Stanford investigating 2nd alleged campus rape in 2 months

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Stanford University last week began investigating another alleged sexual assault, the second reported rape on campus in recent months.

The latest incident occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the Stanford Department of Public Safety .

A mandated reporter told authorities that a woman was working in her office when a man entered the room, grabbed her, dragged her into the basement and raped her.

No other information was released. Police said the victim did not want to provide a statement to law enforcement at this time.

In an update on Saturday , officials said an investigation remains active and that "limited information" was available to police. They urged anyone with additional information to contact the school's Department of Public Safety by calling 650-752-9633.

The report comes just two months after a similar incident was allegedly committed in a campus bathroom. KCBS Radio reached out to Stanford Police for an update on that investigation, but did not receive a reply prior to publication.

Authorities have not said that the two incidents are related, except that they both were reported by a mandated reporter, not the victims themselves.

The only description of a perpetrator in both cases is the suspect is an adult male.

