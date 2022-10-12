ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Tesla investors try to look past Elon Musk’s many, many distractions

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. Elon Musk now wants to buy Twitter after all. While that’s good news for Twitter’s long-suffering shareholders, Tesla investors hope he still has some time for them. They need a little help, too.
