ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 3

Without Art It Would All Fall Apart
3d ago

a housekeeper showed me to spray the tub and toilet down with tilex have it sit for awhile then throw water on it and go after the soap scum spots in where it sits and drips down wipe the soap dish areas of the tub the bottom ledge and outside of the tub when doing hotel rooms instead of wiping it all down. It only takes a few minutes and wiping the whole tub down you spend 10 minutes. Spray the tub down with vinegar or scrub with baking soda and gets the water stains off you can use separately if you don't have both around.

Reply
2
Related
Family Handyman

How To Clean Glass Shower Doors Without Chemicals

Gleaming glass shower doors are an eye-catching focal point in any bath suite. But that glittering glass can become an eyesore when covered with hard water spots and soap scum buildup. For years I used harsh, chemical-laden store-bought shower door cleaners, homemade brews, power tools and other methods that all...
HOME & GARDEN
homedit.com

How to Clean a TV Screen without Damaging It

Worries about damaging a TV screen while cleaning are understandable. Most flat screens are sensitive to pressure and chemicals. And since TVs aren’t cheap, you need to use caution when removing dust, dirt, and fingerprints. The good news is, tv screens are easy to clean, and you probably have...
ELECTRONICS
homedit.com

How to Clean a Sponge in the Microwave

If you’re wondering how to clean a sponge, a minute in the microwave is all you need. While sponges are essential cleaning tools, they harbor bacteria. And when you wash a dish with a bacteria-filled sponge, you spread germs rather than eliminate them – defeating the purpose of cleaning.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home

A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dish Soap#Soap Scum#Bacteria#Bar Soap
People

This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale

“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.  Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
SHOPPING
The Daily South

How Often Should You Really Wash Your Sheets?

Doing laundry is a highly polarizing chore: you either love to care for your linens or you procrastinate every chance you get. However, there are certain items that need routine washing to stay in tip-top shape, and our sheets are one of the most important. We asked linens expert Marissa Murphy of Palm Beach's Pioneer Linens and cleaning expert Hailey Becnel of @thecleaningchannel to share their best advice for caring for your sheets—and why it's so important to stick to a schedule.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
shefinds

3 Harsh Haircuts That Age You Instantly

While aging is inevitable, beautiful and something to be proud of, some haircuts can make us look older than we are, and not frame our features as well as others can. For this reason, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for three haircut suggestions to avoid if your goal is to maintain a youthful look, or just a trendy one for fall! Read on for tips and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, Gina Rivera, celebrity hair stylist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
HAIR CARE
The US Sun

9 best shampoo for hair loss in men and women

THINNING hair can be triggered by many different things so the best shampoo for hair loss will always depend on exactly what's causing the issue for you. The cause can also vary between men and women, which is why there are so many specialist products out there. Before you start...
HAIR CARE
Tracey Folly

Woman horrified when she learns cockroaches are feeding on spilled soda pop and trash in her tenant's apartment: 'Gross'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Being a homeowner is difficult. My parents learned this the hard way after they bought their first home. It was a three-family home, and they lived on the first floor while renting out the top two floors to tenants.
People

Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35

“I bought another set almost immediately” As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter.  Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off.  The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so...
SHOPPING
DogTime

Why Vets Are Saying Your Dog Shouldn’t Sleep With You

As autumn starts to settle in, the colder temperatures may tempt you to let your furry friends cuddle in bed with you. But experts are letting dog parents know that there’s more than one good reason you shouldn’t let your dog sleep with you. Firstly, it’s important to note that there are plenty of good […] The post Why Vets Are Saying Your Dog Shouldn’t Sleep With You appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
Taste Of Home

Taste Of Home

Milwaukee, WI
55K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Taste of Home is dedicated to its community of home cooks. By sharing food trends, tips, stories and beloved recipes, we strive to bring family and friends together through a love of delicious meals.

 https://www.tasteofhome.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy