columbuscountynews.com
Nettie (Chrisp) Murphy
October 17, 1940 ~ October 12, 2022 (age 81) Nettie Chrisp Murphy, 81, of 15580 Twisted Hickory Road, Bladenboro, NC, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton, NC. Arrangements will be announced soon.
columbuscountynews.com
Margaret Coleman
January 31, 1949 ~ October 13, 2022 (age 73) Margaret Coleman, age 79, of Delco, NC, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Duke Medical Center with her family by her side. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Friends may visit our tribute page to leave condolences for the...
columbuscountynews.com
Michael F. Sherrill
Michael Francis Sherrill, 78, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at his home in Clarendon. He was born May 10, 1944, in Bethesda, MD, a son of the late Francis Lester Sherrill and Virginia Carolyn (Austin) Sherrill Ogle. He is survived by three sons, Raymond Scott Whaley of Clarendon and...
columbuscountynews.com
Kerry Patrick Lord
Kerry Patrick Lord, 63, of Myrtle Beach passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Lower Cape Fear Lifecare Angel House in Whiteville. Kerry lived in the Myrtle Beach area for over 40 years. He was born November 1, 1958 in Onslow County, the son of the late John Lord, Sr. and Lillian Kelly Lord. Kerry worked at Coastal Carolina University. He met many colleagues who would become life-long friends. He was very proud of his service to the University and cherished his friendships.
columbuscountynews.com
Kevin Conner Memorial Run Gallery
It was perfect weather Saturday morning for the Kevin Conner Memorial Run. The event is held annually to honor the local native, a State Trooper who died in the line of duty near Whiteville on Oct. 17, 2018. The 5k and one-mile events took participants from the Whiteville City Hall...
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News Oct. 15
As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
columbuscountynews.com
Ruth (Burney) Mims
Ruth Burney Mims, 92, formerly of Council, NC, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at McKinley Care in Anchorage, AK. The funeral will be 1:00 PM Sunday, October 16, at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 10133 NC Highway 211 East, Council, NC, by Rev. Charles R. Parker. Burial will be in the New Hope Community Cemetery.
borderbelt.org
As developers move in, Columbus County debates preservation and progress
Jessica Inman McPherson watched as construction crews cleared a 44-acre tract of land that has served families like hers for generations. McPherson, 34, grew up in the Antioch Church Road community in Columbus County. Now she and her husband are raising a family of their own in the area, where they tend to cows and goats at their farm.
columbuscountynews.com
James Harvey Brown
Mr. James Harvey Brown, 78, 1935 McGraw Ave., Apt1E, Bronx, NY formerly of Council, NC died Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date. The family will receive friends at 1014 Shepherd Rd., Council, NC.
Police: Florence woman reported missing found safe
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman reported missing from Florence who was last heard from on Thursday was found safe Saturday, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been deleted.
WMBF
Florence police searching for missing woman
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for help to locate a woman reported missing by her family. The Florence Police Department said 22-year-old Lameekia Brown was last seen leaving her home on East Laurel Street at around 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, Brown spoke...
columbuscountynews.com
$13,000 undeveloped: 0.87 acres Delco NC
Vacant, nearly 2.5 acre lot in the Delco area of Columbus County, NC. This lot sits nearly at the dead end of Peterson Road and has minimal homes that surround it. Great location for peace and quiet. Lot Size:0.87 acres. Type:Residential Lots & Land. Sub Type:Undeveloped. Listing Status:For Sale. Listing...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
One injured in Chadbourn shooting
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The search is on for a suspect or suspects in a Chadbourn shooting. According to Chadbourn Police Chief Ken Elliot, the shooting happened around 4:25pm Thursday in the 500 block of S. Wilkes St. The shooting victim was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital by private vehicle, and then airlifted to Novant NHRMC.
WMBF
Deadly crash marks third collision since June on River Oaks Drive
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Big plans are being developed for River Oaks Drive, including possibly adding hundreds of new homes if a rezoning request is approved by the Horry County Council. But residents said that doesn’t address the issue of the two-lane road. Horry County Councilman Bill Howard...
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend
Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
WECT
Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to Duke Energy, power has been fully restored for customers in southeastern North Carolina. As of 4:38 p.m., the outage had been reduced to under 300 customers according to Duke Energy. An hour later, power has been restored to all but a few customers. The Wilmington Police Department also announced on Facebook that power has been restored.
wkml.com
Is Costco Wholesale Finally Coming to Fayetteville?
Our long local nightmare may finally be over, as Costco Wholesale appears to have plans to come to Fayetteville. Cityview Today first reported that plans for the warehouse club had been filed for review with Cumberland County. (See full plans here.) The store would be in the Military Industrial Park off Santa Fe Drive, next to All-American.
wpde.com
Body found in Florence County identified by coroner; Homicide investigation underway
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies were on the scene after a body was found Saturday afternoon in the area of Victor White Road near the Timmonsville area of Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The body discovered has been identified as...
72-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on River Oaks Drive near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 72-year-old was killed Thursday night in a motorcycle crash on River Oaks Drive, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy. James Miller, 72, of Myrtle Beach, died from his injuries in the crash, Bellamy said. The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of River Oaks […]
Bladen Journal
Elizabethtown woman hospitalized following dog attack
ELIZABETHTOWN — A woman was airlifted to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center after being attacked by dogs on Oct. 11. Yulonda Lewis, 57 of Elizabethtown, was attacked by two pit bulls around noon while attempting to approach a house on Martin Luther King Drive and knock on the door.
