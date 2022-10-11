Read full article on original website
The Good News Oct. 15
As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
Margaret Coleman
January 31, 1949 ~ October 13, 2022 (age 73) Margaret Coleman, age 79, of Delco, NC, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Duke Medical Center with her family by her side. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Friends may visit our tribute page to leave condolences for the...
Kevin Conner Memorial Run Gallery
It was perfect weather Saturday morning for the Kevin Conner Memorial Run. The event is held annually to honor the local native, a State Trooper who died in the line of duty near Whiteville on Oct. 17, 2018. The 5k and one-mile events took participants from the Whiteville City Hall...
Ruth (Burney) Mims
Ruth Burney Mims, 92, formerly of Council, NC, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at McKinley Care in Anchorage, AK. The funeral will be 1:00 PM Sunday, October 16, at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 10133 NC Highway 211 East, Council, NC, by Rev. Charles R. Parker. Burial will be in the New Hope Community Cemetery.
Kerry Patrick Lord
Kerry Patrick Lord, 63, of Myrtle Beach passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Lower Cape Fear Lifecare Angel House in Whiteville. Kerry lived in the Myrtle Beach area for over 40 years. He was born November 1, 1958 in Onslow County, the son of the late John Lord, Sr. and Lillian Kelly Lord. Kerry worked at Coastal Carolina University. He met many colleagues who would become life-long friends. He was very proud of his service to the University and cherished his friendships.
James Harvey Brown
Mr. James Harvey Brown, 78, 1935 McGraw Ave., Apt1E, Bronx, NY formerly of Council, NC died Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date. The family will receive friends at 1014 Shepherd Rd., Council, NC.
Wilma Coleman
Wilma Lee Coleman, 71, of Lake Waccamaw, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022. She was born in Columbus County, the daughter of the late George Alton Mitchell and Stella Marie Jacobs Mitchell. She is the widow of the late Jesse Seymour Coleman. She is survived by two sons, Doug Coleman...
$13,000 undeveloped: 0.87 acres Delco NC
Vacant, nearly 2.5 acre lot in the Delco area of Columbus County, NC. This lot sits nearly at the dead end of Peterson Road and has minimal homes that surround it. Great location for peace and quiet. Lot Size:0.87 acres. Type:Residential Lots & Land. Sub Type:Undeveloped. Listing Status:For Sale. Listing...
One Seriously Injured in Chadbourn Shooting
One victim was airlifted to New Hanover Regional after a shooting in Chadbourn Thursday afternoon. Chief Ken Elliot of the Chadbourn Police said the victim was shot around 4:25 p.m. in a vacant lot in the 500 block of South Wilkes Street. The victim was transported to Columbus Regional by private vehicle, then transferred to the Wilmington hospital.
$99,900 2bd 1ba 1,072 sq ft., Clarkton NC
Brick bungalow located in the quiet town of Clarkton, NC. This home has been updated and is in move-in ready condition with roof in 2018 and HVAC in 2017. When you walk in you are greeted with a large picture window and wood burning fireplace with rustic mantel in the living room. Harwood floors extend through the main living areas and bedrooms. The kitchen feature ample counter space and black stainless steel appliances. The large .89 acre lot offers generous outdoor space along with the detached building with power that would make a great workshop or provide valuable extra storage. This home screams charm and is a must see!
