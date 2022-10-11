Brick bungalow located in the quiet town of Clarkton, NC. This home has been updated and is in move-in ready condition with roof in 2018 and HVAC in 2017. When you walk in you are greeted with a large picture window and wood burning fireplace with rustic mantel in the living room. Harwood floors extend through the main living areas and bedrooms. The kitchen feature ample counter space and black stainless steel appliances. The large .89 acre lot offers generous outdoor space along with the detached building with power that would make a great workshop or provide valuable extra storage. This home screams charm and is a must see!

CLARKTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO