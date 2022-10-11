Blink-182 Headed to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in May 2023
Perhaps sensing that the sum is greater than the parts, the pop-punk act blink-182 has announced original members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker will reunite for the first time in nearly 10 years.
The band will also release a new single on Friday.
The trek includes a stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on May 16. Turnstile opens the show.
Tickets to the blink-182 concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Monday.
