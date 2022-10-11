ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Movie Review: Edward Berger’s Gut-Wrenching Adaptation Shocks the Senses

By Jeff Nelson
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

The 1930 adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front rightfully won the Academy Award for Best Picture , but co-writer/director Edward Berger’s adaptation isn’t a remake. He takes another look at the classic anti-war novel , but he introduces a modern cinematic framework to forge a new experience that still cuts as deep as a knife in the gut. It does more than pull you to the edge of your seat; it’s an absolute shock to the senses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PbSpC_0iUa0ik600

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ is a re-adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rGlDg_0iUa0ik600
Felix Kammerer as Paul Bäumer | Reiner Bajo / Netflix

Set in the year 1917, it’s wartime in Germany. Paul Bäumer (Felix Kammerer) wants to join his closest friends in serving their country via the military. His family disapproves, but he lies his way through the application process to get a place on the frontline. Paul and his gang celebrate all that’s to come, as their minds are filled with romanticized ideas of what they will face.

The group of young men has a quick wake-up call when they’re thrown into the harsh world of the trenches. They have few resources, minimal training, and their potential death waiting at any moment. Paul develops a close relationship with an older veteran named Kat (Albrecht Schuch), who tries to help him from meeting his end too quickly.

Co-writer/director Edward Berger depicts the often unspoken costs of war

All Quiet on the Western Front stays true to its title, opening on the dead silence of a foggy landscape, which is suddenly interrupted by the explosive sounds of war. The consequences of war are promptly accented, as the body count continues to mount. Berger takes the audience on several journeys over the course of the runtime, mostly obviously Paul and his buddies. Metaphorically, repurposed military outfits and German dog tags go on their own adventures that don’t end when their wearers die.

Paul and the other youngsters are disturbingly thrilled at the thought of joining the war thanks to propaganda and promises of heroism from current soldiers. However, they quickly discover the brutal conditions of war that extend far beyond the fear of dying at the hands of an enemy soldier. Freezing weather conditions, a severe lack of food, and trenches overflowing with rainwater are just some of the obstacles that they must face. Berger juxtaposes the battlefield with the government and senior officers’ comfortable quarters. Food is a common motif, displaying the lack thereof for the soldiers and the extravagance in feast options for those behind the scenes who use human lives as pawns to fight their war.

All Quiet on the Western Front emulates how different soldier personalities handle the war in varying ways. Some are desperate to return home to their lives, while others never want the war to end, as it gives them a sense of purpose. For those folks, the cause that they’re fighting for is irrelevant. Finally, there are soldiers who are more afraid of what’s to become of them after the war, should they survive.

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ is a relentless anti-war exemplar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aZUzq_0iUa0ik600
L-R: Felix Kammerer as Paul Bäumer and Albrecht Schuch as Kat | Reiner Bajo / Netflix

Much like the film’s abrupt disruption of silence, Berger generates a substantial contrast in how he shot the film. He uses stationary close-ups to create intimacy between the characters and the audience in the narrative’s most dramatic moments. Then, Berger switches to dynamic, movement-heavy direction during combat. Cinematographer James Friend brings a cold, blue palette to the screen that is constantly jaw-dropping in its ability to depict both the beauty in the story’s few warm moments and the bleakness in Paul’s ever-growing despair.

All Quiet on the Western Front is sound design perfection. It’s an all-encompassing experience that puts the viewer directly into the heat of war. Volker Bertelmann’s haunting score superbly fits the film’s intensity, as explosions, gunfire, tanks, and fire fill the soundscape. However, there are also incredibly impactful moments of silence and experimentation with dialogue that successfully aids in building the atmosphere.

Kammerer’s performance acts as an anchor for the film. All of the physical and emotional brutality that unfolds changes Paul forever. He says so much with a simple glance that digs under the skin deeper than dialogue ever could. Schuch’s Kat is also wonderfully nuanced, as the two share the film’s most poignant moments that read as entirely sincere.

The 1930 adaptation will always remain a classic, but Berger successfully brought his version to life with modern techniques and technology. Audiences will still be able to enjoy it from the comfort of their own home on streaming, but it’s a stellar theatrical experience for those who are able to see and hear it on the big screen. All Quiet on the Western Front is a relentless exemplar of tremendous anti-war filmmaking that exhilarates on every level imaginable.

All Quiet on the Western Front is now playing in select theaters and streams exclusively on Netflix starting on Oct. 28. The film was announced as Germany’s entry for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards.

RELATED: Why John Wayne Not Serving in World War II Made Him Hollywood’s Valuable Commodity

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Reclusive star Shelley Duvall, 73, poses in rare snap with a fan - 20 years after quitting acting and suffering mental health problems from starring in The Shining

The Shining's Shelley Duvall posed in rare snap with a fan on Wednesday - 20 years after retiring from acting. The actress, 73, was left suffering mental health problems after starring in the film as Wendy Torrance which led her to quit showbusiness and become a 'recluse' from Hollywood. Director...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

House of the Dragon Episode 8: Helaena Possibly Predicted Her Own Terrifying Fate

House of the Dragon Episode 8 is already turning out to be one of the most talked-about episodes so far and there's a good reason for that. The Lord of the Tides featured the first major clash between the Greens and the Blacks where the latter emerged victorious. In addition to that, Helaena Targaryen dropped another ominous prophecy and this time, it might be referring to her own terrifying fate!
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erich Maria Remarque
Person
Albrecht Schuch
Variety

Brendan Fraser’s Triumphant Comeback: How Playing a 600-Pound Gay Man in ‘The Whale’ Resurrected His Career

Brendan Fraser fought armies of the undead in “The Mummy.” He swung from vines in “George of the Jungle.” He traveled around the world with Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck in “Looney Toons: Back in Action.” He made a pact with Elizabeth Hurley as the Devil in “Bedazzled.” He partied with Pauly Shore as a reanimated Neanderthal in “Encino Man.” He even took a shower with Matt Damon in “School Ties.” And while those movies brought him fame, fortune and respect in Hollywood, rocketing Fraser to the top of the A-list in the 1990s and early aughts, they didn’t usually...
MOVIES
Herbie J Pilato

How the Violence of "Bonnie and Clyde" Changed Everything in Movies and on TV

There has always been violence in movies and on television. In the 1930s and '40s, that was more than evident in several films starring Jimmy Cagney (Public Enemy, 1931), and Edward G. Robinson (Double Indeminity, 1944). On TV in the 1950s and '60s, shows like The Untouchables and Peter Gunn were certainly splattered with frequent gun fights, stabbings, and brawls.
Daily Mail

'It was tragic': Brendan Fraser laments scrapping of $100m Batgirl movie in which he co-starred - and says film's shock axe 'doesn't engender trust among filmmakers and the studio'

Brendan Fraser has lamented the 'tragic' decision to shelve the $100m Batgirl film in which he starred. The actor, 53, who is currently an awards season favourite with his role in The Whale, starred alongside lead actress Leslie Grace in the ill-fated project, playing Ted Carson/Firefly. Warner Bros scrapped the...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony

EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#War#Academy Awards
Decider.com

Paddy Considine’s Devastating Performance as Viserys in ‘House of the Dragon’ is Going to Win an Emmy

Paddy Considine has ruled over House of the Dragon as King Viserys I since the HBO show’s premiere, but last night’s episode was his chance to reign supreme. Considine’s performance as the dying Targaryen king was a tour de force, full of vulnerability, courage, and tragedy. While Viserys has always been in ill health, the man who reunites with daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and brother Daemon (Matt Smith) is a living corpse. Considine didn’t just fully embrace playing a man falling apart, but turned Viserys’s decrepit body and full on zombie face into a conduit to beautifully reveal the king’s...
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Madly, Deeply: The Alan Rickman Diaries review – inside the actor’s world

When Alan Rickman was in his 40s, he took on two roles that proved life-changing. One was the criminal mastermind Hans Gruber in the 1988 thriller Die Hard, and the other was the similarly devilish Sheriff of Nottingham in 1991’s Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. Rickman, who went on to play Professor Snape in the Harry Potter films, became known as one of the great movie villains, an actor who was magnetic in his menace and fury.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
World War II
digitalspy.com

Rings of Power cut scene would have revealed big Durin secret

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay have revealed that a cut scene from the fantasy show would have revealed Prince Durin IV's big secret. The most recent episode confirmed that Durin (Owain Arthur) has a different name which sets him apart from...
TV SERIES
dexerto.com

House of the Dragon Episode 8’s most emotional moment was improvised

One of the best scenes in House of the Dragon Episode 8 was the result of an “accident” during filming, and the actors improvised. It feels like we’ve had a reason to say this every week, but Episode 8 really does feel like a major turning point for House of the Dragon. A head rolled, a royal inheritance was settled, and – for a brief moment – the fate of the Iron Throne seemed to be decided.
TV SERIES
msn.com

The heartbreaking last words of some of history's most iconic figures

The average person speaks around 860,341,500 words in one lifetime— the equivalent of the entire text of the complete 20-volume "Oxford English Dictionary (OED)." Some of these words are life-changing, others mundane, and some will be the last we say. There is something about the final words a person...
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

John Carpenter Still Wants to Make 'Dead Space' Adaptation

It's no secret that horror master John Carpenter loves his video games. He was a fairly early adopter of the medium, enjoying Sonic the Hedgehog when it was first released in 1992 and since expanding his horizons from there to experience all games old, new, beloved, and reviled. During an interview with The A.V. Club, Carpenter sat down to discuss some of his favorite games of the year as well as scoring Halloween Ends, but he also touched on a particular series he'd still like to explore on the big screen - Dead Space.
VIDEO GAMES
murphysmultiverse.com

Paddy Considine Reveals What Killed King Viserys

With the conclusion of the eighth episode of House of the Dragon came the conclusion of a season-long journey toward death for one of the series’ main characters. After a long and gradual decline in health over the first season, King Viserys I Targaryen died in his sleep in the final moments of Sunday’s latest episode. In an interview, actor Paddy Considine gave some insight into the cause of the suffering and death for the now-deceased King of Westeros.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The jury remains out on whether an ambitious sci-fi flop was ahead of its time, or just plain dreadful

As technology continues to evolve at a rapid rate, countless sci-fi movies, TV shows, comic books, and novels that would have seemed far-fetched in the not-too-distant past have circled around to be prescient glances into something resembling a future we ended up living in. The Thirteenth Floor has evolved into one such film, but does it actually hold up?
TV SHOWS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

203K+
Followers
117K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy