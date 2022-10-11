ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late audits tangle Belmont's plans for rec center funding

By Kara Fohner, The Gaston Gazette
 2 days ago

Belmont City Council members seemed surprised in a recent meeting when they were told that the city had spent around $7 million of city funds on a new recreation center.

Belmont City Council approved the more than $13 million project in 2020, but planning for the recreation center has been going on since at least March 2018.

The City Council members apparently knew the city would be advancing funds for the project until they could finance it through a loan, but City Council members expressed concern about how much so far in city funds has been spent on the project, which has been under construction since December of 2021.

City Councilman Alex Szucs said during the discussion that using so much of city funds to pay for the recreation center is a risk, as the city hasn't yet secured the loan they need to replenish its coffers.

"We are rolling the dice and risking taxpayer funds right now. I'm sorry. That's where I'm going to go," he said.

"When I saw that, I was just really appalled, really shocked at how much we've spent on this," he went on.

City Councilman Jim Hefferan said that city staff should have communicated more clearly about how much the city was spending over time.

"I do think that at some point along the way, you know, somewhere between … $180,000 and $7 million there could have been some communication, " he said.

City Finance Director Jared Pyles said during the meeting that the city has the cash to be able to fund the project.

The city has been unable to get a loan for the project because they were behind on its annual audits, said City Manager Adrian Miller. Each year, North Carolina municipalities are required by state law to submit an audit of its finances to the North Carolina Local Government Commission.

The city of Belmont was late in submitting their 2019-2020 audit. Their finance director at the time resigned.

"We have a very small finance department. She was the only one who could really do the audit," Miller said.

They hired a new finance director, but he "was unable to" complete the audit, Miller said.

That finance director left the city in fall of 2021, and the city hired Pyles, the current finance director. Pyles was able to submit the late audit, and he then had to turn around and submit the fiscal year 2021 audit, Miller said. Then, they need to submit the audit for this year.

"And our hope is to finish that by the end of December," Miller said. " So he will have completed three separate audits by the end of the calendar year."

Once the city has completed each of their required audits, Miller said, they can get a loan, and the loan proceeds will replenish the city coffers.

"We talked to lenders and we have lenders that are asking to lend on this project as soon as we are ready," Miller said. "We just legally cannot go out for financing until we have a current audit."

City Councilman Richard Turner said during the meeting that the city is essentially betting on the outcome of the audit by spending money with hopes to repay it after the audit is finished.

"In a nutshell, for me, we're gambling with other people's money," he said. "I mean, this is the taxpayer money that's coming to us to be good stewards of, and we're kind of rolling the dice on several occasions that we're going to come out of the audit clean. We're going to be able to finance debt."

Miller said in his interview that the city is not in financial trouble.

"If we were in financial trouble, we could not do what we are doing," he said. "Really the only way we would ever be in financial trouble is if people stop spending money and if people stop paying their property taxes. So far we are seeing no evidence that people are not spending their money. We're in good financial shape. We're just late on our audits, which we're correcting."

