ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Dwight McBee on 'seamlessly integrating' health into the daily lives of Jefferson Health patients as chief experience officer

By Cailey Gleeson ( Twitter
beckershospitalreview.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Temple University Hospital workers authorize strike

Members of the Temple University Hospital Nurses Association and Temple Allied Professionals have voted to authorize a strike, according to an Oct. 13 union news release shared with Becker's. The unions, which are affiliates of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals, represent nurses, technical specialists and other...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

Tower Health hospital chief assumes VP role

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health has named its chief advanced practice provider officer, Amanda McNicholas, DNP, CRNP, vice president of orthopedics, trauma and critical care services at its Reading Hospital. Dr. McNicholas will remain chief advanced practice provider officer in addition to her new vice president responsibilities, according to an...
WEST READING, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

Judge temporarily halts closure of Pennsylvania hospital

A Pennsylvania judge ruled that Crozer Health cannot move forward with its plan to close Delaware County Memorial Hospital next month and convert it to a behavioral healthcare hospital, according to an Oct. 11 report from NBC affiliate WACU. The Philadelphia Business Journal reported on Oct. 11 that an injunction...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

CHOP increasing security following threats aimed at transgender clinic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is increasing its security following threats aimed at its transgender clinic. It's happened at pediatric facilities around the United States, and now, a group of medical organizations is calling on the Department of Justice to launch an investigation. Medical organizations say anti-transgender rhetoric has crossed the line, leading to threats of violence. Experts say it's putting doctors and people in the trans community in danger. "I started going to the CHOP gender clinic in 2018. I had come out and known that I was trans since I was like 12," student Connor Heinrich said. Heinrich...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Health
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Lakewood, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
westphillylocal.com

The Free Library of Philadelphia hosts nonprofit job fair on Thursday

The job fair is an opportunity to meet with many local organizations and agencies planning to grow their teams. Participating employers and community resources at the Nonprofit Job Fair include:. – ACHIEVEability;. – the Anti-Drug & Alcohol Crusaders, Inc. – Caring People Alliance. – Catholic Community Services. – Children’s Hospital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Wawa employees pepper sprayed by group of people while working at store in University City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are trying to track down a group of people who pepper sprayed Wawa employees on the job at the convenience store in University City. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.An ambulance and University of Pennsylvania police responded to the Wawa at 36th and Chestnut Streets. Police couldn't provide many details, including what led up to two employees getting pepper sprayed.These kinds of crimes are becoming more common.Less than three weeks ago, about a 100 juveniles were caught on camera vandalizing and stealing from a Wawa in the Mayfair neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia.The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.The Philadelphia Business Journal reported that a day after the Wawa was ransacked, City Councilman Mike Driscoll met with Wawa executives and a senior representative told him the company was considering excluding Philadelphia from its expansion plans because of concerns about crime.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jefferson Health#Health System#Medical Services#General Health#Bsn#Rn
Temple News

Xylazine overdose rates increasing in Philadelphia

Ninety percent of heroin tested by the City of Philadelphia in 2021 included xylazine, a horse tranquilizer, said Dr. Joseph D’Orazio, professor of clinical emergency medicine at Temple. Xylazine is a veterinary sedative used for surgical procedures and is often found in illicit opioids, the most common being fentanyl...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Meet Delaware County’s Power Women of 2022

Diana Perez-Rodgers founded Radnor RISE to implement diversity, equity and inclusion communities in her children's schools.Image via Diana Perez-Rodgers, Main Line Today. Main Line Today has selected women across the Main Line and Philadelphia suburbs as the Power Women of 2022. Ten of the honorees on the extensive list of accomplished women hail from Delaware County.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
police1.com

Philly's aging police retirees: Inflation is squeezing pensions

PHILADELPHIA — Robert McCann read about how a pair of suburban state senators are pushing pension increases for long-retired Pennsylvania public school teachers, state troopers, and others whose retirement checks are frozen at early-2020s levels. He rang me to talk about that. "I joined the Philadelphia Police Department in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Teressa P.

Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health Crisis

Medical bias causes higher mortality rates in mothers and children of color. Yesterday, TikTok video went viral of a nurse questioning a pregnant woman’s pain and request for medical treatment and leave. According to the Twitter thread, this incident allegedly happened at one of the Philly Pregnancy Centers and involved one of their nurse practitioners.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

Peirce College: On the Move Since 1865

Peirce College recently announced that after 107 years it is moving the school’s main campus from 1420 Pine Street to the 19th floor of the Horace Trumbauer-designed Sun Oil Building at 1608 Walnut Street. Prompted by several factors, including a shift toward online learning accelerated by the pandemic, the move will be the fifth in the institution’s history. Peirce College has a storied past in Philadelphia, where its first classes were held just after the Civil War came to an end.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy