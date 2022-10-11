ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Variety

These Apple Watches Are More Than Half Off on Amazon Right Now

Apple is notorious for rarely going on sale, so it’s smart to pounce fast when you see a good deal online. Currently, there are more than a few Apple Watch models on huge sales on Amazon, but with dozens of competing sales and listing prices on different retailers it can be hard to keep track of the best deals. The best deal is on the Apple Watch Series 5, currently 56% off on Amazon, bringing down the price from $429 to $188. The sub-$200 price tag is unbeatable for the fairly new model, which was the first smart watch to debut an...
ZDNet

Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off

Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
PC Magazine

Amp Up Your TV Audio: The Best Prime Day Soundbar Deals

No one ever talks about cranking their TV up to 11, but it's entirely possible with a capable add-on soundbar. Grab one for as much as 52% off. It doesn’t matter what kind of TV you have, the integrated speakers are almost guaranteed to fall flat. But you don’t need a fancy receiver and seven speakers surrounding you to upgrade your home theater experience. A soundbar, perhaps paired with a subwoofer, can deliver all the surround sound you need to get everything you want from the audio of your shows, movies, and games. And there are plenty of deep discounts today during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.
SPY

First Look: New Beyerdynamic XELENTO Earbuds Deliver Premium High-Res Sound — at a Premium Price

Your Airpods Pro are great for listening to music, but there’s another level of audio fidelity out there they can’t hope to reach. You know what can? The new second-generation Beyerdynamic XELENTO Remote and XELENTO Wireless in-ear headphones, officially released on October 13. Described by Beyerdynamic as the “true gems of the audio world,” these earbuds are hand-crafted for audiophiles to hear every single nuance of their favorite songs. A Tesla driver makes up the “heart” of the new earbuds, and according to Beyerdynamic, “The TESLA.11 driver was specially designed to provide full hi-fi enjoyment even in its compact design. The...
notebookcheck.net

Apple Glasses AR/VR device may be released with record 2800 PPI OLED display pixel density

Apple has reportedly tasked Samsung and LG with increasing the pixel density of the microdisplays they will provide for its upcoming AR/VR device, tentatively named Apple Glasses. Korean media is reporting that the two display industry juggernauts have been asked to up the pixel density of the OLED-on-silicon (OLEDoS) panels they will be developing, from the initial 2800 pixels per inch (PPI) requirement, to the whopping 3500 PPI.
PC Magazine

The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Bluetooth and Wireless Speakers

Grab these discounts on speakers from JBL, Amazon, and more right now. Whether you're blasting your favorite jams on the patio or having a solo dance party inside, a top-notch speaker makes all the difference. These days, you don't need massive speaker setups to produce wall-shaking volume; a number of portable Bluetooth devices and smart speakers have impressive audio chops. Some will even withstand poolside splashes.
Android Police

Never be caught without earbuds again with this $48 Prime Day deal from Jabra

Jabra continues strengthening its position in the wireless earbuds market, with offerings hitting multiple price points. The company’s affordable Bluetooth earbuds get a cool $30 off on the $80 MSRP. Jabra’s budget-minded true wireless headphones get even better and irresistible during Amazon Prime Day. Jabra Elite 3 already tops our best affordable wireless headphones list, and a new $50 price tag makes it even more tempting. You can’t go wrong with this one if you want to pick up reasonably priced wireless earphones with a long list of features, passive noise cancellation, a respectable IP rating, and excellent battery life.
CNN

The best Wi-Fi routers in 2022

The best Wi-Fi routers are easy to use and distribute a strong Wi-Fi signal throughout your home, making sure everyone has the best wireless connection from whatever device they use.
Engadget

The Surface Pro 9 comes with either 12th-gen Intel CPUs or a 5G Arm chip

Last year's Surface Pro 8 was one of the biggest design upgrades for Microsoft's tablet PC, adding long-awaited features like Thunderbolt 4 and surprising upgrades like a 120Hz display. This year's Surface Pro 9, paradoxically, is both more of the same and a dramatic departure. It has the usual chip refresh — in this case, Intel's far superior 12th-gen CPUs — but there's also a new 5G-equipped model with a custom SQ 3 Arm chip.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Dunk “Panda” To Restock In Low & High Models: Details

These classic Nike Dunk models are coming back. The Nike Dunk Low and Nike Dunk High are two incredibly iconic sneakers. Both of these silhouettes have been having a bit of a moment as of late, with numerous colorways making their way to the market. Some colorways have been better than others, and if you’ve been paying attention, then you would know that the “Panda” offering has risen above the rest.
pocketnow.com

These are the best USB-C chargers for Pixel 7 series in 2022

Google Pixel 7 is available for purchase starting today (you can find the best deals right here). While the smartphones have seen an overall improvement over the previous generation, one of the quirks still remains — the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro ship without a charger in the box. While there are plenty of USB-C power adapters available out there, we have curated a list of the best USB-C-based chargers that you should pick up for your brand-new Pixel 7 series device.
Cult of Mac

Bose busts out compact, affordable new soundbar with AirPlay 2

Bose took a further step into the compact, affordable soundbar market Monday with release of its new Smart Soundbar 600. It looks set to compete in a growing pool of home-theater audio products that don’t break the bank. Featuring Dolby Atmos, Bose “TrueSpace” and AirPlay 2 technology, the slender...
The Verge

Google adds customizable EQ to its Pixel Buds Pro earbuds

Owners of Google’s Pixel Buds Pro can now take much greater control over the way the earbuds sound. Google has announced that, as of the latest firmware update, which has begun “slowly rolling out” today, you can adjust a five-band EQ to customize the audio profile. There are also six presets that are tuned by Google’s audio engineers.
