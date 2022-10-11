Read full article on original website
Related
'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise
Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
'It was tragic': Brendan Fraser laments scrapping of $100m Batgirl movie in which he co-starred - and says film's shock axe 'doesn't engender trust among filmmakers and the studio'
Brendan Fraser has lamented the 'tragic' decision to shelve the $100m Batgirl film in which he starred. The actor, 53, who is currently an awards season favourite with his role in The Whale, starred alongside lead actress Leslie Grace in the ill-fated project, playing Ted Carson/Firefly. Warner Bros scrapped the...
'Spider-Man' star Tony Revolori is done with Hollywood's excuses and he's ready to take the lead
The "Grand Budapest Hotel" and "Spider-Man" star spoke to Insider about representation in Hollywood, his most popular roles, and upcoming projects.
Brendan Fraser’s Oscar Push Has Nothing to Fear from The CW’s ‘Professionals’
In the year of our Lord Cate Blanchett, running a successful Oscar campaign is akin to running a marathon on a tightrope. The first stride is pivotal: An anticipated title must be properly teased, and “surprise” breakouts still require the right awards context (fall release timing, renowned festival premieres, etc.) if critics and tastemakers are to anoint a new contender. Next steps come in a flurry: The reaction roundups, review roundups, and reactions to the reaction and review roundups all swirl together to shape the would-be-nominee’s initial “buzz.” Right now, this is where Brendan Fraser finds himself — in the midst...
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"
Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
msn.com
Tom Hanks Says He's Only Made 4 Good Movies
Tom Hanks has only four movies that are “pretty good,” which is a pretty divisive statement that would no doubt create an internet frenzy of love for one of Hollywood’s favorite actors and a lot of hate for the person saying it. But what if the actor himself is the utterer of that statement?
msn.com
Margot Robbie addresses Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in Joker sequel
Margot Robbie has said she feels "so happy" that Lady Gaga is taking on the role of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à deux. MTV News' Josh Horowitz recently asked the actress – who played the anarchic supervillain across three movies between 2016 and 2021 – if it feels weird or cool that someone so famous will deliver a fresh interpretation of her beloved Harley.
Kevin Smith Will Never Direct a Marvel or ‘Star Wars’ Movie Because It’s a ‘Fool’s Errand’
Kevin Smith is sticking to DC…maybe. The “Clerks” director, who famously was offered to head up Warner Bros’ DC department in 1996, revealed that he will never work for Marvel or the “Star Wars” franchise due to the “rabid” fans of both IPs. “It’s a fool’s errand — you’re going to piss somebody off,” Smith told The Guardian. “Fandom is rabid and tribal. When I worked on ‘Masters of the Universe,’ I took a lot of heat from people who felt like I had ruined their childhood. Going near a Marvel or a Star Wars would make me insanely reticent.” Smith continued, “They’ve...
IN THIS ARTICLE
EW.com
Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, and more join Agatha Christie thriller A Haunting in Venice
The suspects have been assembled for Kenneth Branagh's latest Agatha Christie adaptation. The film, titled A Haunting in Venice, will once again be directed by Branagh, who will of course reprise his role as mustachioed detective Hercule Poirot. A Haunting in Venice, which is described as an "unsettling supernatural-thriller inspired by Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party," will feature a screenplay by Oscar nominee Michael Green (Logan), and will fittingly start production on Halloween. It will shoot both at Pinewood Studios outside London and on location in Venice.
CNET
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast Salute Chadwick Boseman in Namor Video
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a month away from hitting theaters, and a new video sees the stars of the upcoming Marvel sequel pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. In the featurette, director Ryan Coogler and stars including Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett pay tribute to their former leading man and previous incumbent of the Black Panther mantle, who died in 2020.
‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony
EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Gets New Character Posters, Featurette Touting Sequel That Will “Honor” The Late Chadwick Boseman
With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s nationwide release now just one month away, Disney and Marvel on Tuesday unveiled a new featurette on the making of the anticipated sequel, along with 12 new character posters, which you can view by clicking above. The Wakanda posters depict Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Mabel Cadena as Namora, Alex Livinalli as Attuma, Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross and Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda. In the featurette, director Ryan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Angela Lansbury’s Best Movies, From ‘Beauty and the Beast’ to ‘Gaslight’: Where to Stream
The world lost a Hollywood legend today. The great Angela Lansbury died at the age of 96, her family announced in a statement on Tuesday afternoon. She died peacefully in her sleep, just five days before her 97th birthday. If there was anyone who could say they’d seen it all in Hollywood, it would be Lansbury. Her prolific career on the screen and stage spans nearly eight decades. She’s been a household name in the industry since before your parents were born. She was one of the last living stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, and her lost will be...
Hollywood Minute: Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell's Christmas movie
The comic actors take on a Christmas classic, Lindsey Stirling prepares to fly, and a look at the documentary, ‘Shepherd’s Song.’ David Daniel reports.
Netflix’s ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ slammed for not adding ‘trigger’ warning to Mila Kunis film
Netflix's viewers are suggesting the company add a "trigger" warning to a new thriller, "Luckiest Girl Alive," starring Mila Kunis. The film, based on the 2015 novel by Jessica Knoll, includes disturbing scenes of sexual violence, surviving a gang rape and a horrific high school shooting. "Luckiest Girl Alive" focuses...
Here Are All The "She-Hulk" Details I Spotted In The Finale, From A Scarlet Witch Comic Book To '70s TV Show References
The She-Hulk finale features so many fourth wall breaks and hilarious Easter eggs that it's definitely the most fun I've had watching an MCU show this year.
Brendan Fraser to be honored with American Riviera Award at 38th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival
Renowned actor Brendan Fraser will receive the prestigious American Riviera Award at the 38th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival for his performance in the upcoming A24 film, "The Whale." The post Brendan Fraser to be honored with American Riviera Award at 38th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
In a U.K. First, Netflix Teams With Vue, Cineworld to Bring ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ to Cinemas
In what is being described as the first time a Netflix film will have a theatrical release with the U.K.’s biggest exhibitors, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be heading to select Vue and Cineworld cinema screens. The deal bringing the film — which will close the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 16 — to U.K. cinemas was signed by the streamer and both exhibition giants. More from The Hollywood ReporterBe the "Voice" of Iranian People, Urges Director Babak Anvari in Open Letter to Entertainment Industry as Protests Continue to Grip CountryAmazon Prime Video to Co-Premiere Season 5 of MGM-Distributed 'The...
Dwayne Johnson's Daughters Play A "Terrifying" Game Called "Daddy, Close Your Eyes," And It's Just As Funny As It Sounds
"You just gotta laugh it off. You've only got a finite amount of time, so I'm girl dad all the way."
24 Sequels That Are Low-Key Better Than The Original Film
I'm still not over how good the "Holding Out for a Hero" sequence was in Shrek 2.
CNN
1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0