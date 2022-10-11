ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Tractor Trailer-Involved Crash Under Investigation In Worcester (DEVELOPING)

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

Motorists were being told to avoid the area of Burncoat Street at Melrose Street in Worcester a tractor trailer and SUV collided, Worcester Police said on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Traffic Advisory: Please avoid the area of Burncoat Street (at Melrose Street). The Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating a collision involving an SUV and Tractor Trailer Truck.

Posted by Worcester Police Department (Official) on Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Initial investigation suggests the SUV ran a red light before crashing into the tractor trailer, Worcester Police said to Daily Voice in an email.

No other information was initially released. More information will be provided once it's made available.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Accidents
Worcester, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
Boston

13-year-old critically injured in Hadley hit-and-run

The driver’s whereabouts and identity are unknown. A boy is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Hadley on Tuesday. The 13-year-old was hit at a Route 9 crosswalk near the Hampshire Juvenile Court building Tuesday morning, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office. He was transported by ambulance to the Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he remains in critical condition. The driver did not stop, and their whereabouts and identity are unknown.
HADLEY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Teen suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police investigating an early morning crash after a teen was struck by a car and left with serious injuries in Middleborough. Just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 81 Plympton Street for reports of a pedestrian crash. When emergency crews arrived they located an 18-year-old Middleborough man laying unconscious on the road suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital to be treated.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Traffic Advisory#Tractor Trailer Truck
iheart.com

Springfield Man Charged With Fatal Chicopee Crash

A 22-year-old Springfield man has pleaded not guilty to a fatal Chicopee accident over the weekend. Prosecutors say 34-year-old Nickolas Weichel of Chicopee was walking to his car on Springfield Street when a car allegedly driven by Nazier Grandison struck and killed him. Prosecutors say that he was going in...
CHICOPEE, MA
WHAV

Police Arrest 76-Year-Old Man, Charging Him With Trying to Lure Away Students at Bus Stop

A 76-year-old Haverhill man is under arrest and charged with allegedly trying to lure into his car students waiting for a school bus Wednesday morning. Following an investigation, police said John Perrault of Haverhill was charged with enticement and driving with a revoked license after police received report of an older man approaching female students at their bus stop near Brookline Avenue and Main Street.
HAVERHILL, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
westernmassnews.com

Remembering Chicopee crash victim: ‘How could he be taken away?’

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has learned more regarding the pedestrian-involved crash that took place Saturday night on Springfield Street in Chicopee. The victim, Nickolas Weichel of Chicopee, died on scene. The driver accused of hitting him faced a judge Tuesday. Weichel was crossing the street Saturday night...
CHICOPEE, MA
franklincountynow.com

Vehicle Rollover In Montague Plains

(Montague, MA) Monday afternoon a vehicle rolled over on Old Northfield Road in Montague. Two minors from Erving were in the car and neither sustained injuries. Montague Fire, Police, and an ambulance all responded to the scene. The driver reportedly swerved to miss an animal and lost control of the vehicle.
MONTAGUE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. man suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot in face at Vermont hotel

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. — A Massachusetts man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the face at a hotel in Vermont, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting at a Comfort Inn in White River Junction on the morning of Oct. 6 found Michael Lamont, of Lowell, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Hartford, Vermont, Police Department.
LOWELL, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
379K+
Followers
56K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy