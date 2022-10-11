ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeannette, PA

Dozens of abandoned cats rescued in Jeannette

By Andrew Limberg
KDKA News Radio
 2 days ago

A large number of abandoned cats in Westmoreland County have been rescued with many still missing and other needed medical care.

Furry Felines, a nonprofit cat rescue, says a lot of the cats need medical attention.

Erica Puskar, President of the organization, tells KDKA Radio a total of 58 cats have been rescued so far with 12 still left at the location.

The cats were seen around roaming around the block near the home on Gaskill Avenue.

The animals were abandoned after an eviction in Jeannette. “This case was totally unexpected and we didn't have any time to prepare. Just went down there and started grabbing cats,” said Puskar.

Puskar says that none of the cats are currently up for adoption due to the various medical needs.

“Internal and external parasites, GI issues, respiratory issues, one hit by a car, one with a broken tail, one with bite wounds from an animal, and one with an injured leg. Over half of them have congenital deformities due to inbreeding,” Said Puskar

The cost of care for the felines is up around $8,000 with humane officers investigating the incident.

Furry Felines is asking for donations to help cover the medical costs as well as money for food, liter and other supplies.

Once treated, the cats will be made available for adoption. Puskar adds you can also help but adopting one of many cats they currently have available that are not from this particular incident.

That will help make room for the cats involved in the Gaskill Avenue incident.

One neighbor tells KDKA-TV that the issue has been ongoing for about two years and they believe someone is also dropping off cats and kittens in the area.

You can donate here.

