a cape cod voter
2d ago

Biden only “works” with one side of Congress: the liberal side. Otherwise USA would have closed borders and our oil rigs pushing crude full time

7
M Shb
2d ago

😂🤣 this old man is senile, he belongs in a nursing home. put Trump back in office he is the best president we ever had.

7
pitbuII
1d ago

lol this is funny these democrats are doing the same thing in other countries that they are doing here!! if you don't do what we say and how we say do it we are going to put labels on you and make you look like the enemy!!! so they decided to cut our barrels short now all of a sudden they are classified as Russian!!! this administration wonders why so many countries hate us!! it's funny how if you don't agree with democrats you're all of a sudden a racist, extremist, or Russian lol!! these people that voted for these people asked for this

3
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
