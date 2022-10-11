ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where Incomes Are Rising the Fastest

The story of people’s income in America is essentially one where the figure has risen yearly. Periods of recession have been an exception. Since The Great Recession, the increase has been fairly steady, with a setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The American Community Survey, part of the Census, has released its median income figures […]
CNBC

Remote work could keep fueling high turnover: 'The map is open for job seekers'

More than 4 million people quit their jobs in August, marking the 15th straight month where as many people left their old jobs for something new. That's despite months of headlines indicating companies are easing up on hiring, rescinding offers and laying off workers to prepare for an economic downturn — one that's yet to materialize.
The Herald News

Affordable Cities With the Most 6-Figure Jobs

Photo Credit: Maridav / Shutterstock Over the last two years, U.S. workers have contended with one of the most unusual economic environments in memory. On one hand, persistent tightness in the labor market has provided greater opportunity and wage growth for many workers. The unemployment rate today sits at just 3.7%, but the economy nonetheless continues to add hundreds of thousands of jobs each month. In efforts to recruit and retain workers in this environment, many employers have been boosting wages, especially for lower-earning workers. But the highest levels of inflation in decades have eaten into workers’ gains. Year-over-year increases in the Consumer Price Index have topped 5% for every month since May 2021, peaking at 9.1% in June 2022. And many of the categories where costs have risen fastest are necessities that take up a large portion of household budgets, like shelter and groceries.
salestechstar.com

Small Businesses Fight to Navigate Inflationary Costs, Supply Chain Disruptions and New Workplace Models, Staples Study Finds

Staples responds with new program offering savings, fast delivery and expertise to help millions of small businesses and companies of all sizes navigate today’s challenges. Staples announced results of a recent small business survey that reveals the extent to which small businesses today are impacted by economic uncertainties and workplace model shifts – and their level of confidence in their ability to overcome these challenges. A September 2022 HarrisX research poll of 312 small business decision-makers across America found that:
Axios

Employers face tricky benefits year amid inflation, tight labor market

Employers grappling with surging health care costs are embracing new tech-driven care arrangements and alternative payment models to cushion the financial blow to their workers. The big picture: Companies anticipate a median 7% increase in medical costs for next year but know passing that on to employees could be disastrous...
CBS Boston

CVS drops prices on its tampons and will pay the 'pink tax'

CVS will reduce prices on its store-branded menstrual products nationwide and pay the sales taxes on those products in a dozen states. Starting Thursday, CVS will drop prices by 25% on CVS Health and Live Better tampons, menstrual pads, liners and cups. The chain last week also began paying sales taxes for customers on period products in 12 states - Arkansas, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia. CVS said it cannot cover the taxes in other states that levy them due to laws preventing third parties from paying taxes on a customer's...
The Herald News

The share of employees in six figure occupations declined last year after decades of growth

While lower-earning workers have struggled the most, even high earners have been impacted. After nearly two decades of steady growth, the share of workers in “six-figure” occupations—those with median annual wages of $100,000 or more in 2021 dollars—declined sharply last year. After reaching an inflation-adjusted peak at 8.8% in 2020, 2021’s share was just 6.4%. In light of inflation’s impacts, many workers have sought out better-paying occupations. But many of the fields with the most demand for workers may not offer major increases in salary: according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the majority of the fastest-growing occupations earn well under $100,000 per year. For workers seeking both plentiful job opportunities and high wages, fields in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) are their best bet. The BLS projects 10.8% employment growth in STEM jobs by 2031, with median wages of $95,420, compared to 4.9% growth and $40,120 in pay for all other fields.
Axios

New index rates companies on helping workers

The American Opportunity Index, rating America's 250 largest public companies on how they help their workers get ahead, was released Thursday. Driving the news: The yearlong project, which included economists and data scientists, is a collaboration of The Burning Glass Institute, Harvard Business School’s Managing the Future of Work Project and Howard Schultz's Schultz Family Foundation.
