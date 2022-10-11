LETTERS: Forums help inform voters’ choices; Early childhood education matters; School board endorsement

Absentee voting begins this week, on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the Salmon Room at the County Office Building, and there’s less than one month before Election Day. The Brown County Election Board, poll workers and community members met in the Salmon Room on Oct. 6 for the public test of the voting machines and explanation of the process voters will go through when they show up to vote in person.

BROWN COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO