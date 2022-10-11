Tractor Trailer-Involved Crash Under Investigation In Worcester (DEVELOPING)

Motorists were being told to avoid the area of Burncoat Street at Melrose Street in Worcester a tractor trailer and SUV collided, Worcester Police said on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Traffic Advisory: Please avoid the area of Burncoat Street (at Melrose Street). The Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating a collision involving an SUV and Tractor Trailer Truck. Posted by Worcester Police Department (Official) on Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Initial investigation suggests the SUV ran a red light before crashing into the tractor trailer, Worcester Police said to Daily Voice in an email.

No other information was initially released. More information will be provided once it's made available.