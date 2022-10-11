Dwight McBee on 'seamlessly integrating' health into the daily lives of Jefferson Health patients as chief experience officer

Read full article on original website
CHOP increasing security following threats aimed at transgender clinic
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is increasing its security following threats aimed at its transgender clinic. It's happened at pediatric facilities around the United States, and now, a group of medical organizations is calling on the Department of Justice to launch an investigation. Medical organizations say anti-transgender rhetoric has crossed the line, leading to threats of violence. Experts say it's putting doctors and people in the trans community in danger. "I started going to the CHOP gender clinic in 2018. I had come out and known that I was trans since I was like 12," student Connor Heinrich said. Heinrich...
westphillylocal.com
The Free Library of Philadelphia hosts nonprofit job fair on Thursday
The job fair is an opportunity to meet with many local organizations and agencies planning to grow their teams. Participating employers and community resources at the Nonprofit Job Fair include:. – ACHIEVEability;. – the Anti-Drug & Alcohol Crusaders, Inc. – Caring People Alliance. – Catholic Community Services. – Children’s Hospital...
New affordable senior housing community opens in Yeadon with smart home capabilities
After eight years in the making, an affordable housing community for seniors and adults with disabilities is finally open in Yeadon Borough, Delaware County. HumanGood’s Makemie Court equips each apartment with smart home technology.
Wawa employees pepper sprayed by group of people while working at store in University City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are trying to track down a group of people who pepper sprayed Wawa employees on the job at the convenience store in University City. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.An ambulance and University of Pennsylvania police responded to the Wawa at 36th and Chestnut Streets. Police couldn't provide many details, including what led up to two employees getting pepper sprayed.These kinds of crimes are becoming more common.Less than three weeks ago, about a 100 juveniles were caught on camera vandalizing and stealing from a Wawa in the Mayfair neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia.The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.The Philadelphia Business Journal reported that a day after the Wawa was ransacked, City Councilman Mike Driscoll met with Wawa executives and a senior representative told him the company was considering excluding Philadelphia from its expansion plans because of concerns about crime.
NBC Philadelphia
Wells Fargo Center Unveils $50M Club Level Overhaul as Arena Transformation Continues
Comcast Spectacor's $350 million Wells Fargo Center "transformation" project hit another milestone with the completion of its club level renovations featuring a variety of bars, restaurants, new seating options — and life-sized holograms, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The $50 million club level improvements were unveiled to the media...
Temple News
Xylazine overdose rates increasing in Philadelphia
Ninety percent of heroin tested by the City of Philadelphia in 2021 included xylazine, a horse tranquilizer, said Dr. Joseph D’Orazio, professor of clinical emergency medicine at Temple. Xylazine is a veterinary sedative used for surgical procedures and is often found in illicit opioids, the most common being fentanyl...
Meet Delaware County’s Power Women of 2022
Diana Perez-Rodgers founded Radnor RISE to implement diversity, equity and inclusion communities in her children's schools.Image via Diana Perez-Rodgers, Main Line Today. Main Line Today has selected women across the Main Line and Philadelphia suburbs as the Power Women of 2022. Ten of the honorees on the extensive list of accomplished women hail from Delaware County.
City of Philadelphia changes gun violence grant process following payment delays
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Some gun violence prevention groups say they’re having an easier time accessing grant funding from the City of Philadelphia than they were earlier this year.
North Philadelphia church deacon helps feed hundreds of families every week
Grace Marable spends her days calling as many sources as possible, like Philabunandce, and putting dozens of bags together every week with at least three meals.
police1.com
Philly's aging police retirees: Inflation is squeezing pensions
PHILADELPHIA — Robert McCann read about how a pair of suburban state senators are pushing pension increases for long-retired Pennsylvania public school teachers, state troopers, and others whose retirement checks are frozen at early-2020s levels. He rang me to talk about that. "I joined the Philadelphia Police Department in...
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health Crisis
Medical bias causes higher mortality rates in mothers and children of color. Yesterday, TikTok video went viral of a nurse questioning a pregnant woman’s pain and request for medical treatment and leave. According to the Twitter thread, this incident allegedly happened at one of the Philly Pregnancy Centers and involved one of their nurse practitioners.
billypenn.com
Leveling expectations: The archaic school district practice of moving teachers around sabotages student achievement | Opinion
Julio C. Nuñez has taught and led schools in Philadelphia for the past 14 years, He was the founding principal and CEO of Independence Charter School West. He currently serves as bilingual vice principal of the newly renamed Gloria Casarez School in Philadelphia. Se llamaba Nicolas Elizalde. Last week,...
fox29.com
2 Wawa employees pepper-sprayed in University City
Police say two Wawa employees were pepper-sprayed at a store in University City. FOX 29's Thomas Drayton has the story.
Peirce College: On the Move Since 1865
Peirce College recently announced that after 107 years it is moving the school’s main campus from 1420 Pine Street to the 19th floor of the Horace Trumbauer-designed Sun Oil Building at 1608 Walnut Street. Prompted by several factors, including a shift toward online learning accelerated by the pandemic, the move will be the fifth in the institution’s history. Peirce College has a storied past in Philadelphia, where its first classes were held just after the Civil War came to an end.
This Bucks County High School Student was Recognized for Her Academic Excellence by a Major Scholarship Program
The Bucks County student was recognized for her academic excellence.Image via William Tennent High School. A student at a Bucks County high school was recently recognized for her academic achievements by a well-known scholarship program.
fox29.com
Temple University struggles with security as number of robberies near campus grows
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Temple University students say they are keeping their guard up, after two students were victims of a robbery near campus, the second Saturday night in a row. "I saw it on Citizens App. Omg…that’s horrifying," Temple freshman Amya Jones said. "Just kinda used to it,...
Social worker charged with murder for allegedly failing to act as 3-year-old was fatally abused
The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office took the extremely rare step this week of charging a social worker with murder in the death of a child whose foster placement she was overseeing.
