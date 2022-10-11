LETTERS: Forums help inform voters’ choices; Early childhood education matters; School board endorsement

Read full article on original website
‘Ready to go’: Early voting starts this week, election security ‘highest’ it’s ever been
Absentee voting begins this week, on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the Salmon Room at the County Office Building, and there’s less than one month before Election Day. The Brown County Election Board, poll workers and community members met in the Salmon Room on Oct. 6 for the public test of the voting machines and explanation of the process voters will go through when they show up to vote in person.
EAGLE CORNER: Creating ‘welcoming, positive, inviting and fun’ moments at school
Brown County High School offers our students world-class opportunities, small school relationships, and lifelong impact. The world-class opportunities and small school relationships are offered to each of our students based on excellent and intentional programming. Small school relationships focus on teachers and staff members in our schools caring for our...
Government calendar for week of Oct. 11
Nashville Metropolitan Police Merit Commission — 3:30 p.m., Nashville Metropolitan Police Department, 25 Artist Drive. Agenda includes report from Police Chief Burris on the police department community picnic and Officer Bolin academy graduation. Cordry-Sweetwater Conservancy District Security Commission — 6 p.m., Cordry-Sweetwater Conservancy District Office, 8377 Cordry Drive.
SALUTE TO FIRE: Recognizing local volunteer fire departments
BROWN COUNTY (NASHVILLE) VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT: 231 E. Main St., Nashville. Front row, from left: Cadet Kate Wilson, President Lacy Hazelgrove, Second Lt. Rhonda Ellegood, firefighter Lane Rice, associate member Pam Kelp, First Lt. Shawn Fosnight, probationary firefighter Michele Wedel, probationary firefighter/EMT Dale Wedel, Lt. Hunter Riebl, firefighter Dak Kelp, firefighter David Ratowitz, Chief Nick Kelp, firefighter Jonathan Catt, Capt. Corey Ellegood, firefighter Jeffrey Hershey. Not pictured: Probationary firefighter Adam Shelton, associate members Stacy Rice, Andi Wilson, Dustin Stinson, Matt Roberts, Brandy Childers, Lisa Shaner and Marge Young.
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Donate turkeys for community Thanksgiving dinner; Library hosting events
The Brown County Public Library, 205 Locust Lane, will host several events in October. “Bugs for Breakfast?! Bugs to Explore” will be Oct. 11 from 6 to 7 p.m. Join Miss Samantha to explore insects eaten around the world, along with the science of the worm. For kids ages 7 to 11. Registration is requested at browncountylibrary.info/events.
Something to do for week of Oct. 11
Back Roads of Brown County Studio Tour — Locations across Brown County. Information: bcstudiotour.com/. “Collector’s Showcase: Snowfall” — Exhibit, Brown County Art Gallery, 1 Artist Drive, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live music — Big Woods Pizza, 44 N. Van Buren St., 5 to 8 p.m....
PAVING UPDATE: Locally funded projects completed; INDOT begins work on 135 South
Paving in Brown County is coming to a close this year as the autumn season is in full swing. Woodland Lake Road was paved last week, and is the last locally funded paving project for the year. In June, the Brown County Commissioners awarded E&B Paving a contract for $3,118,771...
Scoreboard Sept. 29-Oct. 9
Summary: North Putnam jumped out to a 33-7 halftime lead Friday and went on to post a 48-13 Western Indiana Conference win at Brown County. Landon Scott scored on a 74-yard kickoff return in the second quarter, and Tommy Buccos ran 5 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter for the Eagles (0-8, 0-4). Buccos finished with nine carries for 52 yards, and Noah Lewis completed 11 of 23 passes for 91 yards.
Fine Print: Sheriff’s log, Oct. 2-9
12:07 a.m. Fruitdale Fire and Ambulance 230 respond for medical emergency in 2200 block of Three Story Hill Road; cleared by 1:55 a.m. 1:06 a.m. Extra patrol on Willow Street. 2:26 a.m. County officers respond for “miscellaneous” in 5100 block of State Road 46 East; cleared by 2:41 a.m.
SPORTS BRIEFS: Tecumseh Trail Challenge set; Classes open at YMCA; Simply Fitness hosting retreat
DINO and Indiana Trail Running will host the Tecumseh Trail Challenge on Sunday, Oct. 23. The trail is located in Yellowwood State Forest, 772 S. Yellowwood Road. All runners will start and finish at the north end of Yellowwood Lake. There will also be a 50k and full marathon. The...
GIRLS SOCCER: Eagles reflect on season’s successes
SEYMOUR — For the first 11 minutes of the game, the Brown County High School girls soccer team stood strong and held its own against a very talented Providence High School squad. Then, with 29:00 remaining in the half, the Pioneers found a crease in the Eagle defense and...
