crime victim is trying to crack his own burglary case and making some progress. Victor, who declined to share his last name, shared surveillance video that shows a man walking across the front of his Visitacion Valley home around 6 a.m. on October 2. The suspect leaves after unsuccessfully breaking into a storage room underneath the stairs. But moments later, after the homeowner suspects the man climbed the fence between the neighbor's home, the burglar jumps into his backyard on Campbell Avenue. Victor said the suspect likely...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Video captures Santa Clara boy being bullied

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – A video caught on a Ring doorbell shows a boy getting punched in his South Bay neighborhood, even despite offering his attacker money to make him stop. The Ring video included above shows a 12-year-old boy getting punched by another boy Saturday night. His sister Nina Comilang explained to KRON4 […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy