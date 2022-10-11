ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollwood, FL

'Worlds largest pumpkin' weighing nearly a thousand pounds, coming to Carrollwood

By Min Craig
 2 days ago
The "largest pumpkin" from 2020.
Floridians are anxiously waiting to see a giant gourd.

Starting tomorrow, a 969-pound pumpkin will make its big debut at Bearss Groves, a local farmers market located at 1436 Lake Magdalene Blvd, in Carrollwood.

The enormous pumpkin's unveiling will happen at 10:20 a.m., and children from local charity "Steps to Maturity," will be the first to see it.

Visitors are encouraged to take free photographs, and wear "fall attire," as well as browse the patch for their own perfect pumpkin.

This isn't the first time an extra big gourd has visited Bearss Groves. In 2020, the farmers market hosted what was billed as "Florida's largest pumpkin," weighing in at 989 pounds.

Since Florida isn't known for giant pumpkins, both gourds were trucked down from Michigan, according to Bearss Groves.

This year's "worlds largest pumpkin" is 20 pounds lighter than the pumpkin from 2020. We reached out to Bearss Grove for more details about the gourd, but have not received any response.

