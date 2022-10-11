Read full article on original website
Related
These Apple Watches Are More Than Half Off on Amazon Right Now
Apple is notorious for rarely going on sale, so it’s smart to pounce fast when you see a good deal online. Currently, there are more than a few Apple Watch models on huge sales on Amazon, but with dozens of competing sales and listing prices on different retailers it can be hard to keep track of the best deals. The best deal is on the Apple Watch Series 5, currently 56% off on Amazon, bringing down the price from $429 to $188. The sub-$200 price tag is unbeatable for the fairly new model, which was the first smart watch to debut an...
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
PC Magazine
Amp Up Your TV Audio: The Best Prime Day Soundbar Deals
No one ever talks about cranking their TV up to 11, but it's entirely possible with a capable add-on soundbar. Grab one for as much as 52% off. It doesn’t matter what kind of TV you have, the integrated speakers are almost guaranteed to fall flat. But you don’t need a fancy receiver and seven speakers surrounding you to upgrade your home theater experience. A soundbar, perhaps paired with a subwoofer, can deliver all the surround sound you need to get everything you want from the audio of your shows, movies, and games. And there are plenty of deep discounts today during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.
First Look: New Beyerdynamic XELENTO Earbuds Deliver Premium High-Res Sound — at a Premium Price
Your Airpods Pro are great for listening to music, but there’s another level of audio fidelity out there they can’t hope to reach. You know what can? The new second-generation Beyerdynamic XELENTO Remote and XELENTO Wireless in-ear headphones, officially released on October 13. Described by Beyerdynamic as the “true gems of the audio world,” these earbuds are hand-crafted for audiophiles to hear every single nuance of their favorite songs. A Tesla driver makes up the “heart” of the new earbuds, and according to Beyerdynamic, “The TESLA.11 driver was specially designed to provide full hi-fi enjoyment even in its compact design. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 23 best deals from Walmart’s Rollbacks and More sale
Walmart’s Rollbacks section is a reliable source of great deals, and the mega-retailer has just dropped a ton of prices on tech, homewares, appliances and way more.
notebookcheck.net
Apple Glasses AR/VR device may be released with record 2800 PPI OLED display pixel density
Apple has reportedly tasked Samsung and LG with increasing the pixel density of the microdisplays they will provide for its upcoming AR/VR device, tentatively named Apple Glasses. Korean media is reporting that the two display industry juggernauts have been asked to up the pixel density of the OLED-on-silicon (OLEDoS) panels they will be developing, from the initial 2800 pixels per inch (PPI) requirement, to the whopping 3500 PPI.
PC Magazine
The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Bluetooth and Wireless Speakers
Grab these discounts on speakers from JBL, Amazon, and more right now. Whether you're blasting your favorite jams on the patio or having a solo dance party inside, a top-notch speaker makes all the difference. These days, you don't need massive speaker setups to produce wall-shaking volume; a number of portable Bluetooth devices and smart speakers have impressive audio chops. Some will even withstand poolside splashes.
Best Bose headphones 2022: noise-cancelling and wireless
Bose offers an impressive range of headphones, offering noise-cancelling and Bluetooth from earbuds and over-ears.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Never be caught without earbuds again with this $48 Prime Day deal from Jabra
Jabra continues strengthening its position in the wireless earbuds market, with offerings hitting multiple price points. The company’s affordable Bluetooth earbuds get a cool $30 off on the $80 MSRP. Jabra’s budget-minded true wireless headphones get even better and irresistible during Amazon Prime Day. Jabra Elite 3 already tops our best affordable wireless headphones list, and a new $50 price tag makes it even more tempting. You can’t go wrong with this one if you want to pick up reasonably priced wireless earphones with a long list of features, passive noise cancellation, a respectable IP rating, and excellent battery life.
The best Wi-Fi routers in 2022
The best Wi-Fi routers are easy to use and distribute a strong Wi-Fi signal throughout your home, making sure everyone has the best wireless connection from whatever device they use.
CNBC
What credit score do you need to get approved for an Amazon credit card?
With Amazon hosting a second Prime Day event this year on Oct. 11 and 12, shoppers looking for more ways to save should consider signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. While this no-annual-fee credit card is only available to consumers who already have an Amazon Prime...
Save 53% this Prime Day on these JBL LIVE 300 Premium True Wireless Headphones
Save yourself a whopping $80 this Prime Day with these fantastic JBL LIVE 300 wireless headphones, perfect for sports
Engadget
The Surface Pro 9 comes with either 12th-gen Intel CPUs or a 5G Arm chip
Last year's Surface Pro 8 was one of the biggest design upgrades for Microsoft's tablet PC, adding long-awaited features like Thunderbolt 4 and surprising upgrades like a 120Hz display. This year's Surface Pro 9, paradoxically, is both more of the same and a dramatic departure. It has the usual chip refresh — in this case, Intel's far superior 12th-gen CPUs — but there's also a new 5G-equipped model with a custom SQ 3 Arm chip.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Dunk “Panda” To Restock In Low & High Models: Details
These classic Nike Dunk models are coming back. The Nike Dunk Low and Nike Dunk High are two incredibly iconic sneakers. Both of these silhouettes have been having a bit of a moment as of late, with numerous colorways making their way to the market. Some colorways have been better than others, and if you’ve been paying attention, then you would know that the “Panda” offering has risen above the rest.
ZDNet
The best deals in audio online: Beats headphones for $149, Skullcandy earbuds from $7
While Amazon's October Early Prime Access Sale has drawn to a close, other US retailers are still offering a range of discounts on tech, gadgets, home appliances, and, of particular interest to us, audio equipment and headphones. Headphones, headsets, and earbuds are common items to end up with sale price...
Free iPhone upgrade coming for millions this month – and it’s so easy to claim
APPLE is gearing up to drop a huge iPhone upgrade for millions of users. A major iOS update is now just weeks away – and will add loads of new features. It's called iOS 16.1 and will introduce four key changes that you need to be excited about. Live...
pocketnow.com
These are the best USB-C chargers for Pixel 7 series in 2022
Google Pixel 7 is available for purchase starting today (you can find the best deals right here). While the smartphones have seen an overall improvement over the previous generation, one of the quirks still remains — the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro ship without a charger in the box. While there are plenty of USB-C power adapters available out there, we have curated a list of the best USB-C-based chargers that you should pick up for your brand-new Pixel 7 series device.
Cult of Mac
Bose busts out compact, affordable new soundbar with AirPlay 2
Bose took a further step into the compact, affordable soundbar market Monday with release of its new Smart Soundbar 600. It looks set to compete in a growing pool of home-theater audio products that don’t break the bank. Featuring Dolby Atmos, Bose “TrueSpace” and AirPlay 2 technology, the slender...
The Verge
Google adds customizable EQ to its Pixel Buds Pro earbuds
Owners of Google’s Pixel Buds Pro can now take much greater control over the way the earbuds sound. Google has announced that, as of the latest firmware update, which has begun “slowly rolling out” today, you can adjust a five-band EQ to customize the audio profile. There are also six presets that are tuned by Google’s audio engineers.
Audio Pro Addon C10 MkII
It has lost its cute leather handle, but Audio Pro’s updated C10 benefits from plenty of multi-room and sonic improvements.
CNN
1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0