Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel 25
US producers suffer under inflated prices citing services, food costs; relief is expected
Prices that U.S. producers face jumped higher than had been previously expected for September amid persistent supply chain issues that have increased the prices of the underlying goods they use. Those underlying goods saw their weakest data readings in over two years, Reuters reported. But there is some hope in...
Small Business — 90%+ of America — Rejoices Over Labor, But Worry About Inflation
The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) reported Tuesday morning that inflation is the single most important issue among 30% of business owners. What Happened: The NFIB’s small business optimism index rose 0.3% in September, making it the ninth consecutive month below the 48-year average of 98. Labor cost...
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
In Less Than 5 Years, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
The national average home value is $356,336 in the U.S., a figure that's expected to rise by 2.7% over the next year. In some cities, the average home costs less than that -- but not for long. In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Best Entry-Level Jobs for Remote Workers
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs...
JOBS・
Amazon Raises Hourly Pay for Warehouse and Delivery Workers
An Amazon worker delivers boxes in Los Angeles. Amazon has increased its pay for warehouse workers and delivery drivers. Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo. As more and more of its workers talk about joining labor unions to seek higher pay, Amazon has decided to give those employees a raise. Amazon announced it’s...
Trucking jobs evaporate as shortage worsens
The truck transportation sector saw a loss of 11,400 jobs in September, according to U.S. Department of Labor data, as the trucker shortage continued.
Made in America is back, leaving US factories scrambling to find workers
US factories are humming, and manufacturers are scrambling to find workers as the pace of hiring hits levels not seen in decades.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US employers added 263,000 new jobs in September as ‘cracks’ appear in labor market
Jobs market growth has remained robust despite rising interest rates and fears of a recession, but how long it can maintain trajectory is unknown
The State Where Incomes Are Rising the Fastest
The story of people’s income in America is essentially one where the figure has risen yearly. Periods of recession have been an exception. Since The Great Recession, the increase has been fairly steady, with a setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The American Community Survey, part of the Census, has released its median income figures […]
Near-record-low unemployment makes it tougher to find workers
September's jobs report is out. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September, and unemployment nationally fell to 3.5%, which is the same as in Arizona.
CNBC
Remote work could keep fueling high turnover: 'The map is open for job seekers'
More than 4 million people quit their jobs in August, marking the 15th straight month where as many people left their old jobs for something new. That's despite months of headlines indicating companies are easing up on hiring, rescinding offers and laying off workers to prepare for an economic downturn — one that's yet to materialize.
Consumer Price Index: How Much More Did You Pay to Eat Out Because of Inflation in September?
Whether dining in or taking out, enjoying restaurant fare is getting more expensive by the month, according to the Consumer Price Index. CPI: September's Consumer Price Index Shows Inflation...
Unlike recent recessions, office jobs are most at risk of layoffs in the coming economic downturn
White-collar workers fared much better than blue-collar employees during the coronavirus recession. Several signs suggest the opposite will be true in a Fed-induced 2023 downturn. Several blue-collar sectors are set to be protected from layoffs, while white-collar workers are at risk. The economic pain in the next downturn will be...
Affordable Cities With the Most 6-Figure Jobs
Photo Credit: Maridav / Shutterstock Over the last two years, U.S. workers have contended with one of the most unusual economic environments in memory. On one hand, persistent tightness in the labor market has provided greater opportunity and wage growth for many workers. The unemployment rate today sits at just 3.7%, but the economy nonetheless continues to add hundreds of thousands of jobs each month. In efforts to recruit and retain workers in this environment, many employers have been boosting wages, especially for lower-earning workers. But the highest levels of inflation in decades have eaten into workers’ gains. Year-over-year increases in the Consumer Price Index have topped 5% for every month since May 2021, peaking at 9.1% in June 2022. And many of the categories where costs have risen fastest are necessities that take up a large portion of household budgets, like shelter and groceries.
salestechstar.com
Small Businesses Fight to Navigate Inflationary Costs, Supply Chain Disruptions and New Workplace Models, Staples Study Finds
Staples responds with new program offering savings, fast delivery and expertise to help millions of small businesses and companies of all sizes navigate today’s challenges. Staples announced results of a recent small business survey that reveals the extent to which small businesses today are impacted by economic uncertainties and workplace model shifts – and their level of confidence in their ability to overcome these challenges. A September 2022 HarrisX research poll of 312 small business decision-makers across America found that:
Employers face tricky benefits year amid inflation, tight labor market
Employers grappling with surging health care costs are embracing new tech-driven care arrangements and alternative payment models to cushion the financial blow to their workers. The big picture: Companies anticipate a median 7% increase in medical costs for next year but know passing that on to employees could be disastrous...
CVS drops prices on its tampons and will pay the 'pink tax'
CVS will reduce prices on its store-branded menstrual products nationwide and pay the sales taxes on those products in a dozen states. Starting Thursday, CVS will drop prices by 25% on CVS Health and Live Better tampons, menstrual pads, liners and cups. The chain last week also began paying sales taxes for customers on period products in 12 states - Arkansas, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia. CVS said it cannot cover the taxes in other states that levy them due to laws preventing third parties from paying taxes on a customer's...
The share of employees in six figure occupations declined last year after decades of growth
While lower-earning workers have struggled the most, even high earners have been impacted. After nearly two decades of steady growth, the share of workers in “six-figure” occupations—those with median annual wages of $100,000 or more in 2021 dollars—declined sharply last year. After reaching an inflation-adjusted peak at 8.8% in 2020, 2021’s share was just 6.4%. In light of inflation’s impacts, many workers have sought out better-paying occupations. But many of the fields with the most demand for workers may not offer major increases in salary: according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the majority of the fastest-growing occupations earn well under $100,000 per year. For workers seeking both plentiful job opportunities and high wages, fields in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) are their best bet. The BLS projects 10.8% employment growth in STEM jobs by 2031, with median wages of $95,420, compared to 4.9% growth and $40,120 in pay for all other fields.
New index rates companies on helping workers
The American Opportunity Index, rating America's 250 largest public companies on how they help their workers get ahead, was released Thursday. Driving the news: The yearlong project, which included economists and data scientists, is a collaboration of The Burning Glass Institute, Harvard Business School’s Managing the Future of Work Project and Howard Schultz's Schultz Family Foundation.
Comments / 0