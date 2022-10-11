Biden only “works” with one side of Congress: the liberal side. Otherwise USA would have closed borders and our oil rigs pushing crude full time
😂🤣 this old man is senile, he belongs in a nursing home. put Trump back in office he is the best president we ever had.
lol this is funny these democrats are doing the same thing in other countries that they are doing here!! if you don't do what we say and how we say do it we are going to put labels on you and make you look like the enemy!!! so they decided to cut our barrels short now all of a sudden they are classified as Russian!!! this administration wonders why so many countries hate us!! it's funny how if you don't agree with democrats you're all of a sudden a racist, extremist, or Russian lol!! these people that voted for these people asked for this
Comments / 4