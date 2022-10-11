ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 5

William Napier
2d ago

I hope the young man makes it. terrible news. prayers.

Reply
9
Related
fox35orlando.com

2 arrested in deadly shooting in Orlando shopping plaza

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people have been arrested following a shooting at an Orlando shopping plaza that left a man dead and another person hurt last month, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said Alfredo Torres-Eusebiom 40, and Francisco Arismendi Giraldi Baez, 19, each face first-degree murder and...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Deputies: Osceola man posing as cop arrested in Deltona home invasion

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County man is facing multiple charges after investigators said he impersonated a deputy and robbed a Deltona couple Tuesday. According to an arrest affidavit, the male victim said he had just pulled up to his home off Eldron Avenue just before 11 a.m. when a man wearing a mask dressed in a bulletproof vest, a badge, and carrying a rifle ordered him inside his home.
DELTONA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Kissimmee police officer arrested on grand theft charges

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - An officer of the City of Kissimmee Police Department was arrested Wednesday on two counts of grand theft and one count of scheme to defraud, the police department said in a statement. Officer Plenio Massiah reportedly turned himself into the Osceola County Jail after a warrant...
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

1 shot in hand during argument in Sanford, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – A Sanford neighborhood was blocked off for hours as police investigated a reported shooting early Wednesday. Police responded to the intersection of Oleander Avenue and Historic Goldsboro Boulevard around 1 a.m. [TRENDING: Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News...
SANFORD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brevard County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Brevard County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Mims, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Mims, FL
truecrimedaily

Florida mother allegedly threatens to blow up elementary school and beat up principal during pickup

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A mother was arrested and charged after allegedly threatening to blow up an elementary school. According to a news release from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Tiffanimarie Pirozzi was in the pickup line at a school when a school resource deputy issued her a traffic citation, and she allegedly trespassed at the school. She was reportedly told to make arrangements to have someone else pick up her child, and she became upset.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

16-year-old in critical condition after Brevard County shooting

MIMS, Fla. — A shooting in Mims Monday night has left a teenager in critical condition. The sheriff’s office said that it took place at about 9 p.m. when a group of teenagers was approached by two suspects. It happened on Cypress Avenue, and according to deputies, the...
MIMS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
fox35orlando.com

Florida man dies after trying to clear debris from Ian off roof

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County residents in the Pine Hills community said they are saddened by the news that a 75-year-old man died while cleaning up debris left when Hurricane Ian passed over Florida last month. According to the Orange County Medical Examiner, Theodore Sims died after falling off a...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs12.com

Construction business owner arrested for fraud in Vero Beach

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The owner of a construction business in Vero Beach has been arrested for fraud, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say they arrested Dillon Slater, 30, owner of Slater Construction LLC., for defrauding nearly $400,000 from at least 4 victims.
VERO BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

lorida grandfather accused of leaving toddler in hot rental car

A Florida grandfather was arrested for allegedly leaving his 1-year-old grandchild in a rental car he returned to the Daytona Beach International Airport Monday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the girl had been left in the hot vehicle for at least 45 minutes.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Margarita drinker arrested after running semi off the road

A margarita drinker was arrested after running a semi off the roadway on State Road 44 in Wildwood. Candace Morgan Brookfield, 33, of Apopka, was driving a yellow Chevrolet Cobalt in the wee hours Tuesday traveling at 36 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 75, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Semis were yielding to the car, which was traveling at such a reduced speed. She ran a red light at I-75 and State Road 44. As she began traveling east on State Road 44 and got too close to semi, forcing the driver to depart from the roadway.
WILDWOOD, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond man arrested after he was found living in someone's boat

5 p.m. — 1100 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Weapons complaint. A witness called police after he saw someone in a vehicle fire five to six rounds from a passenger side window. According to an incident report, the witness saw a red Cadillac leaving the parking lot...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
click orlando

42 pounds of cannabis, THC among drugs found during Orlando traffic stop, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police announced Monday that Parramore bike officers found multiple drugs, a loaded firearm and cash during a traffic stop on West Church Street. During the traffic stop, police said a K-9 detected drugs on the vehicle and a subsequent search found the loaded firearm, 17.2 pounds of cannabis, 25 pounds of THC, 133 grams of psilocybin, ecstasy pills, and over $5,000 in cash.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy