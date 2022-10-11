A margarita drinker was arrested after running a semi off the roadway on State Road 44 in Wildwood. Candace Morgan Brookfield, 33, of Apopka, was driving a yellow Chevrolet Cobalt in the wee hours Tuesday traveling at 36 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 75, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Semis were yielding to the car, which was traveling at such a reduced speed. She ran a red light at I-75 and State Road 44. As she began traveling east on State Road 44 and got too close to semi, forcing the driver to depart from the roadway.

